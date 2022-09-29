I Created Steam Punk And Futuristic Geisha Looks (6 New Pics)
I am a Tokyo-based digital art creator, fascinated with the combination of Japanese culture and modern aesthetics.
This week I have been working on steampunk and futuristic geisha looks. Please check out some of my newest pictures below and get in touch if you want me to design something for you! Always looking for new ideas.
If you would like to see my previous works, click here.
