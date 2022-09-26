Hi Pandas, I am a Tokyo based digital art creator, currently fascinated with the combination of Art Nouveau and Japanese aesthetics. Please check out some of my newest pictures below and get in touch if you want me to design something for you! Always looking for new ideas.

#1

Art Nouveau Geisha- 7 New Pictures You Must See!

Caro Japan
Adison
Adison
Community Member
23 hours ago

These are all created by and AI not real digital art

#2

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

Look at me. I am beautiful.

#3

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

I LOVE the fan.

#4

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

Peering through your soul.

#5

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

I can fly with these things, I can I can.

#6

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

A bit evil looking or is it defiance.

#7

Caro Japan
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
20 hours ago

I love all of these. So elegant yet somehow sad

