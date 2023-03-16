What’s the best way to commemorate any celebration? Why, playing a trivia game dedicated to it, of course! And, if our calendar is set right, we’re soon to see loads of green, at least a few leprechauns, and spill a dozen Guinnesses - it’s about time for Saint Paddy’s Day! So, without any further fussing, we’ve allowed ourselves to once again merge two of everyone’s favorites and created a list dedicated to St. Patrick’s Day trivia. 

But before we jump right to the St. Patrick’s day questions and answers, we should probably do some basic fact-digging. Think of it as preparation for what’s to come. So, for starters, we should learn Paddy’s real name - Maewyn Succat. With that under our belts, we should also know that he lived sometime in the 5th century and was born Romano-British. As the story tells it (you’ll definitely find this question in our St. Patrick’s Day quiz!), then-Maewyn was abducted by Irish raiders and brought back to the Emerald Isle only to find God there. After spending some time herding sheep there, he came back to Britain, but the urge to come back to Ireland and drive away the very proverbial “snakes” (a.k.a. Pagan religion), was strong, and that’s what he did. Later on, he got his now-name, Patrick, from a Pope, and after that, it was a safe journey to becoming the patron saint of Ireland. This story is, of course, a very abbreviated one, but if you find yourself stuck on one or two of our St. Patrick’s Day trivia questions, you can always scroll back here for reference!

Now, grab something green, sing an Irish tune, and let’s get straight to the fun trivia below! Each of our questions has the answer provided in the comments section under it, but don’t cheat! Guess first, then check the answers! Rank the questions to your liking, and share this St. Patrick’s Day trivia with the people you’d like to play it with. 

About how many Americans claim to have some Irish ancestry?

data.census.gov Report

What are the odds of finding a "lucky" four-leaf clover?

Report

How many people visit New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral each year?

nycgo.com Report

According to Irish folklore, what will you find at the end of a rainbow?

Report

What's the average number of drinks consumed per person on St. Patrick’s Day?

dmsprogram.com Report

Which European city held an Irish Festival over St Patrick’s Day weekend in 2015 that lasted 3 days?

wikipedia.org Report

Answer: Sarajevo (Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Ireland's Patrick's Day Festival 2022 reached an audience of how many people?

rte.ie Report

Where and when was the first St. Paddy’s Day parade in America?

history.com Report

Boston in 1737. (In Ireland, the first St. Patrick's Day parade wouldn't take place until the early 20th century!)

What is a boxty?

Report

What American city has dyed its river green every St. Patrick's Day since 1962?

Report

What is the national flower/emblem of Ireland?

Report

Which breakfast cereal has “Lucky the Leprechaun” as its mascot?

Report

What cheerful Irish greeting is often associated with St. Patrick’s Day?

Report

Answer: “Top of the morning to you.”

Which is a dry stout drink that is famous in Ireland?

Report

Why, traditionally, do people wear green on Saint Patrick’s day?

Report

Answer: To avoid getting pinched by a leprechaun.

How many countries observe and celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

wikipedia.org Report

In which year did St Patrick's Day officially become a public holiday in Ireland?

Report

What's the highest number of leaves ever recorded on a single clover stem?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

Answer: 56, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

What does “Erin go bragh” mean?

Report

How many pounds of green vegetable dye is now used to turn the Chicago River green?

Report

What is another name for Ireland?

Report

Answer: "The Emerald Isle."

How many days does Dublin’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival last?

Report

Up until the 1970s, pubs were closed in Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day—what place was the one exception?

Report

Answer: Beer vendors were allowed at the big national dog show, which was always held on St. Patrick's Day.

What was St. Patrick’s name when he was born?

Report

Name a historic site that has been lit up in green on St. Patrick's Day in recent years.

Report

Answer: The Roman Colosseum, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Sydney Opera House, and the Empire State Building are among the possible correct answers.

St. Patrick was originally associated with what color?

Report

According to the National Retail Federation, what percentage of people plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Lottie Watts Report

On average, how much money do consumers spend on St. Patrick’s Day?

statista.com Report

Why is St. Patrick's Day celebrated on March 17?

Report

Answer: It marks the day St. Patrick died in 461 A.D.

Why do we wear green on St. Patrick's Day?

Report

Answer: It's most closely associated with Ireland's lush green landscape (Emerald Isle) and the country's desire to distinguish itself from the British in the 1700s.

Who was Saint Patrick?

history.com Report

Answer: He was a missionary who is credited with bringing Christianity to areas of Ireland.

Cultural influence from which country linked leprechauns with celebrations of Saint Patrick's Day?

Report

Why was the name ‘Patrick’ was given to Saint Patrick?

Report

Answer: He was considered to be a father figure to the people.

According to a survey by Hallmark, how many Americans exchange cards for St Patrick’s Day?

Report

Which Irish city waited until 1998 before openly celebrating the day with a parade?

Report

Which British city hosts the largest St Patrick’s Day parade in the UK?

Report

What breed of dog often leads, or is part of, St Patrick’s Day parades?

Report

What does a three-leaf shamrock symbolize on St. Patrick’s Day?

Report

Answer: St. Patrick was said to have used the three-leaf clover to demonstrate the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Ghost) to potential converts. It can also symbolize love, hope, and faith.

What does the circle at the very center of a Celtic cross represent?

Report

Which Southern city has had a huge St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration since 1813?

Report

Where was the real St. Patrick born?

Report

Name the giant, iconic Ferris wheel that turns green to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in England.

Report

How do leprechauns earn their gold?

Report

Answer: Making and mending shoes.

Which pope canonized St. Patrick?

Report

Answer: Trick question! St. Patrick was never canonized by a pope.

What happened to Saint Patrick at age 16 before becoming a priest?

Report

Answer: He was abducted and brought to Northern Ireland.

How many people march in the NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade?

Report

Where is St. Patrick buried?

Report

Answer: Down Cathedral in Ireland is the most widely accepted location.

What 1959 children’s movie helped shape the modern-day image of a leprechaun?

imdb.com Report

Answer: “Darby O’Gill and the Little People.”

What’s the estimated market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold (1,000 coins)?

Report

What must a leprechaun divulge if captured?

Report

Answer: Where to find hidden treasure.

What is the famous mascot creature associated with Saint Patrick’s Day?

Report

What is the real meaning behind Saint Patrick’s Day?

Report

Answer: It commemorates the arrival of Christianity and Saint Patrick into Ireland.

Which Irish capital city did not officially celebrate the day with a parade until 1931?

irishcentral.com Report

It is customary for the Irish prime minister (Taoiseach) to give the U.S. President what symbolic gift on St. Patrick's Day?

Report

When St. Patrick safely escaped from his captors and reached home under the guidance of God, what did he do?

Report

Some Irish old stories suggest that St. Patrick's walking stick once miraculously transformed into what object?

Report

Who was the first President of the United States to attend a St. Patrick's Day parade?

Report

In which country is St. Patrick the patron saint?

Report

What is the traditional main dish served at many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America?

Report

Answer: Corned beef and cabbage.

Which St. Patrick’s Day activity is more popular: attending a parade or making a special dinner?

Report

Answer: Making a special dinner.

What notable mystery book author was Grand Marshall for the New York St. Patrick's Day parade in 2011?

Report

What is the name of the official act that recognizes Saint Patrick’s Day as an Irish public holiday?

Report

Answer: Bank Holiday (Ireland) Act 1903.

When is traditionally considered the best time to sneak up on a leprechaun?

Report

Answer: When he is busy mending his shoes.

What is the aim of kissing the Blarney stone on Saint Patrick's Day?

Report

Answer: To get the gift of the gab.

If you are looking for a pot of gold and you see a leprechaun with a shillelagh, what does this mean?

Report

Answer: He is carrying a long magical stick.

Until the 1960s, what laws were imposed on Irish bars in Ireland on St Patrick’s Day?

Report

Answer: They were forbidden from opening.

What is the slang term for the day among the Irish and those with Irish ancestry?

Report

Answer: St Paddy’s Day, or St Pat’s Day.

What year did the annual shamrock ceremony begin in the White House?

Report

The international spread of St Patrick’s Day is in part due to mass emigration from Ireland in 1845 due to a famine. How is this famine better known?

history.com Report

Answer: The Great Potato Famine.

The original Irish name for Leprechauns is ‘Lobaircin,’ what does this mean?

Report

A bell was removed from St.Patrick's tomb, 60 years after he died. What is this bell called?

Report

Answer: The Bell of Testament.

Are the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion the only churches which venerate St. Patrick?

Report

True or false? Saint Patrick drove out hordes of snakes from Ireland?

Report

