What’s the best way to commemorate any celebration? Why, playing a trivia game dedicated to it, of course! And, if our calendar is set right, we’re soon to see loads of green, at least a few leprechauns, and spill a dozen Guinnesses - it’s about time for Saint Paddy’s Day! So, without any further fussing, we’ve allowed ourselves to once again merge two of everyone’s favorites and created a list dedicated to St. Patrick’s Day trivia.

But before we jump right to the St. Patrick’s day questions and answers, we should probably do some basic fact-digging. Think of it as preparation for what’s to come. So, for starters, we should learn Paddy’s real name - Maewyn Succat. With that under our belts, we should also know that he lived sometime in the 5th century and was born Romano-British. As the story tells it (you’ll definitely find this question in our St. Patrick’s Day quiz!), then-Maewyn was abducted by Irish raiders and brought back to the Emerald Isle only to find God there. After spending some time herding sheep there, he came back to Britain, but the urge to come back to Ireland and drive away the very proverbial “snakes” (a.k.a. Pagan religion), was strong, and that’s what he did. Later on, he got his now-name, Patrick, from a Pope, and after that, it was a safe journey to becoming the patron saint of Ireland. This story is, of course, a very abbreviated one, but if you find yourself stuck on one or two of our St. Patrick’s Day trivia questions, you can always scroll back here for reference!

Now, grab something green, sing an Irish tune, and let’s get straight to the fun trivia below! Each of our questions has the answer provided in the comments section under it, but don’t cheat! Guess first, then check the answers! Rank the questions to your liking, and share this St. Patrick’s Day trivia with the people you’d like to play it with.