We are almost ending the year 2022, and I wanted to show you my best pictures in a cycle of 6 years of photographing red squirrels in various themes. In 6 years of observing these little and cute creatures, I have learned a lot about their behavior: how clean and clever they are.

Squirrels brush their tails with their little claws and clean their mouth with branches. They even lick their paws clean as cats do. In one of the videos, you can see how the squirrels hold the bucket still to reach the food source!

I've learned things I didn't know just by observing them long enough. I've spent many hours editing photographs in Adobe Lightroom but never used Adobe Photoshop. The things I do in Lightroom are removing some food they spilled and adjusting exposure, color.

My pictures are all about imagination and logic. I hope you enjoy watching my imagination come to life like I have enjoyed making them.

Have a happy holiday! Greetings from the squirrel man, and may good things come your way in 2023.

