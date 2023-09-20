We live in a society that is constantly short on time. We rush to get to work, run to pick up the kids, race to buy groceries, and hurry to make dinner.

Starting the day with mundane routines, mixed with poor road conditions and irritated drivers, can be unbearable. So why not begin the day by spreading joy and art?

For me, I'm a huge fan of Disney and anime. These bring me joy, and I'd like to share this with others. I hope they bring a smile to your day, or at least a chuckle to brighten your mood.

Each of these drawings is done digitally and then turned into vinyl stickers that are UV and weather resistant. This means they can stick to most outdoor as well as indoor surfaces. How fun! Now, we can start our mornings seeing our favorite characters on the streets and in our neighborhoods!

xoxo, dada

