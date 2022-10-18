Guy Wonders If He Crossed The Line For Spraying Neighbor Kids Who Kept Stealing His Strawberries With A Garden Hose

Recently, a story from a man and self-confessed strawberry aficionado went viral on the AITA subreddit after he posted an incident he had with neighbor kids. Turns out, the Redditor nicknamed MrAhole86 likes strawberries so much that he planted 300 strawberry plants in his garden.

“Lately I’ve had a big problem with all the neighborhood kids coming in my yard and stealing my strawberries,” the man said and added that the last time “they smashed over 50 of my plants.”

Police threats didn’t help, and the author saw no other option but to take matters into his own hands. What followed after made the author question whether he was really right in that situation.

A man took it to the AITA community to find out if he crossed the line for spraying the reckless neighbor kids with his garden hose

Image credits: Gratisography (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nathan Cooprider (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MrAhole86

Many people expressed their support for the author in the comments