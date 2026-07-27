That is why it can feel so satisfying when their behavior finally catches up with them. One Redditor asked divorce lawyers to share stories of people who tried to use the system against their ex , only to have their tactics backfire. We gathered some of the most memorable examples below. Scroll down to read them for yourself.

#1 Not a lawyer but "a spouse finally getting their karma in court" absolutely happened during my divorce.



After a cr*ppy marriage filled with emotional and financial a***e, we finally separated and I filed for divorce. Ex made a lot more than I did and I wiped out my entire savings hiring a lawyer because exactly one session of mediation and it was pretty clear he had no intention of being reasonable or meeting anywhere near the middle without someone legally forcing him to.



So I got a lawyer and he decided he didn't need one. Despite this, I walked into this thing just wanting to move on and more than willing to make major compromises in order to get it over with and get my life back, but we didn't even get that far in the discussion.



Instead, we would schedule a meeting and instead of anything moving forward, he would just push papers around the table for 2 hours and nitpick over insignificant details. I was just watching my retainer fee drain away and at some point I became suspicious that this is exactly what he was trying to do until finally he said it out loud and word for word one day as we were walking out of my lawyer's office. He was dragging it out until I couldn't afford representation. I was in tears when I walked into my lawyer's office and told her this while feeling completely helpless.



At this point she cackled (literally) and told me to let him. Turns out the two years he spent pushing papers around the table meant that in less than 2 months, we would have been married 10 years which meant that I was entitled to half of his pension.



She declared that we were done with negotiations and scheduled a formal court date for a week after our 10 year anniversary. Not only did she ensure that I got far more than anything I originally offered, but also got the judge to make him pay all of my legal fees. The look on his face when he found out about the pension and realized he did it to himself was priceless.

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#2 Oh god. Sweet woman I grew up with married this guy. They had 2 kids. The younger one was born severely disabled. She will need care 24/7 her entire life.



It’s rough.



So he has an affair with a coworker and files for divorce. His idea for custody is that he gets the house and the healthy kid, and she and the disabled kid will just kind of … evaporate? His life will go on, just without any of the inconvenience.



They go to court. This guy literally stands there and tells the judge that’s what he wants.



Sweet baby Jesus.



The judge ripped him a new one. Gave her custody of both kids. And the house. And the newer car. Awarded her alimony WAY above what she asked for because he added up what it would cost for her to get some respite care for the daughter, and tacked some more on just because. And it doesn’t end at 18 because her needs will not end at 18.



The judge did everything short of turning the guy over his knee and spanking him.

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#3 Not a lawyer, but my friend's husband was dragging things out, pretending To be infirm so he could get out of sharing his retirement. My friend was being grilled about shared debt and she finally lost her temper when the lawyer said, "and aren't you divorcing him to avoid this debt?" She snapped back, "No, I'm divorcing him because he tried to sleep with my sister." The stenographer and the clerk both covered their mouths like they were trying not to laugh. The judge warned her not to bring it up again (no-fault state), but dismissed the line of questioning.

#4 Not a lawyer (and NOT in the US, this took place in France)



My dad did everything to make the divorce process extremely long because he was mad my mom asked for it. He was refusing every. Single. Deal. Around their finances. Until the judge told him it was now or he would be held in contempt (after 5 years).



At the end of the divorce process, you have to pay justice fee. Usually it's shared between the spouses, not always equally but shared. This time though, the judge gave every fees to my dad. My mom's lawyer said he never saw that in his carreer, the judge was so pissed off she (judge was a woman) made him pay for the whole ordeal



(My dad is like 10 time more rich than my mom).

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#5 The spouse who hid assets in a hobby collection only for the judge to be a fellow enthusiast who knew the real value. Watching the appraisal dismantle their lies in real-time was chef’s kiss.

#6 My sister married a total d*******g. He had a big temper and hated being told no.



After more than a decade of a***e culminated in a broken humerus (not funny), my sister finally filed for divorce. She was a stay-at-home mom who had left college and quit her job to raise the kids since her husband made a good living in tech sales.



The husband simply wasn't involved in his two kids' lives, but wanted to weaponize custody (and the divorce process) to punish the ex-wife.



Judge started the custody/divorce proceedings by saying 'this state defaults to 50/50 custody unless there's any reason one parent is not fit'. Husband was pissed and so tried a hundred different ways to prove my sister wasn't a good parent. Lies about her drinking (she didn't drink), how she was negligent (she did all the cooking, cleaning, and medical care). Sister's lawyer was hitting back on every point and had documentation to prove it.



Judge eventually snapped and said:



> Alright, Mr. Smith. What are your children's shoe sizes? Who is their pediatrician? What are their favorite subjects in school?



And the husband just kinda stumbled and tried to claim the then-middle-school daughter didn't have a favorite subject, to which the mother replied:



> [Daughter]'s favorite subject is photography. It's all she talks about. She walks around all day with a camera around her neck. She's currently at a photography summer camp that you had to sign a permission slip for.



The husband was furious and called her a "f*****g b***h" in the court room and the judge absolutely upbraided him.



The judge assigned sister 80% custody and a *hefty* child support and alimony.



He tried tons of shenanigans including filing to get payments reduced saying he'd been unemployed, and it got so bad that eventually his mom provided documentation to the court that he was lying and making more than a quarter million dollars / yr.



Sister's doing fine; just finished her DNP and one kid just graduated college and the other is doing well.

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#7 I'm a lawyer and with so many cases one party feels like a victim and wants to get closure. And I try to help everyone get past that because there's no closure -- the jerk will continue being a jerk and dragging it out for revenge just costs money.



But.



The funniest thing I see is when people want to make a deal without involving the courts and the other refuses and takes it to court themselves and finds out how good the deal was.



Like a friend in law school, her ex and she got along and she only wanted him to help with diapers and other supplies and he got mad that she asked so often so he took her to court and had to pay A LOT.

#8 I didn't know if this is karma necessarily but it was something. Woman doesn't have much education, blue collar, but very kind and quite pretty. She meets this guy who is a born salesperson. They marry and she quits her job to stay home, raise their kids.



He makes a ton of money climbing the corporate ladder, and she's there the whole time, full time parent, moving their family to multiple different states for his jobs and promotions, hosting clients, whatever he needs to succeed. Finally he's made VP, he's flying high, but she's older and the years of being a SAHP have definitely removed some of the glamour for her. Their kids are in high school and starting to chafe under Dad's emotional and sometimes physical a***e, and final straw is when their son started to fight back. He tells her that's it, he's done, she has 3 months to get herself and the kids into an apartment because he's leaving her for the new girlfriend who happens to be a 22ish year old s******r with a fun c*****e habit.



We negotiate to keep her in the house pending the end of the school year but reality is hitting and even with alimony and child support the kids and her lifestyle is about to take a huge adjustment and it's not like she has a career or a degree to fall back on.



Parties are going to sign the stipulated judgement and file it Monday. That Saturday he and his girlfriend are in a single vehicle MVA, toxicology report shows he has a whole pharmacy in his system and girlfriend ends up serving some time for the c*****e the police find on her.



He d**s intestate, which means she, as his wife and the mother of his children, gets everything, no question. Plus he hadn't bothered to change the beneficiaries on any of his accounts, so she gets all those non-probatable assets and insurance policies, which as VP he had lots, and because he died before the kids were 18 there were immediate social security payments for them.



I can't say I'm happy the kids lost their father but it was pretty much best case scenario for all of them: mom owns the house, kids have college paid, no lifestyle changes for the family, and no more a*****e a*****e and his d***s and nonsense.

#9 I had a boss once that I suspect had a wife as cover on some of his comments around the guys...



Anyhow he was really insecure and prevented her from working and they didn't have any kids... they retire and move to Florida



Things are going fine and then she gets a breast cancer diagnosis.. he declares I can't deal with this and files for divorce..



The judge had a field day with their the assets and gave her the Lion's share and she got to keep the house and extra for her medical treatment.. he's now renting in a trailer park.

#10 Not a lawyer but during custody battle my spouse went to the police station to make some B.S. allegation against me. The officers there thought she was drunk and they arrested her for DUI as soon as she pulled out of the parking lot. Custody battle went a lot better after that.

#11 Not a lawyer, but a judge I met in law school had a pretty funny divorce story to share. The issue wasn't the divorce itself, but the custody battle. Both parents wanted the other one to get full custody of their two children (a boy and girl, around 2 and 4 yo). For some weird reason, they both thought that if they didn't get custody they wouldn't have to pay alimony to the other??



So the couple was in court, both deadset on not getting the kids so they wouldn't have to send money to their ex, and the judge was feeling stuck. Eventually the judge decided to go along with what the parents wanted and said "well, since neither of you want your kids, I'll take the boy."

He asked the stenograph if she wanted the girl (the poor woman was horrified and refused) but the court clerk who knew the judge well intervened and declared she would take in the girl.

It made the parents realize they were being stupid, and that they did not actually want to lose their children. After a half hour recess they had a full custody agreement.



The judge was pretty proud about his little ruse but poor kids.

#12 A friend had married a guy in the entertainment business when his daughter from a 1st marriage was 3. She did more to raise the girl than her father or mother did. When the divorce was initiated, he kept the then-16yo daughter away from my friend and told his daughter my friend no longer wanted to see her. Her lawyers said she had no custody rights and there was nothing they could do about it. They fought over everything else and he was a miserable b*****d and the court could see that. A trial was scheduled in NYC. He did not show up and his lawyers said he was unable to afford the airfare from LA. My friend’s lawyer hired a PI, who took pictures of the b*****d drinking pina coladas in Maui with his new girlfriend. When the judge learned of this, she had US Marshals arrest him in Maui and drag him back to NY, where she sentenced him to a year in jail with a hefty fine, and said she was referring his lawyers to the bar association. The lawyers had a sidebar in which judge said she’d drop the sentence and referral if they settled the case in 3 days. My friend got everything she wanted in terms of $ and property, and a 3-hour meeting alone with the stepdaughter. The ex begged her to backup his lies about her not wanting to see the girl but since changing her mind. She said if she did not come clean to his daughter, there was no settlement. So he did, and she still sees the daughter (now in her 30s) regularly and went to her wedding.

#13 There was a couple from the town next my hometown that got a divorce after the wife cheated. She got the house, half of his retirement, and was not very kind throughout the process. Not long after the divorce was final, like within days, his buddies took him to the casino to cheer him up and we won a jackpot, at least a few million dollars (don’t remember the exact number). She tried to take him back to court to split it but the divorce was final.

#14 During my child custody hearing, when the judge declared a very modest amount for child support, my ex jumped up and protested, saying, how am I going to be able to afford to take my (new) wife out to dinner? The judge gave him Evil D***h Stare and said, oh you remarried? We need to account for that. And added 20% to the total amount.

#15 My cousin's a divorce attorney and he always says the really satisfying ones aren't the big money fights but when you help someone finally get out of a bad situation and start over on their own terms.

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#16 I’m a spouse.



My now ex husband was an a*****e a hole that I physically stayed with for way too long. When I finally left him, and filed for divorce he refused to fill out and sign the paperwork for an additional 6 years. I eventually took a day from work and went to his mom’s house, where he was living. Blocked his truck into his driveway with my car and knocked on the door. I then refused to leave until he signed the papers.



FF to our court date, and the mf’r was a no show.

It was a simple divorce. All I wanted was to go back to my maiden name. I wasn’t looking for a penny from him. We had no kids. No property together. He was just continuing his a***e.



The judge saw my distress and had a court clerk take me to an office where he then called the three numbers my husband had listed. No answer at two. So he called the work #.

And boy was my ex pissed! Court clerk told him flat out that even though he’d disregarded the court date. That I was going to be granted my request for divorce and to go back to my maiden name.

I could hear him swearing😀



We went back to the courtroom. And the clerk went and spoke to the judge. An hour later I walked out a free woman.

I didn’t hear from my ex for years. Until one day he reached out to me via FB and asked me for my copy of the divorce decree. He was supposedly lost his, and was getting remarried. I told him no. That I’d paid for it. And that he could go to the state to get his own copy.

He finished that call the same way he finished everything. By being a trashy AF small, pathetic little boy.



I’ve remarried an amazing man. We’ve built a great life and family.

#17 I work for a law firm (we typically do criminal law but did a divorce case as a favor for the boss's friend).



Our client wanted to divorce her husband because she said that he was cheating.



He insisted that he wasn't. She told us that he was. His law firm told us that he wasn't.



We showed them proof that he bought lap dances at a strip club. They argued that he wasn't and that he wasn't at a strip club.



He then (as this was happening) got a ticket for leaving a parking lot without indicating.



That parking lot belonged to and was only used by clients of the strip club.



And the fine (since the car was in his wife's name) came to his wife.



Things were a bit easier after that.

#18 Not a divorce lawyer and this wasn’t a divorce. A close friend of mine was in a custody/parental support hearing (forgive me if the term isn’t right) with her ex.



She’s black and he’s white. This is relevant in that he decided to portray her as the “angry black woman” by showing up to court with a head injury he reported as having been caused by her. This was in the early aughts, and pics/videos by phone was definitely not as efficient.



I’m at work sitting at my desk and she calls me, borrowing a stranger’s mobile to ask me to find a water polo newsletter online that features a photo of his head injury from his last water polo meet. Found it, faxed it to the court and when they went back in and he went full in on his story the judge whipped up the faxed article with “so this isn’t you with a water polo injury then?”



She got full custody, support, the works. Wish I could’ve been there myself.

#19 She agreed to a payout of alimony after playing games with it for years (bringing spouse in for contempt when he was a week behind, while acting so crazy and calling his employer every day to the point where they let him go because it was too much.) It was far less than originally offered to her as a payout but she wanted a lump sum at this point because she was broke. She thought she had “won” by getting a big check and had bragged to people that she was getting a big divorce settlement. The check was purposefully made out to her attorney and she had racked up such a huge bill with her games that she got none of it. The look on her face when she realized the check was made out to the attorney and she wouldn’t see a dime was priceless. She had also demanded the house and so she got it, along with the mortgage, which ended up being foreclosed upon and constables had to get her out when she refused to leave. At the beginning of the divorce she had destroyed all of his belongings, sold his cars, and wouldn’t let him in on the date the court ordered her to allow him in to get his stuff. She stalked and harassed him relentlessly until he got a restraining order, which she continually violated and actually ended up in jail for a couple of months. She was nuts and an absolute nightmare. What goes around comes around.

#20 This happened to a friend of mine. When he was 13 his mother wanted to divorce his dad. His dad ran a company and had already been positioning a semi-retirement.



Dad has a serious conversation with the mom and decides he will walk away from their house, sign it over to her, savings account that are theirs, now hers. Retirement plan that he had along with investments, things they would have cashed out in their older years, all to her. She agreed and their lawyer met with them, signed everything and came back and announced it to their kids (my friend and his sis). Officially divorced. Everything in writing solid and legal.



Dad took his cars (2), personal items and his company. Got an apartment near it to start. My friend and his sis lived with mom most of the time, saw dad weekly and he always paid for everything.



By the time my friend was 23 his mom was hurting financially with a reverse mortgage being her means to live and dad had rebuilt it all for himself.





**The mom then tried to file for divorce to get half his assets claiming the previous divorce was not real.** It was a crazy time for my friend as he and his sister realized their mom had this terrible side. His grandparents (mom's parents) his sister and himself had to have a few interventions with her to stop her bs as she was willing to go all the way with it. I believe in the discovery/ similar thing the case got tossed because there was paper work and everything done legally. Changed how they viewed both parents and my friend and his sister are much closer to the dad.

#21 Back when I was in law school, one of my profs had this client who was divorcing a piece of s**t. What her ex didn’t know is that she knew he committed financial fraud. And that she knew about his partner in fraud/bussiness partner who was helping him.



The ex basically hid his money in anticipation of divorce and other shady dealings and courts don’t like that. So they gave her all money he hid. He didn’t go to jail though, but it was a real possibility



And according to my prof she married a very handsome man afterwards.



Edit: I feel like I should mention that she would have gotten a lot less money had her ex been honest.

#22 Not a divorce but a custody case. Young couple and exgf was very controlling throughout relationship. As in texting all day and night even when he was at work. Finally he had it and left. The moment he left she kept him from the kid completely. Two years of his kids life he missed, and the kid was two so he basically forgot his own dad.



Dad tried regularly to see the kid by calling or texting but tried not to cross a line and get the cops called so he never showed up to the house. Finally figured out if he filed for child support he could get a custody agreement. She goes nuclear. Protective order. Goes to a DV organization and paints him as the worst person alive. We go to mediafion. She only wants him to have supervised visitation...until the kid is 18 and she wants double child sulport. Moronic. We even offer reduced custody and some supervision initially to appease her. Extra child support (not double but a bit more). No dice. All or nothing with this woman.



After four full trial afternoons (we were scheduled for 4 hour blocks at a time and had to come back week after week), endless testimony and going through their asinine text messages....my client gets expanded visitation, minimum child support (he earned very little)...and the protective order was even dissolved. Judge chews her out.



Really hate family law.

#23 One of my best friends has 2 disabled children. They will always need assistance but can live a good life, they are loving, bright, kind, and fun. They are happy and she is the one making it so they can have this quality of life.



Her husband cheated, filed for divorce, and through his lawyer fought to pay no alimony, no child support, and minimal assistance with medical stuff. One of his arguments was that he never agreed to having a baby, and he told her to get an abortion when they did the tests for down's syndrome with their first. Also he said the second might not be his because she hardly had s*x with him due to the amount of time she had to spend with their first born. She never cheated. She didnt have time.



Judge tore him a new one. Awarded way more child support than she had expected, plus alimony, plus changed his health insurance to include the kids, plus his car because she didnt have one and was ubering to everything, plus the house as they were living in an apartment while he and his Mistress kept the house. Mistress left him. Job hated him and managed him out. Family drifted away. He once told me, drunk, that she had ruined his life. Despite everything he couldn't see that he ruined it all on his own.



Edit: reading comprehension fam. The ex wife is my best friend. He is not. At all.

#24 I am not a lawyer, but I have a custody story that makes me happy. My friend married a woman who I was not a fan of because the first time we met she said to me, you remind me of someone I hate. Sooo... never a fan. They have a beautiful girl and then get divorced while she was young. Over time my friend married someone a lot better and made career choices that made him a good deal of money. Over time his daughter stayed with him more and more, so he wanted custody. He told his ex that he would take her, not ask for assistance and in fact throw some cash her way so when she does spend time there it goes well. She says no, and takes him to court. She was never any where as well off as he was mind you. At the end of the case, because of the daughters testimony about the mothers behaviour and how awesome of a dad he is, the judge decided to make her pay him 2k every month, full custody without any requirements for visitation. She basically lost every where possible and it was fantastic. He saved the money she gave him for her and used it to pay for college.

#25 Worked as a clerk at an office. We had one go on for a couple extra weeks over a signed Rodney Dangerfield photo. Bossman had also married a former client but never got the balls up to ask for that story.

#26 I knew a guy who dragged out the divorce after dozens of affairs, thought he had a stroke on a head CT so he claimed his alimony should be lower



Then another doctor said it might be a tapeworm cyst in his brain so he claimed he could not earn money to lower his alimony.



Then his wife committed s*****e while divorce proceedings were still pending. He then was paid $2 million over a 6 year period by an advocacy organization he was a lawyer for.



He's also married an actress and then cheated on her with a journalist



He's now the head of DHHS.

#27 Cousin got divorced. She wasn't a good person. She married a guy. Guy was older and got sick. She pulls him of life support due to cost. She was days short of the required amount of time being married so she didn't get his pension.



Customer of mine has updated me on his divorce. Some of the highlights. Been 4 years.

Still no progress. He just keeps fighting. Dragging it out. Judge evicted him from his own house. Probably for not selling or buying out spouse. Judge gave him community service hours. Never heard of a divorce court doing this. My guess is he didn't listen to Judge and got contempt charge. The latest is he fired attorney.

#28 Not a lawyer.



My wife's daughter was in a car accident at 14. The lawyer who handled the insurance medical claims met my wife's ex a couple of times at the hospital and told my wife that when they eventually get divorced to call her and she'd handle it pro-bono.



That happened, the lawyer handled it for free, and the ex failed to show up at the end and my wife got everything they asked for as the judge ruled against him.



I met them shortly after and we've been married 30 years now 😄.

#29 This was from the divorce of a friend of mine. Her husband was so verbally a*****e, and he fought her over everything and tried to make sure she got nothing. He made the divorce take so long.



Anyway, he was trying to make her out to be an unfit mother, so he was calling her insane and demanded a court appointed psychiatrist to assess her. Problem he didn’t plan for was that the psychiatrist had to assess both of them. After meeting with both of them and their children the psychiatrist had a glowing assessment of my friend and a scathing assessment of the husband. They called out his a*****e behavior and manipulative actions. This all got reported to the court.



In the end she has majority custody because he has to work more, so he pays her child support and alimony.

#30 NAL and we weren't even married, but the karma on this one was real.



Our child wasn't even two years old when I ended the relationship with my ex. Not only did he have a huge drinking problem (which I discovered while on maternity leave), but according to his best friend, he'd admitted that he "wasn't ready for the responsibility of being a parent" - at 30 years old. After the baby was born he stayed out of the house as much as possible, was always pawning the baby off on his parents when he was off and I was working, always had money for beer but none for the baby's expenses. It got to the point where my savings were about depleted, and I had to take money from family as well as a loan from my 401(k) to cover everything. Not to mention, he'd leave the baby in a diaper so long there'd be terrible rashes, and wouldn't feed or dress him properly.



So one night I'd had enough, after he came home from work four hours late and drunk, and ended it. Long story short, things happened, he called the cops, and he ended up getting arrested (he's a cop himself lol).



I'm guessing he realized that there was the possibility of child support, because ALL OF A SUDDEN, he was interested in our child and wanted full custody. And he tried every trick in the book. Filed for temporary emergency custody and lied to the judge to get it. Insisted that I was unstable and required a psych eval before I was able to see our child unsupervised and once I was cleared he dictated when I could have the baby. I suspect the lawyers I'd gotten knew him, because they definitely weren't fighting for me, and even gave me the wrong time for court one day when I'd called the office to double check. Switched lawyers but he still pulled c**p. He'd taken my address book and called all of my friends, family and coworkers telling them that I committed various types of fraud and was stealing their identities. Friends were followed and threatened. I lost a number of friends, and some even turned against me, passing him information. I'd moved in with friends until I got my own place, and they were the ones who told me he had a PI on me - I'd gone to spend the weekend with another friend and the PI called the ones I was staying with, asking where I was. SO MUCH MORE I won't get into. He did everything he could to try to prove that I was unfit, and to break me, and made my life an absolute hell. He and his lawyer dragged things out to where this ended up taking two and a half years; his goal was to make me run out of money.



The karma: I was awarded custody; he was given the basic visitation. He was ordered to pay $14K of my legal fees, for which he was to set up a payment plan with my attorney - until I saw a "For Sale" sign in his window literally a week later. A lien was placed on his condo and the full amount came out of the sale, as well the 2 years' of retroactive child support that I'd been awarded. In our state, support continues until the child finishes college, so that was an additional 19 years :)



The best part: at least a couple times a year I run into a friend of his, and they are very happy to share information with me. Early on he'd gotten into a relationship (with a former friend of mine, no less, who tried to help him take my baby), and they *really* pushed the relationship during the court case to show that he was "more stable." I've been told that she is an absolute b, he hates her, is absolutely MIS-ER-ABLE, and wants to divorce her but can't because then he'd have to give her half, and he will not do that. Meanwhile, I have a great life and am as happy as a clam :).

#31 Not a lawyer, but I chose to not pursue a divorce on based on adultery because the burden of evidence (I knew I could get it, but didn’t want to waste my time/money getting it legitimately). Anyway, during the divorce process in court my lawyer slipped in that we had initially filed based off adultery when the judge was looking for the filing. My (now ex) brother in law was there as my ex’s witness and very obviously had no clue 💅 now the whole family knows.

#32 We didn't make it to court but the result was just as good. My ex absolutely hated me for filing for divorce. From that moment on, everything was a fight. The golf clubs from my d**d dad, she wanted compensation. My inheritance from my d**d grandma, she wanted a share of the payments. Custody of our child "you work all the time so I read I can just take full custody"



Well, she started asking for insane, like, constitutional rights violation stuff and her lawyer was getting sick of it. He must have gotten real tired of her nonsense because finally he just responds to my lawyer "I've told her she can't do this and she doesn't care, she's not budging."



Needless to say, we sent a thank you for the information, we'll see you in court, and got the request to settle out of court within a week. Don't p**s off your own lawyer folks.

#33 Friend of mines wife left him after she got caught having an affair with her wealthy client. She stood in front on the judge and only asked for her retirement account, agreed to weekend custody for their teenaged kids. She also took their credit card debt. Gave him the doublewide and the acre it sat on. She was ordered to pay a small amount of child support. He got off well all things considered. He was a game warden in Texas. Small town, everyone knows everyone.



She married the wealthy guy the weekend after divorce was final. Kids did not attend. My friend was heartbroken still, and his brothers and his dad took him to the horse track/casino and all gave him like 20 bucks each to bet on the races cause he was broke. He won like 1200 and gave them all their money back. As they were leaving, walking past the slots his dad said he should make few spins on that 5$ line machine cause "you got to play big to win big" so he laughed and on the 3rd spin, won 8 million.



She took him back to court wanting custody, same judge. Before the lawyers could even open their briefcases he looked at her and said "3 months ago you wanted nothing to do with the kids, and they wanted nothing to do with you. Only change I see now is your ex husband has 6 zeros on his bank statement instead of 3, i am not going to force 2 teenagers to live with you madam. You have child support due at the end of the month, every month till they are 21. Do not force the state to collect it, you might chip one of them fancy nails on the bunk down at the sheriff's office"



She tried again later when he moved to a new jurisdiction and the new judge looked at her payments and earnings and raised her to the max allowed. She never tried again, and the kids haven't spoken to her in 15 years, last I know of was at her father's funeral.

#34 He sued his lawyer halfway through the divorce litigation to not pay her legal fees and lost horribly. Turns out he fired her after she refused to use “salted earth” tactics in the divorce litigation and those details came out in the reasons for judgement.



The reasons for judgement was then used in the divorce litigation. He stopped cooperating with the court and it ended with bailiffs grabbing and selling his known assets, including millions of dollars worth of real estate, to satisfy the court ordered judgement and costs.

#35 Friend’s mum was offered $18m by his dad to divorce. She refused the offer saying it wasn’t enough and she wanted what she believed was half the marital assets. I have no idea of this guys net worth but it was/is extreme. The problem was everything they had access to except their main family house was owned by a trust and she refused to believe that she wasn’t entitled to anything in the trust or half of its assets, which I assume was a lot more than $18m. It went to court.



She got half the house and a few items from it, which was about $2.5m.



He used to go and see her in her flat and she was f*****g bitter as hell about it. I went there once and she sat the whole time smoking pot whinging to my friend about what an a*****e his dad is. He may have been an a*****e but she was a greedy, resentful c**t. He was no angel either but he had offered her $18m to leave.



She made her own bed and didn’t like sleeping in it.

#36 Cliche' "not a lawyer," but I used to produce radio commercials for a couple few attorneys. This one husband and wife law team switched from divorce to handling injury accident cases. When I asked why they changed, they said it was because handling divorce cases was making them lose their faith in humanity.

#37 Sov Cit finally getting jailed for contempt after three years and 12 billion warnings/chances by an overly patient judge.

#38 I'm going back 25 years, but there was an epic forum post. I've mentioned it before and reddit wants to say "that's not how divorce works" while forgetting there are 50 states with different laws.



I think it was some BMW forum. Dude thought his wife was not acting normal, but overlooked it. I think the first red flag was like her car out of gas, yet he filled it last week and she worked close to home. Where was she going? He stopped by her work one day, and she wasn't there. He hired a private investigator, and caught her cheating. He paid the guy some more, and he built up a serious case of her not going to work, this other address she was always at, out to lunch with him, kissing him in the parking lot, etc. This went on for like 2 months while he was speaking with a divorce lawyer. He had started to question why she was acting weird, and out of the blue she demands a divorce. Something like "if you don't trust me, I want a divorce!" He moves out, it goes to court, she asks for half of everything, and his lawyer slapped down a 3 inch binder with all the proof of her cheating, not working, going to this guy's house, pictures of them holding hands and kissing, etc. Insert jaw drop on her part. He countered something like "take over the mortgage and you can keep the house, not a penny of anything else." No retirement fund access, no half their savings, etc. She was cooked as the kids say today, and her lawyer quickly told her to take it or it could be worse later.

#39 Not a lawyer but I married one. We bought a house together. She put up most of the down payment and insisted the title was 60% hers and 40% mine. When we divorced, the house was underwater by about $50,000. The judge said she should pay $30,000 and I had to pay only $20,000.

#40 My ex and her family heard through the grapevine that I had come into a large inheritance, we are talking millions plus rights to patents that would provide ongoing income.



The reality is that I had been the executor of an Estate of an elderly friend that actually had been a multimillionaire but gave his fortune away to charity. So, I get dragged into Family Court by my ex and her parents so that my ex can get her piece of the pie.



No, it was not 'for the children' as my ex in-laws are quite wealthy in their own right and my ex and the kids were living together with the grandparents. These also paying for all daily expenses, as well as the legal bills for my ex (this was demonstrated during the divorce trial).



The judge hears testimony and accepts evidence over two court dates. I provide extensive records and evidence. Also, I just happened to have lost my job in finance in the 2008 US economic downturn, that was in evidence as well. The judge said that his ruling would be received by the parties involved and their attorneys.



Two weeks later I got the judgement, no additional funds would be awarded to my ex for child support.



Additionally as I was now unemployed for over 6 months and it did not seem that a job that I was qualified for in the near future that my child support would be reduced to the minimum as required by law $25.00 monthly.



I would have given my right arm to be a fly on the wall when my ex and her parents read the decision of the court.

#41 My brother ex-wife was fighting for high alimony for herself (this is EU) because she "couldnt work" due to medical reasons especially sick spine.



She showed up in the court in heels xD



Judge saw that, dropped some sarcastic comment and dismissed the application 10 minutes later.

#42 I don’t know all the details, but a childhood neighbour wanted to divorce her husband due to a***e.



Took years of him dragging it out and four different lawyers fired him. After he tried running up her bills by continuously emailing her lawyer, she ended up with one the firm partners taking over the case. She had a much fairer deal through court just because he pissed her much more experienced lawyer off so much he took a pay cut.

#43 From my experience, it comes years later when the kids realize who the real jerk parent was.

#44 I had a boss who used to cheat on his wife and she finally got tired of it. He tried to nickel and dime her during the divorce using the kid as a pawn. A couple of weeks after it went through, she said she felt lucky and bought a lottery ticket.



You know the rest....

#45 I am not sure if he deserved this but let me tell you a story. Last August my area flooded. We got a couple inches in our basement but we are renters so it wasn't that bad. Was going over my prenuptial with my lawyer, it was pretty simple because all we have is debt but I wanted to get the most out of my money so I mentioned our basement. She told me the week before her client had won the house in the divorce...and then the basement flooded. His plan was to sell it and pay his legal bills so it was a mess.

#46 My ex's lawyer quit during a hearing.

#47 Judge ordered hair follicle d**g testing of the opposing party after a temporary custody hearing within 72 hours. Somehow the man was diagnosed with cancer and started chemo within those 72 hours, which caused every single testable hair on his entire body to fall out. As to be expected, the judge didn't love it and he didn't even get joint legal custody.



Two years later... Different case, new couple. The opposing party wife had an affair with the aforementioned hairless deadbeat dad (our PI really did some great cinematography when capturing all the s*x in parking lots they were having on their lunch breaks). He was still hairless two years later because he legitimately had been diagnosed with cancer...and he died months later. I wouldn't call it satisfying because he had young children, but it is some real karma.

#48 My ex was sure that moms always get the schools and held out for school control, refused to compromise on a school in the middle between us. That's why we couldn't mediate. She took us to court on it assuming she'd win.



The judge understood perfectly and I control the schools now.

#49 I once saw a guy try to hide a massive offshore account by transferring it to a shady business partner right before the final hearing, only for that partner to ghost him and keep the entire seven-figure sum for himself.



Since the court had already documented the existence of the funds, the judge ruled that he still owed his exwife her fifty percent share based on the original balance, meaning he had to sell his house and liquidate his remaining assets just to pay her out while the partner he trusted vanished with the rest.



Seeing him realize he’d effectively paid his ex-wife to watch his own business partner rob him blind was the most glorious example of someone playing stupid games and winning the ultimate stupid prize.

#50 Not a divorce lawyer, but my father spent 16 years dragging out his divorce process with my mother. When she finally won she won 50% of assets 12 years prior, with interest, and not taking into account his future losses. The judgment is so huge that he has been completely wiped out for the rest of his life. Can't even afford rent. We made sure he is housed now and he gets decent social security (Which she does not garnish) but still.

#51 Met a very rich high powered lawyer in NYC because my friend knew someone who supplied his hobby garage (he rented a whole commercial space just for his hobby of building cars from scratch)



Apparently he had a nasty divorce from his ex wife. She personally and literally drags his name through the tabloids and gets articles in the ny post about how he bought his new playboy fiancée an engagement ring worth over $100k, but allegedly won’t pay for his daughter’s medical expenses.



He files in court that these tabloid articles damaged his career and earning potential, so the judge slashes the ex-wife’s divorce settlement based on the damages he allegedly incurred.

#52 My dad was a real POS, not just to my mom and my siblings and I, but his attorneys through the divorce as well. Yes, plural. The first one dropped him. The second one…ok so day of court, she leaves the court room and she’s gone so long that the judge sends the bailiff to see where she went and bring her back. My mom tells us when she gets home how bad the court room smelled. Didn’t think much of it though.



Anyway, few weeks later mom and dad have to meet to exchange keys or some final docs, dad tells my mom his attorney was so nervous about if he’d behave in court that she s**t her pants. That’s why she was gone for so long, trying to clean herself up, and that’s why it smelled in court. My dad thought the whole thing was funny. Real winner that one.



She’s been free of him almost 15 years now and with a great guy.

#53 One of my friends is a lawyer and he told me about a particular case where the woman was having an affair after only 1 year of marriage (total 4 year relationship) and they had 1 kid together. The husband was heartbroken and depressed because apparently the woman threaten to not let him see his kid anymore and wanted full custody and make him pay ton of money. Little did she know that after the husband found out she was cheating he started recording (secretly) all their interactions which included one particular video of her discussing how to financially ruin him with her lover in their own house when he wasn't home. One of the tactics was accusing him for a***e.



This man was cunning af tho, they went to divorce court and he let her spread all the lies and make false accusations.



Then he and my friend dropped the evidence b**b and my friend told me he rarely seen a Judge so furious that she was barely controlling her rage. Needless to say the cheating wife got smoked and ended up losing custody and had to pay the husband alimony, he got the house too. I'm not sure but I believe the wife even got into trouble with the justice department for false accusations but I don't know what happened with that though.