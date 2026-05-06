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The World Sports Photography Awards has introduced a new spotlight for the next generation of image-makers, and its first Canon Emerging Talent Award has already shown just how strong that future looks. Dedicated to professional sports photographers under 30, the award celebrates young creatives who not only document major sporting moments but also reshape how those moments are seen, felt, and remembered.

This year’s inaugural competition drew more than 1,700 entrants, with Germany’s Tom Weller named the overall winner. His Gold-winning portfolio spans everything from basketball to winter sports, demonstrating range and confidence that stood out in an already impressive field. Beatriz Ryder received Silver, while Special Merit recognition went to Alex Davidson, Alexandre Baloukjy, Ashley Ray, Claudia Greco, Harry Talbot, Jayce Illman, and Liz Vivien Höser.

Scroll down to see selected images from the Gold and Silver winners, as well as the Special Merit photographers, and don’t forget to upvote the shots that stand out to you the most.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

World Sports Photography Awards Report

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Together, their portfolios offer a powerful look at where sports photography is heading. Some images capture the peak of action, freezing split-second movement with precision and intensity. Others focus on atmosphere, emotion, stillness, exhaustion, celebration, and the quiet moments that often happen just outside the main spotlight. Across different disciplines and events, these photographers show that sports imagery is not only about speed or spectacle, but also about storytelling, timing, perspective, and human connection.
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    #2

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    #3

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    As the only global awards dedicated solely to sports imagery, the World Sports Photography Awards continue to bring together work from leading photographers worldwide. With the addition of the Canon Emerging Talent Award, the competition now also highlights those who are helping shape the next chapter of the craft. The image headings below note where each photo is placed in the overall 2026 World Sports Photography Awards, while the text above explains how the photographers were recognized within the Canon Emerging Talent Award.
    #4

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

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    #5

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

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    #6

    Bronze Award Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

    Bronze Award Gymnastics Category - Ashley Ray

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    #7

    Gold Award Aquatic Category - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

    Gold Award Aquatic Category - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

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    #8

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

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    #9

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Tom Weller

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Tom Weller

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    #10

    Finalist Image Winter Sports Category - Tom Weller

    Finalist Image Winter Sports Category - Tom Weller

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    #11

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

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    #12

    Silver Award Winter Sports Category - Claudia Greco

    Silver Award Winter Sports Category - Claudia Greco

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    #13

    Silver Award Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

    Silver Award Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

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    #14

    Finalist Image Basketball Category - Tom Weller

    Finalist Image Basketball Category - Tom Weller

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    #15

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

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    #17

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

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    #18

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

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    #19

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Liz Vivien Höser

    Finalist Image Gymnastics Category - Liz Vivien Höser

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    #20

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

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    #21

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

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    #22

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

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    #23

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

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    #24

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

    Finalist Image Formula 1 Category - Jayce Illman

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    #25

    Special Merit Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

    Special Merit Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    #26

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alex Davidson

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alex Davidson

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    #27

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

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    #28

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

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    #29

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

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    #30

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Ashley Ray

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Ashley Ray

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    #31

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

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    #32

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

    Finalist Image Cycling Category - Harry Talbot

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    #33

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Jayce Illman

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Jayce Illman

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    #34

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Liz Vivien Höser

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    #35

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Tom Weller

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Tom Weller

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    #36

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

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    #37

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    #38

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

    Finalist Image For Cricket Category - Alex Davidson

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    #39

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Alexandre Baloukjy

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    #40

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Ashley Ray

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Ashley Ray

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    #41

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

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    #42

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Claudia Greco

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    #43

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Harry Talbot

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Harry Talbot

    World Sports Photography Awards Report

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    #44

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Harry Talbot

    Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image - Harry Talbot

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