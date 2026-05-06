ADVERTISEMENT

The World Sports Photography Awards has introduced a new spotlight for the next generation of image-makers, and its first Canon Emerging Talent Award has already shown just how strong that future looks. Dedicated to professional sports photographers under 30, the award celebrates young creatives who not only document major sporting moments but also reshape how those moments are seen, felt, and remembered.

This year’s inaugural competition drew more than 1,700 entrants, with Germany’s Tom Weller named the overall winner. His Gold-winning portfolio spans everything from basketball to winter sports, demonstrating range and confidence that stood out in an already impressive field. Beatriz Ryder received Silver, while Special Merit recognition went to Alex Davidson, Alexandre Baloukjy, Ashley Ray, Claudia Greco, Harry Talbot, Jayce Illman, and Liz Vivien Höser.

Scroll down to see selected images from the Gold and Silver winners, as well as the Special Merit photographers, and don’t forget to upvote the shots that stand out to you the most.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook