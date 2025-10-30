40 Spooky Destinations So Haunting You’ll Want To Visit This Halloween
From ghost towns to abandoned islands, the world is full of some pretty creepy spots. Whether you’re interested in ghosts, an adrenaline junkie, or just plain curious, these eerie places are sure to captivate you, and possibly give you goosebumps. With an exciting mix of the paranormal, mysterious, and historical, this list of 40 spooky destinations from around the world is sure to be an entertaining read. Some of the stories behind them may scare you, and others just might surprise you, but all of them are bound to leave you curious to find out more.
Hill Of Crosses, Lithuania
While the true history of placing crosses on the hill in Northern Lithuania isn’t exactly known, over generations, it has become a major Catholic pilgrimage site in the country. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, cross-crafting has been an important part of Lithuanian culture, which is why the Hill of Crosses is nationally recognized as a cultural monument. With over 100,000 crosses on the hill, the site is quite haunting, but mysteriously beautiful.
Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
This infamous former prison was once the largest and most expensive building ever erected in the United States at the time of its completion. Before closing down in 1971, the prison was home to many notorious criminals, such as Al Capone, but now its ominous halls have become a popular destination for spooky explorations. Named a U.S. National Historic Landmark, the prison currently operates as a museum open to the public.
Aokigahara Forest, Japan
Believe it or not, although this lush forest may look like an incredibly beautiful place to visit at first glance, it’s quite possibly one of the scariest places in the world. What most people don’t know is that it has earned the title ‘suicide forest’ due to the many suicides that occur there each year. Despite this reputation, hikers and tourists aren’t deterred from exploring the creepy forest.
Buckland Abbey, Yelverton, Devon, England
Once a 13th-century Cistercian monastery and home to Sir Francis Drake, Buckland Abbey is now a popular tourist attraction due in part to the haunting legends surrounding it. One such myth is the presence of Drake’s spirit in the halls of the house and the woods nearby. Because it's over 700 years old and has an eerie feel to it, the residence is both captivating and quite haunting to visit.
Bran Castle, Bran, Romania
Ever since shows like The Vampire Diaries took the world by storm, thousands of people have developed an obsession with the mysterious creatures of the night. And because Bran Castle has been associated with Dracula and Strigoi from Romanian folklore, it has become a popular place to visit for vampire enthusiasts. With its medieval design and the unsettling myths surrounding it, the castle certainly offers a chilling experience.
Hoia Forest, Romania
As it turns out, these chilling curved trees aren’t the only unsettling things about the Hoia-Baciu forest. In 1968, a photo of a supposed UFO hovering over the forest circulated throughout Romania, fueling tons of public speculation and adding to the mysterious atmosphere of the forest. And it doesn’t end there; some visitors have reported experiencing strange physical phenomena while within the woods, like nausea, anxiety, and even malfunctioning electronic devices.
Winchester Mystery House, San Jose, California, USA
Belonging to Sarah Winchester, widow of rifle magnate William Wirt Winchester, this sprawling 160-roomed mansion with endless staircases draws many curious visitors due to the legend behind it. It’s said that Winchester spent close to four decades building the maze-like home to escape the vengeful spirits of those who lost their lives at the hands of her husband’s rifles.
Beechworth Lunatic Asylum, Beechworth, Victoria, Australia
Previously operational as a psychiatric facility between 1867 and 1995, the Beechworth Asylum is now a popular site for ghost tours due to its reputation as a haunted location. It’s believed that the spirits of ex-patients who were treated savagely and passed at the facility now haunt its hallways. Some visitors have reported hearing strange sounds, feeling chills, and even catching glimpses of apparitions.
Peoria State Hospital In Bartonville, Illinois, USA
This psychiatric facility, founded in 1907, is notorious for its ghost stories. One of the most well-known legends is that of Manuel Bookbinder, a patient and gravedigger, whose spirit was seen by several nurses and patients crying under an elm tree at his own funeral. This and many other paranormal stories were investigated by The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) on the TV show Ghost Hunters in 2010.
Paris Catacombs, France
In the 1700s, when the city’s cemeteries became too crowded, the remains of over six million people were moved to underground tunnels known as the Catacombs. Lined with real skulls and bones, these tunnels have become popular with over 550,000 guests visiting each year. While the catacombs are certainly haunting, they’re a fascinating and historically significant place to visit.
Loftus Hall, County Wexford
Loftus Hall, arguably the most haunted house in Ireland, has an interesting history. According to legend, the ghost of a woman named Anne haunts the halls of the house. And it doesn’t end there; it’s also alleged that the mysterious devil that led her to insanity flew through the roof and left an irreparable hole that’s still visible today. While the house hasn’t been open for tours since 2020, curious visitors can still catch a glimpse of its exterior.
Chillingham Castle, Northumberland, England
You might find it ironic that a place called Chillingham is considered one of England’s most haunted castles. This is because it’s home to many unsettling legends, such as the ‘Radiant Boy’ haunting the pink room and the tale of a frail-looking spirit begging for water. Along with these terrifying stories, many visitors have reported cold spots and even strange sounds throughout the castle.
The Queen Mary, Long Beach, California
Known as one of the world’s most haunted ships, the 1936 Queen Mary spent more than three decades at sea before becoming a hotel and tourist attraction in Long Beach. Allegedly, it’s home to several ghosts, such as the “Lady in White”, a woman in an evening gown who entertains herself in the lounge, and many more. Adding to the chilling atmosphere, both staff and guests have reported strange disturbances and cold spots on the ship.
Corfe Castle, Dorset, England
With over a thousand years' worth of history, it isn’t surprising that Corfe Castle would end up on this list. Previously a royal palace, a Saxon stronghold, and a Norman fortress, this 11th-century mansion now stands as just haunting ruins. It’s said that the spirits of soldiers who passed away defending the castle continue to haunt it, causing strange paranormal activity, such as flickering lights and creepy apparitions.
Bannack Town, Montana, USA
From a string of capital punishments against outlaws in the 1860s to the 1916 drowning of a young woman named Dorothy Dunn, Bannack has quite a violent past. Now a preserved ghost town and state park, there have been many claims that Dunn’s ghost and the vengeful spirits of the outlaws still haunt the area to this day.
Chateau De Brissac, Brissac-Quince, France
Dubbed “The Tallest Castle in France”, this 11th-century mansion is home to many eerie legends, and surprisingly remains the Duke of Brissac’s family residence. One of the most popular tales is that of the ghost of Charlotte de Brézé, an eyeless woman dressed in green who met an untimely end at the castle. Besides the spooky stories, guests and even tour guides have reported feeling cold spots, hearing bizarre sounds, and catching glimpses of the ‘Green Lady’.
The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada
Considered one of Canada’s most popular haunted destinations, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is not only known for its opulence but also for rumors about paranormal activity and ghosts. One such legend is of the ‘ghost bride’, a woman who tragically lost her life during her wedding at the hotel, wandering the halls of the hotel in a white dress. Another eerie story is of the bellman named Sam, whose spirit reportedly continues to assist guests.
The Dock Street Theater, Charleston, South Carolina, USA
What began as a hotel in 1809 turned into a theater over a century later, which still hosts performances today. As expected from a building that’s more than 100 years old, the Dock Street Theater is well-known for its chilling legends about spirits haunting it. The most notable one is said to be a woman in a red dress named Nettie, who reportedly got struck by lightning on one of the balconies.
La Recoleta Cemetery, Argentina
It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that a cemetery would make it onto the list of spooky destinations to visit. However, La Recoleta isn’t just creepy, it’s one of the world’s most haunting burial grounds, housing the remains of some of Argentina’s most prominent figures. Along with the chilling silence visitors often describe, legends such as that of Rufina Cambaceres, a woman who was allegedly buried alive there, make exploring the cemetery quite an eerie experience.
Chapel And Lovelace Hall, Marion Military Institute, Alabama, USA
This 19th-century ex-military hospital has certainly earned its reputation as one of Alabama’s most haunted places. Allegedly, the spirits of soldiers who lost their lives there haunt the hallways of the buildings, which are now a college campus for cadets. Along with an unsettling presence watching them, cadets have also reported mysterious footsteps, sounds, and objects moving on their own. If you dare, the campus is open for official tours.
Crenshaw House, Gallatin County, Illinois, USA
Also called the ‘Old Slave House’, this 19th-century mansion was at the center of the infamous Reverse Underground Railroad, an illegal network responsible for kidnapping, torturing, and selling free people into slavery. While this terrible history is widely known, most probably haven’t heard the ghost stories associated with the slave quarters. In 1978, a reporter named David Rodgers had an unsettling experience in the attic, later reporting that he captured strange voices on his recorder that he couldn’t hear while in the house at the time.
Garnet, Montana, USA
Once a thriving mining town in the late 19th century, Garnet is now a preserved ghost town that welcomes thousands of visitors each year. While the town is best known for its rich mining history, it’s also home to many local legends. One such story is that of the shadowy figures believed to be miners who lived and passed away in the area, haunting the cabins.
The Tower Of London, England
Over centuries, the Tower of London has been home to royalty, a prison, and even a place where notable figures like Anne Boleyn met tragic ends. Because of this dark history, the tower has its fair share of ghost stories. From a phantom bear stalking the Jewel House to a headless figure seen walking around near the chapel, these hauntings make the fortress an eerie destination.
Salem, Massachusetts, United States
In 1692, during the notorious witch trials, several female villagers met an untimely end after being accused of witchcraft. The home of Judge Jonathan Corwin, also known as the Witch House, is the only building still standing in Salem with ties to the events that transpired in 1692. Today, visitors can connect with the city’s past through rituals, memorials, and witch-themed shops, making it quite a creepy place to visit.
The Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan, India
Long abandoned and standing in ruins, this 17th-century fort is said to have been cursed by an evil wizard who couldn’t handle the princess’s rejection. Another curse adding to the city’s chilling reputation is that of an angry holy man, who doomed the fort, and as such, the spirits of former residents reportedly roam the streets. What makes the fort even more haunting is that although the area is open to the public to visit, it’s closed between sunrise and sunset.
The Lizzie Borden House, Massachusetts, USA
While this house may look unassuming at first glance, it’s actually home to quite an unsettling horror story. In 1892, businessman Andrew Borden and his wife had their lives taken in it, and believe it or not, their own daughter, Lizzie, was accused of carrying out the terrible deed. Now a B&B, guests have reported bizarre sightings, cold spots, and chilling sounds when on tours and overnight stays.
Casa Loma, Toronto, Ontario
Every year for many decades, this Gothic-style castle has welcomed a ton of visitors because of the many ghost stories surrounding it. From the ‘Lady in White’, the ghost of a maid who lost her life due to influenza in the 1900s, to the original owners haunting the halls, the mansion is nothing short of mysterious. Today, those brave enough to explore the castle can do so all year round, and even attend its Legends of Horror event each October.
The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Colorado, USA
This popular hotel not only inspired Stephen King’s horror novel “The Shining” but also has its own creepy history. Several spirits, such as that of a housekeeper and the original owners, are said to haunt the building to this day. To experience why it has earned such a famous paranormal reputation, visitors can book a stay or take a tour of the hotel.
The Driskill Hotel, Austin, Texas, USA
Dubbed one of Texas’s most famous and most haunted historical landmarks, this 19th-century hotel has quite a notorious history. From the tale of two jilted brides taking their lives in Room 525 to the hotel founder’s spirit wandering around the property, these are just a few of the eerie stories that make Driskill the perfect spooky destination. Along with these stories, some guests have even reported seeing other spirits and experiencing other paranormal phenomena, like the unexplained flickering of lights.
The Cuban Club, Tampa, Florida, USA
Open since 1917, this gorgeous building has become a popular destination for weddings and other events. But what most people don’t know is that hundreds of ghosts allegedly haunt the place. Guests have reported seeing strange figures and hearing bizarre sounds, which isn’t surprising now that several people met tragic ends there. For those interested in learning more about the Cuban Club’s haunted history, a ghost tour with Tampa Bay Tours is available.
The Old Charleston Jail, Charleston, South Carolina, USA
Considered one of the city’s most haunted buildings, Old Charleston Jail has a gloomy history. When it still operated as a prison, it was notorious for being so overcrowded and disease-ridden that hundreds of inmates lost their lives due to the harsh conditions. As such, many of their restless spirits are said to roam the dark halls. Today, the Old Charleston Jail is a popular destination for ghost tours, with some visitors even reporting strange sounds and cold spots throughout the building.
Norwich State Hospital, Preston And Norwich, Connecticut, USA
This former psychiatric hospital, which housed thousands of patients from its opening in 1904, officially shut down in 1996, leaving it an unused and abandoned property. Since then, the massive hospital has gained an eerie reputation, with several visitors claiming to have heard screams and cries near the old Salmon building. While it isn’t open to the public, viewing the hospital’s exterior will still make for quite a creepy experience.
The Don Cesar Hotel, St Pete Beach, Florida, USA
Haunted by the ghost of its original owner and many others from its time as a hospital, this hotel’s haunting actually has quite a sad backstory. It’s said that Thomas Rowe built the palace in remembrance of the love of his life, whom he was forbidden to marry. Interestingly, guests have reported seeing a man in a white suit waiting at the fountain and wandering the halls, with many convinced that the spirit is Rowe searching for his lost love. This story makes the hotel a perfect destination for a ghost tour.
Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA
When imagining a military fort, you probably picture a place where tons of soldiers tragically lost their lives, but Fort Knox’s history is a little different than the usual. Although it has never seen battle or bloodshed, it’s said that soldiers who once trained there haunt the fort, leading to the strange footsteps and voices visitors have reported while on tours.
The Middleton Tavern, Annapolis, Maryland, USA
While this 18th-century tavern doesn’t immediately scream “haunted establishment” at first glance, it’s actually one of Maryland’s oldest and most haunted buildings. With stories of a man named George Schmidt haunting the place, to flickering lights, unexplained smells, and randomly moving objects, it’s no surprise that the tavern would make it onto this list.
The Morris–Jumel Mansion, New York, USA
Known as Manhattan’s oldest surviving mansion, this 1765 house has over two centuries of interesting history. Now operating as a historic museum, it’s said that the ghost of Eliza Jumel, a former resident, haunts the mansion, with visitors and staff reporting creepy voices and cold spots. It’s even alleged that Jumel’s spirit actually revealed itself to a group of schoolchildren touring the house in the 60’s.
Union Cemetery, Easton, Connecticut, USA
Dating back to the 18th century, this cemetery has been dubbed one of the most haunted burial grounds in the country. Popularized by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, its reputation is certainly chilling. From creepy mist to the infamous “White Lady” spirit, it’s not surprising that Lorraine told the Daily Voice in 2011, “I can tell you that I know for a fact that this place is haunted, it’s one of the most haunted places around.”
Poveglia Island, Venice, Italy
Once serving as a psychiatric facility and a quarantine zone for people suffering from the plague, it isn’t hard to believe that paranormal investigators would call Poveglia haunted. With thousands of people likely losing their lives there over centuries, many are convinced their spirits still lurk around the island. Despite the locals disputing claims that it’s haunted, Poveglia remains closed to the public; however, curious visitors can still catch a glimpse of the island from boats.
The Princess Theater, Melbourne, Australia
It’s difficult to imagine that the theater pictured here could be haunted, but apparently it is. Just two years after its opening in 1886, a man named Frederick Federici tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during a performance. Since then, many say his spirit still appears in the theater, and even a seat is kept vacant for him in the dress circle.
Henry Levy House, Oxnard, California
Featured on the season finale of the TV series Ghost Adventures in 2022. This beautiful 20th-century mansion was revealed to be home to some strange paranormal phenomena, like doors randomly flying open and creepy voices, all caught on camera. While the house may be a Ventura County Landmark, it’s actually a private residence and not open to the public. Visitors can still catch a glimpse of its exterior by driving by, though.