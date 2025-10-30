ADVERTISEMENT

From ghost towns to abandoned islands, the world is full of some pretty creepy spots. Whether you’re interested in ghosts, an adrenaline junkie, or just plain curious, these eerie places are sure to captivate you, and possibly give you goosebumps. With an exciting mix of the paranormal, mysterious, and historical, this list of 40 spooky destinations from around the world is sure to be an entertaining read. Some of the stories behind them may scare you, and others just might surprise you, but all of them are bound to leave you curious to find out more.