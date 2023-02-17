The World Photography Organisation was established in 2007 to promote photography on a global scale. Through the Sony National & Regional prize, the organization offers photographers from all around the world a platform to display their photographs.

Featuring four categories—Professional, Open, Student, and Youth—this competition draws photographers and photo artists from all around the world. This tournament has a $25,000 top prize and no registration fees. With that being said, the Sony World Photography Awards are well known for serving as an important stage for both aspiring and seasoned photographers to present their work and advance their careers.

More info: worldphoto.org | Instagram