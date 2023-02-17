Sony National And Regional Photography Awards 2023 Announces Its Winners, And They’re Pretty Impressive (61 Pics)
The World Photography Organisation was established in 2007 to promote photography on a global scale. Through the Sony National & Regional prize, the organization offers photographers from all around the world a platform to display their photographs.
Featuring four categories—Professional, Open, Student, and Youth—this competition draws photographers and photo artists from all around the world. This tournament has a $25,000 top prize and no registration fees. With that being said, the Sony World Photography Awards are well known for serving as an important stage for both aspiring and seasoned photographers to present their work and advance their careers.
More info: worldphoto.org | Instagram
Erhan Coral, Turkey, National Award Winner.
Mateusz Żurowski, Poland, National Award Winner.
Pável Vélez, Latin America, National Award 1st Place.
Filip Hrebenda, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova Regional Awards Shortlist.
Rajeev Abeysekara, Sri Lanka, National Award Winner.
Kevin Moncayo, Latin America, National Award 2nd Place.
Kazutoshi Ono, Japan, National Award 2nd Place.
Kyujin Jeong, Korea, Korea, National Award 2nd Place.
Sima Bivolarska-Stoyanova, Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia Regional Award Winner.
Cristina Băzăr, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova Regional Award Winner.
Protap Shekhor Mohanto, Bangladesh, National Award Winner.
Vlatko Rafeski, Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia Regional Awards Shortlist.
Milda Vyšniauskaitė, Latvia, Estonia & Lithuania Regional Award Winner.
Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc, Vietnam, National Award Winner.
Saravut Vanset, Thailand, National Award Winner.
Uku Sööt, Latvia, Estonia & Lithuania Regional Awards Shortlist.
Roberto Pavić, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Award Winner.
Gyu Seob Shim, Korea, Republic Of, Korea, National Award 1st Place.
Eng Tong Tan, Malaysia, National Award Winner.
Samia Berbiche, France, National Award Winner.
Abdelrahman Gabr, Egypt, National Award Winner.
Nukabari Opuama, Nigeria, National Award Winner.
Maria Guțu, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova Regional Awards Shortlist.
Si Thu Ye Myint, Myanmar, National Awards Winner.
Hernan Jaramillo, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Niks Freimanis, Latvia, Estonia & Lithuania Regional Awards Shortlist.
Reynaldo San Martín, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Donell Gumiran, Philippines, National Award Winner.
Suer Celina, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Awards Shortlist.
Abdulla AL-Mushaifri, Qatar, National Award Winner.
Sandra Handschin, Switzerland, National Award Winner.
Tshabalala Bongani, South Africa, National Award Winner.
Angela Perez, United States, National Award Winner.
Alexandros Othonos, Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia Regional Awards Shortlist.
Solange Avena, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, National Award Winner.
Adil Javed, Kuwait, National Award Winner.
Huazheng Hong, Singapore, National Award Winner
Oscar Seguel Mangiola, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Lee Jongkee, Korea, Republic Of, Korea, National Award 3rd Place.
Andres Novales, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Vladimir Zivojinovic, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Awards Shortlist.
Mansoor Mohsen, Saudi Arabia, National Award Winner.
Leo Huang, Taiwan, National Award Winner.
Andreas Mikonauschke, Germany, National Award Winner.
Manuel Rodríguez, Latin America, National Award Shortlist.
Takahiro Toh, Japan, Japan National Award 3rd Place.
Fabian Jung, Austria, National Award Winner.
Ivana Todorović, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Awards Shortlist.
Alejandra del Carmen Elías Zambrano, Latin America, National Award 3rd Place.
Hajime Hirano, Japan, Japan, National Award 1st Place.
Rabik Upadhayay, Nepal, National Award Winner.
Oday Shanshal, United Arab Emirates National Award Winner.
Pradeep Kodimana Ramakrishnan, India, National Award Winner.
Chan Sithy Heng, Cambodia, National Award Winner.
Mawaruddin Mawaruddin, Indonesia, National Award Winner.
Elena Georgiou, Cyprus, Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia Regional Awards Shortlist.
Dávid Balogh, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova Regional Awards Shortlist.
Armin Durgut, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Awards Shortlist.
Ivana Dostálová, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova Regional Awards Shortlist.
Andrej Tarfila, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina Regional Awards Shortlist.