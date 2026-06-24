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“Is This An Actual Song?”: Guess The Artists Behind These 21 Funky Title Mashups
A colorful gradient background with the song title mashup Stairway to Lotta Love, and a red TRIVIA banner, for artists guessing.
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Entertainment

“Is This An Actual Song?”: Guess The Artists Behind These 21 Funky Title Mashups

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Can you guess the artist behind these clever pop song mashups? Music history is full of iconic chart-topping titles, but what happens when you smash two signature hits from the same legendary artist into a single, seamless title?

In this ultimate music trivia quiz, we will test your knowledge of music history, renowned tracks, and their titles with 21 mashups. You will be given blended titles like “I Wanna Dance with Your Baby Tonight”, and your job is to look past the mashup to identify the singer or band behind both tracks. Whether you are a casual radio listener or a hardcore music trivia buff, we’ll challenge your memory of music’s biggest eras. Prove your pop culture expertise and see if you can reach the perfect 21/21!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A close-up view of vintage 45 RPM vinyl records, stacked, featuring colorful labels and title mashups.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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