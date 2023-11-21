ADVERTISEMENT

Even though we’re only born once and time moves forward, birthdays are important. It’s a great chance to boost yourself and gift others those precious good brain chemicals that make the colors in life more vivid.

However, sometimes, just like in this story, the circumstances of life overshadow these lovely things. As this woman’s severely injured son had fallen into a coma, she couldn’t make herself focus on anything else. She even forgot his little brother’s birthday. Fortunately, her ex’s girlfriend heroically rose to the occasion and saved the day. Scroll down below to read all about it!

More info: Reddit

It’s easy to accidentally neglect those who fall out of our primary focus in difficult times

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Following a severe accident, this woman’s son fell into a coma, and the divorced parents spent every waking moment with him, forgetting about the other son’s birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mufid Majnun (not the actual photo)

When the boy came to visit his brother and thanked his parents for remembering him even during this difficult situation, the parents were left confused

Image credits: Imants Kaziluns (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/BowlerInner

It turned out that it was the father’s girlfriend who had secretly baked a cake, bought presents, wrote a note, and gave them to the kid on his birthday, all without taking any credit for it

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP shared that she and her family are going through a challenging year. Although her older son is now doing better, he recently got into an accident, which led to him being in a coma for some time and had everyone worried sick.

These dark days coincided with the younger son’s birthday, which, given the situation, the parents completely forgot about. Although these people were already divorced, they spent every waking hour in the hospital while the boy was staying with his aunt.

A day after his birthday, the kid visited his brother at the hospital and thanked his parents for remembering him even under these circumstances. This left them confused, as they only now realized what happened and assumed it must’ve been the aunt’s doing.

But as it turned out, it was actually the ex’s girlfriend who singlehandedly saved the day, crediting every single detail to the parents. The OP said that the woman baked a lovely cake, bought the presents the kid wanted, signed a card in the POV of the parents, and took it all to him on his birthday without anyone else knowing about it.

This story left everyone crying. The poster herself was saying how incredibly sweet it was of the girlfriend to do something so wonderful in a time like this. She also said she plans to put together a nice bouquet and bake a cake for her savior to show her appreciation.

The commenters shared similar feelings, saying that her ex must marry this woman as this kind of kindness is extremely rare. They were also consoling the OP, saying she shouldn’t blame herself for forgetting her younger son’s birthday in such a situation and wishing her older son a speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Eren Li (not the actual photo)

The OP and her ex-husband were lifelong best friends before their romantic relationship and remained that way after realizing it wasn’t going to work. They even went bowling with their friends the day after signing their divorce papers.

While this only proves that remaining friends with your ex is absolutely possible, it’s not always the case. But if you ever want to try it, Vox gives us some suggestions on how to approach it best.

The article suggests that, in most cases, it’s best to start with a break. It’s important to take some time off to disassociate from your ex and fully process the conclusion of your romantic relationship. At times like these, it’s essential to lean on your family and friends and/or go to a therapist.

If, when it’s all settled down, you feel like you want to hit that reset button, it’s crucial to set expectations and clear boundaries so that both of you are on the same page of what happens next. If the way you see it doesn’t match up and the negotiations don’t work out, it might just mean that this friendship is not meant to be.

Next, it’s up to both people to process the old wounds together, starting with owning up and apologizing for each other’s wrongdoings. At this time, it’s important to speak up about what you experienced in that particular relationship and not to hold back on your feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

When new partners come into the picture, the article says it’s crucial to prioritize them and ensure they don’t feel threatened by your relationship with your ex. The key is transparency, leaving no room for secrets and communication. Whether it’s yours or your ex’s new partner, it’s a good idea to ask them what would make them feel more comfortable with this situation and, if possible, try your best to accomplish it.

Outside of this new yet old relationship, it’s also smart not to shut out your friends. After all, the people close to you might notice things you don’t. So, if they raise concerns, hear them out. That doesn’t necessarily mean you must comply, but it’s wise not to let them go unheard.

And lastly, understand that sometimes, it is okay to let go. No matter how much you cherish the bond you once had and want this relationship to succeed, you might find yourself breaking your own boundaries or simply feeling sad every time you’re with them. Remember that there’s usually a reason why this ended in the first place, and while endings tend to be hurtful, perhaps they should be embraced, as they’re also new beginnings.

Ultimately, the end of a romantic relationship doesn’t have to mean the end of a friendship between two people. While unavoidably changed, this connection can flourish long after the flame has burnt out, especially when children are involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

As long as you continue to be open with yourself, your ex, and your new partner, it’s unlikely that anything will go wrong. Who knows, perhaps, akin to this story, your ex’s new partner will even swoop in and save your day when you need it the most.

How did you like this story? Do you have any similar experiences you’d like to share with us? Come to the comment section and type away!