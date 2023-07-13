Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here’s The Result (18 Pics)

Sometimes I am asked to draw knights or heraldry. At first it surprised me that people today are interested in images of knights and coats of arms. Sometimes customers offered to draw a coat of arms according to their sketch.

Today I found a photo of my first attempts at this line of art. And I’m sharing my impressions with you. Some of these drawings are in Warsaw and their number is increasing all the time in a thick folder.

Write about your interests in heraldry in the comments below the article. I am interested in your experience. I am also curious: does heraldry have admirers?