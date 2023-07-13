Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here’s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here’s The Result (18 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
Sometimes I am asked to draw knights or heraldry. At first it surprised me that people today are interested in images of knights and coats of arms. Sometimes customers offered to draw a coat of arms according to their sketch.

Today I found a photo of my first attempts at this line of art. And I’m sharing my impressions with you. Some of these drawings are in Warsaw and their number is increasing all the time in a thick folder.

Write about your interests in heraldry in the comments below the article. I am interested in your experience. I am also curious: does heraldry have admirers?

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

