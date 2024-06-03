ADVERTISEMENT

Here's some of my recent art. I'm working on some more. (All of my art was made on Magma or Kleki.) I ordered them from my favorite to my least favorite.

#1

Some Fanart I Made

I made this bc she's super cool and her art's amazing, her YT is @Vubon.

DizzyIzzy
#2

At With One Of My Good Friends

This is a WIP, but I'm happy with it so far. Also I procrastinate so much and this thing is like 3 months old lmao

DizzyIzzy
#3

Pfp I Made For My Sister

My little sister wanted me to draw her a pfp after she saw mine, so I did

DizzyIzzy
#4

My Old Pfp I Made A While Back

Old pfp was just Shrek for like a year, got bored of it and made a semi decent one

DizzyIzzy
#5

Holy Water Izzy

A drawing I made when my friends were being weird lol

DizzyIzzy
