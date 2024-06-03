Here’s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)
Here's some of my recent art. I'm working on some more. (All of my art was made on Magma or Kleki.) I ordered them from my favorite to my least favorite.
Some Fanart I Made
I made this bc she's super cool and her art's amazing, her YT is @Vubon.
At With One Of My Good Friends
This is a WIP, but I'm happy with it so far. Also I procrastinate so much and this thing is like 3 months old lmao
Pfp I Made For My Sister
My little sister wanted me to draw her a pfp after she saw mine, so I did
My Old Pfp I Made A While Back
Old pfp was just Shrek for like a year, got bored of it and made a semi decent one
Holy Water Izzy
A drawing I made when my friends were being weird lol