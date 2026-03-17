Unbothered Dad Sets No Rules For 9YO, Mom Unable To Intervene Or Get Help From Social Services

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Every parent’s job is to do their best for their children and to make sure they’re safe and healthy, no matter what happens. Unfortunately, when couples get separated, they might start to differ on the best way to care for their kids, which can end up causing a lot of problems.

This is what one worried mother realized after her 9-year-old son moved in with his father and stopped following any rules whatsoever. Since the kid’s well-being was at risk, the mother asked social services for support, but received no help in return.

More info: Mumsnet

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Sometimes, the thing that can help children the most is to have a parent who cares for them enough to enforce some discipline

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The poster shared that her 9-year-old son moved out and went to live with his dad, which was tough since her ex didn’t keep in touch with her at all

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman started getting concerned because her son was taken out of school, allowed to play video games till 2 a.m., and had gained a lot of weight

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Image credits: fijulanam468 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster decided to ask social services for help with her son’s weight and education, but they said that his situation didn’t warrant any intervention

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The poster also knew that she wouldn’t be able to look after her son because he’d find a way to run away and stay with his dad again

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even at her son’s last school, the poster had been dismissed for asking why her child had been taken out, and ended up having to deal with her ex’s mom on the issue

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The woman felt extremely helpless and unsure how to keep her son safe since social services weren’t willing to step in and do anything

The poster mentioned that she had split from her partner nearly six years ago and that her son had decided to move in with his dad around the time he was 8 years old. Ever since then, the OP didn’t know how to discipline him or change things, because even if she tried to get him back home, he would just go back to his father.

Although it might be quite painful to know that one’s kid wants to spend more time with the other co-parent, family experts state that it’s important to understand why they’ve made such a choice. In most cases, it might just be because the child doesn’t feel as connected to the other adult and wants to spend more time with them, or it could also be because they let any behavior fly.

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That’s exactly what seemed to be happening in this case, because the poster noticed that her son wasn’t given any rules to follow in his dad’s house. He was even taken out of school, allowed to play video games till 2 a.m., and also not stopped from eating junk food, which caused him to gain a lot of weight.

It’s clear the OP’s ex wasn’t doing a good job of parenting his son, and professionals explain that in such situations, it’s important for the other guardian to bring up their concerns. Rather than blaming their co-parent, it’s best to share facts about the kid’s behavior and what problems they’ve noticed.

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The poster started getting concerned about her son’s health because he was just eating junk food all the time and not getting enough sleep. She was also shocked when he lost his temper and took out his anger on her when she tried to correct him for a simple mistake that he had made.

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Eventually, she decided to take matters into her own hands since her ex and his mom weren’t doing anything to correct the boy. So she contacted social services and told them about the whole situation, and asked them for help. Unfortunately, they did not think that there was any scope for intervention and refused her request.

In situations like this, experts state that parents should document whatever concerns they have and then involve lawyers or the authorities if it is necessary. Although the legal route might be a long, drawn-out process, this can help keep the child safe and set appropriate boundaries in place.

The OP wasn’t sure if she wanted to take legal action, so she felt helpless because none of the government agencies were taking her concerns seriously. She also knew that if she tried to get her son to move back home, he’d just run away, which is why she asked netizens for help and advice.

What do you think would be the best way for the woman to deal with a situation like this? Do share your thoughts and opinions on this story.

Folks were shocked by the woman’s plight and urged her to contact the kid’s school and the local authorities for more help

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