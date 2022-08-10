2022 Was The Toughest Year For Me Yet, So I Spent A Week Creating My Own Social Emotional Learning Flashcards
COVID, war… What next? Feels like we are living in the end times.
I don’t know about you, but for me, 2022 has been the toughest year yet. With wave after wave of bad news, it’s difficult to find a reason to live a life worth living.
Thankfully, I have the support of my family and friends. Without them, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today.
Since I’ve been struggling with my emotions a whole lot, it gave me the inspiration to create a simple resource – the social-emotional learning flashcards you see below. They include the six core emotions, appropriate responses, and positive affirmations.
As a child, I thought that emotions such as anger and disgust were bad, so I just buried them deep down. Now, I know that emotions serve a wide range of purposes, including alerting us to danger.
While the cards are made simple enough for preschoolers to use, they include positive affirmations – which even I, as an adult, need reminders of oftentimes.
Here’s hoping they’re of use to you!
More info: amazon.co.uk
So....where is the published deck of Otters? These are amazing and can be so helpful! Not all people are able to see well on screens. I would spend my own money to have a deck of these to use with my developmentally disabled clients. Please?
Hey @Mickipickie! Thank you for your request 😊 I have been able to list the printable PDF version on Etsy, you can get them here: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1287051639/i-am-not-like-the-other-otters I am still trying to find a way to produce physical copies but haven't been successful 😪 anyone here has any references? Much appreciated ❤
VISTA PRINT? :)
Cool, thanks
"With wave after wave of bad news, it’s difficult to find a reason to live a life worth living." i've been feeling exactly like this
Every storm will run out of rain @Pezor Zass ❤️
Great idea! Just wondering is there a back story to why the Otter has the scars, hooks and netting?
@Robecca The thought behind those details is that the character has been through less than favourable circumstances, yet is able to come out of them victorious as depicted in the positive affirmation cards 😊
Like we humans may´ve been through a lot in our lives and may have a lot of visible and invisble scars, but if we stay positive we still can win, I think that´s your thought behind the otter character. I love that.
Ah, love it, very sweet and uplifting.
