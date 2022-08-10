2022 Was The Toughest Year For Me Yet, So I Spent A Week Creating My Own Social Emotional Learning Flashcards

COVID, war… What next? Feels like we are living in the end times.

I don’t know about you, but for me, 2022 has been the toughest year yet. With wave after wave of bad news, it’s difficult to find a reason to live a life worth living.

Thankfully, I have the support of my family and friends. Without them, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today.

Since I’ve been struggling with my emotions a whole lot, it gave me the inspiration to create a simple resource – the social-emotional learning flashcards you see below. They include the six core emotions, appropriate responses, and positive affirmations.

As a child, I thought that emotions such as anger and disgust were bad, so I just buried them deep down. Now, I know that emotions serve a wide range of purposes, including alerting us to danger.

While the cards are made simple enough for preschoolers to use, they include positive affirmations – which even I, as an adult, need reminders of oftentimes.

Here’s hoping they’re of use to you!

