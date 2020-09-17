Here’s London’s Narrowest Home At Only 5 ft 5 in Across And It’s Currently On The Market For Nearly $1.3M
If you’ve ever had a wild dream of living in a really narrow house, preferably located in London, now is your time. Apparently, someone is currently selling the thinnest house in London, which is only 5 ft 5 in wide. And it could easily be yours if you’ve got $1.3M to spare.
Turns out, this adorable little house is located in Shepherd’s Bush and it used to be a hat shop arranged over five floors. Moreover, over the last decade, the house has almost doubled its price.
Back in 2009, the 5 ft 5 in house was sold for over $700K to a lawyer who’s now selling it to move abroad
The former hat shop is arranged over five floors and still has a shop front with a hat-shaped lamp in the window. Moreover, the facade of the house is painted in a dark shade of blue.
Over the last ten years, the house has almost doubled its price
Even though this house is extremely narrow, it has a pretty surprising amount of space. 1034 square feet, to be exact. The house is arranged over 5 floors and it includes two bedrooms, a terrace, a bathroom, and a kitchen.
Currently, the house is on the market for nearly $1.3M
On the long ground floor, there’s a spacious reception floor with a kitchen that leads you to the dining area, which then takes you to the garden. And even though the kitchen is only 5 ft 5 in wide, its length is over 24 ft!
The house is distributed over 5 floors
A spiral staircase then takes you to the first floor that includes a bedroom and a study. At the end of this floor is a roof terrace, offering views of west London.
The longest room is 24 ft in length and only 5 ft 5 in wide
On the second floor, there’s a bathroom and a shower room and it leads to the master bedroom, which comes with a built-in-bed.
“If you like traditional properties that ‘tick all the boxes,’ then the chances are this is not for you”
“Unique is an oft overused word, especially by estate agents. Perhaps this overuse is why it feels so completely inadequate when it comes to describing this genuinely individual property which, despite its surface oddness, is actually very easy to live with,” reads the description of the house on Winkworth.
In the 1990s, the narrowest house in London was owned by fashion photographer Juergen Teller
“Six-foot-wide and arranged over five floors, this astonishing house offers flexible accommodation. Some worry that they would feel compressed in a six-foot-wide house, but counter-intuitively, this is a space that works—in much the way a luxury yacht does,” the description continues.
In 2006, the house was bought by Simon Woods, the Pride and Prejudice actor married to Christopher Bailey
“There are almost too many features to mention, but here are a few as a taster—Aga-powered, Nest-controlled central heating system, beautiful period parquet flooring, original deco bathtub, roof terrace, and double full-height glass doors leading from the glazed dining area out onto the recently and brilliantly planted private patio garden,” reads the description of the property.
Finally, here’s a floor plan to help you visualize this house better
Less han 100 m² on five floors? You will essentially spent most of the day on the stairs....
Good exercise. Keeps your legs and buns nice and toned.
Absolutely good exercise. But hard to sell I found: 90% of prospective buyers find negative points by the third floor you visit, and just tune out... not realizing themselves it's because they're tired. You will easily get into the needed condition, unless decidedly (60+ y) old or physically impaired. Also you quickly get good at remembering why you went somewhere =).
It does have unconventional charme, but the overall development of property prices is truly sickening.
Don't want it for the price, but it is charming, actually.
J.B. yes
