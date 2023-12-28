Sister Doesn’t Respect Woman’s Career, In Response She Refuses To Pay For Her Wedding Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it’s no surprise if I tell you that weddings are stressful. It takes a while to plan and everyone wants it to be the most perfect day in their lives. Every detail has to be thought through, and obviously – the bride’s dress has to be the most beautiful she has ever seen.

Well, that was also the plan of one Reddit user’s sister – she found her dream wedding dress, though as it was over her budget, she asked the woman to pay for it as a wedding gift. She agreed, but also quickly changed her mind after hearing her sister insult her career.

If a person’s job doesn’t fit your definition of a ‘real job’, that doesn’t mean that it’s not hard and just games

Woman shares that she’s a graphic designer, but her sister has always been critical of her career

However, recently her sister got engaged and found her dream wedding dress, which is way out her budget

Knowing that her sister had saved up a bit, she asked her to pay for it as a wedding gift, and she agreed

But during dinner, her sister made comments insulting her career, which led to her saying that if she doesn’t respect it, she shouldn’t expect her to fund the wedding dress

One Reddit user shared her story online asking community members if she was in the wrong for offering to pay for her sister’s wedding dress, but then backtracking after she hurt her by disrespecting her career. The post received a lot of attention and collected over 8.4K upvotes and 1.3K comments.

The original poster (OP) starts her story by explaining that she’s a self-taught graphic designer and has put in a lot of work to create the career that she has today. However, her sister has always been critical of it. Now, OP shares that recently her sister got engaged and has been planning her wedding. She found her dream dress, but it was out of her budget.

However, OP wanted her sister to be happy and agreed to pay for it as a wedding gift. Well, during dinner one day, her sister made remarks about the woman’s career that hurt her. The whole situation escalated, leading to OP saying she won’t be paying for her dress if she doesn’t respect her career, and her sister accusing her of ruining her wedding.

Community members were on the OP’s side and gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “OP did something generous for someone she loves and in return got mocked, belittled and disrespected,” one user wrote. “NTA and apparently little sister’s ‘real job’ doesn’t pay as much as OP’s ‘hobby’ job. She ruined her own wedding by being a jealous, petty, catty, mean little brat,” another added.

While criticism can immediately sound like a negative thing, it can actually be a great tool for improvement and growth. But not in this case. According to Believe In Mind, “constant criticism” refers to a consistent kind of feedback that emphasizes the flaws in a person’s behavior, performance, or personality and gives them the impression that they are incapable of doing anything well.

Also, it can impact a person’s physical and mental health. Long-term exposure to criticism, according to Medium, can cause stress, which can have a negative impact on one’s physical health. The hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress, can weaken the immune system, raise the risk of heart disease, interfere with sleep, and create other health problems.

Speaking about mental health, it can cause worry, desperation, low self-esteem, and increased feelings of worthlessness. Receiving criticism all the time might cause someone to believe the negative remarks, which can eventually become a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure.

Now, criticism coming from different people can have different effects, but coming from your sibling probably hurts the most. Counselor Alvina Mathew points out that siblings are the first social group that kids interact with and that they can be confidants, friends, and even rivals throughout their lives.

Siblings have a key function in supporting one another emotionally. They become pillars of strength, providing security and companionship in the family tapestry. So getting constant criticism, instead of support, well, that hurts.

And what do you guys think about this situation? Did the woman overreact? Or should her sister have been more supportive about everything that she was willing to do to make her happy and enable her dream wedding? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors were on the author’s side and shamed her sister for her behavior