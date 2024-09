ADVERTISEMENT

Buying your first car is a huge milestone, and it certainly was for the teen girl in this Reddit story shared by her dad. She spent a full year working hard and saving every penny to reach her goal.

But the excitement didn’t last long—her younger sister took the car for a drive and crashed it. Furious and heartbroken, the teen stopped speaking to her entire family. Now, her parents are left trying to figure out how to handle the situation and mend the rift.

The teen girl had spent a year saving for her car, only for her sister to crash it

Image credits: Artyom Kulakov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Heartbroken and furious, she’s now refusing to speak to her family

Image credits: Dương Nhân/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TopVersion2940

Many commenters blamed the parents for letting the sister drive the car and not insisting she work to replace it

Some users defended the parents, saying they aren’t at fault and are handling the situation as best they can