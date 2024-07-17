ADVERTISEMENT

I made these cartoons because I wanted to share my silly sense of humor. My goal has been to write one every week. I try to make each comic into a little story with (hopefully) an unexpected twist at the end. Most of them stand alone but some have a story arc that goes through several strips.

I started learning to draw in order to create a graphic memoir, but I quickly realized I wanted to create only funny cartoons and find the humor in everything. It turns out I am much better at making short cartoons, either a single panel or a comic strip, than I am at writing a long, multi-page story.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
StarPurpleComics
Add photo comments
POST

Recurring themes or motifs in my work include a lot of animals and a lot of nonsense. I love animals, and I’m around a lot of dogs and cats, so they show up in my cartoons. Roads and vehicles are also a recurring theme. I travel by bicycle, so I spend a lot of time on roads, seeing the asphalt and potholes up close and the wildlife, car tires, buses, heat, cold, rain, and ice.
RELATED:
    #2

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    I come up with ideas for my new cartoons in many ways. Sometimes, I’m inspired by something I saw or heard as I went about my day. There’s humor everywhere! Often, my cartoons are a bit dark and cynical. In the past, I practiced theater improv, and now, I use those improv techniques to come up with ideas. For example, I’ll use a random word generator as a prompt and then brainstorm funny things that start with that word. The final cartoon often ends up having nothing to do with the original word, but the word is what got my thoughts going.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blame it on Batman for raising the bar with all the devices in his utility belt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some of my influences in the world of comics and humor include The Far Side and Mad Magazine. I grew up reading them, and I think their sense of humor is ingrained in me.
    #6

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why it was left in a desert instead of a more pleasant ecosystem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Among my comics, a personal favorite is the cartoon where the cow is looking at a field of grass and thinking, “Grass again.” It’s funny and kind of sad.
    #8

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What they use instead of rouge to give a rosy color to the skin is worse.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coming soon! Birds and Bugs! Nine flavors! One for each life!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Drew 30 Single Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    StarPurpleComics
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!