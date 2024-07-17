My 29 Single-Panel Cartoons To Brighten Your Day
I made these cartoons because I wanted to share my silly sense of humor. My goal has been to write one every week. I try to make each comic into a little story with (hopefully) an unexpected twist at the end. Most of them stand alone but some have a story arc that goes through several strips.
I started learning to draw in order to create a graphic memoir, but I quickly realized I wanted to create only funny cartoons and find the humor in everything. It turns out I am much better at making short cartoons, either a single panel or a comic strip, than I am at writing a long, multi-page story.
More info: Instagram
Recurring themes or motifs in my work include a lot of animals and a lot of nonsense. I love animals, and I’m around a lot of dogs and cats, so they show up in my cartoons. Roads and vehicles are also a recurring theme. I travel by bicycle, so I spend a lot of time on roads, seeing the asphalt and potholes up close and the wildlife, car tires, buses, heat, cold, rain, and ice.
I come up with ideas for my new cartoons in many ways. Sometimes, I’m inspired by something I saw or heard as I went about my day. There’s humor everywhere! Often, my cartoons are a bit dark and cynical. In the past, I practiced theater improv, and now, I use those improv techniques to come up with ideas. For example, I’ll use a random word generator as a prompt and then brainstorm funny things that start with that word. The final cartoon often ends up having nothing to do with the original word, but the word is what got my thoughts going.
Some of my influences in the world of comics and humor include The Far Side and Mad Magazine. I grew up reading them, and I think their sense of humor is ingrained in me.
Among my comics, a personal favorite is the cartoon where the cow is looking at a field of grass and thinking, “Grass again.” It’s funny and kind of sad.