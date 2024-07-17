ADVERTISEMENT

I made these cartoons because I wanted to share my silly sense of humor. My goal has been to write one every week. I try to make each comic into a little story with (hopefully) an unexpected twist at the end. Most of them stand alone but some have a story arc that goes through several strips.

I started learning to draw in order to create a graphic memoir, but I quickly realized I wanted to create only funny cartoons and find the humor in everything. It turns out I am much better at making short cartoons, either a single panel or a comic strip, than I am at writing a long, multi-page story.

