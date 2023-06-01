Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media
41points
Animals, Cats58 minutes ago

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Diana Lopetaitė
BoredPanda staff

Back in 2014, a small kitten was left near the road to fend for himself; however, unlike many other sad stories of this type, this one had a good ending! Silas, a fluffy white cat, was rescued by a compassionate family from Florida who, as mentioned previously, came across a severely ill kitten on the side of the road. They knew what to do as they picked him up to bring home on that one fateful day.

As the kitten recovered, his owners were in for a surprise as the weak kitten who could barely see blossomed into one white fluffy giant.

More info: Instagram

Meet Silas, a kitten who was left on the side of the road but was found by a compassionate family from Florida

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

After being picked up by his forever-family, the kitten recovered in only a few weeks

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Silas’ family was very happy with his health, but what surprised them the most wasn’t his quick recovery

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

It was in fact… the amount of “floof” this boy gained as he started growing rapidly

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Within less than a year, Silas became what one could call a living, breathing cat cloud

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Seeing that, his owners decided to set him up with an Instagram account where they started sharinng the cat’s adorable pictures

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

It didn’t take long before Silas’ story and pictures went viral on social media as people marveled over the fluffy cat

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

I mean, what’s not to like here? Just take a look at him

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

The blue-eyed cat is assumed to be a Ragdoll

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

That being said, it’s rather hard to believe he is the same kitten from before

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

However, one thing is for sure – this boy likes to spread some “pawsitivity” with his cute photos as he enjoys a carefree life at his forever home

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Image credits: sir_silas_kitty

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who dump animals like that - I can't believe they excist. I'm so happy this beautiful boy got rescued but my heart goes out to all the pups and kittens who cross the rainbow bridge alone and abandoned 💔 are you really a human if you do that?

1
1point
reply
