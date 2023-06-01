Kitten Found On Roadside Turns Into A Fluffy Giant As His Pictures Go Viral On Social Media
Back in 2014, a small kitten was left near the road to fend for himself; however, unlike many other sad stories of this type, this one had a good ending! Silas, a fluffy white cat, was rescued by a compassionate family from Florida who, as mentioned previously, came across a severely ill kitten on the side of the road. They knew what to do as they picked him up to bring home on that one fateful day.
Meet Silas, a kitten who was left on the side of the road but was found by a compassionate family from Florida
After being picked up by his forever-family, the kitten recovered in only a few weeks
Silas’ family was very happy with his health, but what surprised them the most wasn’t his quick recovery
It was in fact… the amount of “floof” this boy gained as he started growing rapidly
Within less than a year, Silas became what one could call a living, breathing cat cloud
Seeing that, his owners decided to set him up with an Instagram account where they started sharinng the cat’s adorable pictures
It didn’t take long before Silas’ story and pictures went viral on social media as people marveled over the fluffy cat
I mean, what’s not to like here? Just take a look at him
The blue-eyed cat is assumed to be a Ragdoll
That being said, it’s rather hard to believe he is the same kitten from before
However, one thing is for sure – this boy likes to spread some “pawsitivity” with his cute photos as he enjoys a carefree life at his forever home
People who dump animals like that - I can't believe they excist. I'm so happy this beautiful boy got rescued but my heart goes out to all the pups and kittens who cross the rainbow bridge alone and abandoned 💔 are you really a human if you do that?
