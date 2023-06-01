75 Shows With The Most Episodes That Might Take A Long Time To Fully Experience
Even the greatest series have nothing against shows with the most episodes recorded. While they might not win in quality, they do get an award thanks to the amount of content they have. Series like these are the perfect example of when quality gets destroyed over time, thanks to the quantity provided. However, since these TV shows with the most episodes accumulate so much over the years, it’s important to understand the factors that led to them running for a long period and still being renewed by the networks they were shown on.
Story and characters are the two things that TV series with the most episodes have to nail to capture and recapture the attention of television viewers. After all, there isn’t a story in the world that can stand without any characters involved in it. It is a balance that these long-running series have to master. Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running TV shows on television screens, introduces new storylines of the middle and upper classes that allow for new characters and breakout actors to appear. On the other hand, the characters are so heartwarming and well-received that the story doesn’t have to make sense. Sandmännchen, a German cartoon, is the longest-running TV show that focuses on a puppet and his adventures. Stories change in each episode, but the character stays the same.
If you are looking for the next series to watch for the next few decades (if you are a slow watcher), you can rest easy. Below, we have compiled a list of shows that have garnered quite a lot of episodes during their runs. Be sure to upvote the ones that you recognize. On the other hand, if you have gotten the chance to see some of them, share your own thoughts in the comments below. If you are looking for a challenge, watch one of the listed series to its completion.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sandmännchen - 22,000+
1969 — Present | Seasons: 61
The Germans take the crown of owning the longest-running TV show in the history of entertainment. With over 22,000 episodes, Sandmännchen started its journey in East and West Germany. The East German series focuses on the everyday journeys a puppet, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s character, partakes.
Krishi Darshan - 16,780
1967 — Present | Seasons: 62
The life of an agricultural worker is full of twists and turns. There is something unique about watching hours upon hours of information related to the agricultural sector. It’s no wonder why then Krishi Darshan, an Indian show, was able to go on for more than 16,000 episodes.
Guiding Light - 15,762
1952 — 2009 | Seasons: 57
The Guiding Light soap opera might be known today for its long run on TV, but few know that it can date back its origins to a radio show from the 1930s. During its run, the soap opera saw multiple writers and characters leave, with new ones replacing them. With 15,762 episodes, this series ended in 2009, with CBS refusing to renew it.
General Hospital - 15,081
1963 — Present | Seasons: 59
Hospitals have been dramatized by multiple shows at this point, but no one did it better than the soap opera General Hospital. Accumulating over 15,000 episodes, the majority of the series, from the 1970s, focused on the Quartermaine and Spencer families. It has won over 14 daytime Emmys in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.
Days Of Our Lives - 14,430
1965 — Present | Seasons: 56
Mentioned on Friends and the butt of many jokes, it’s hard to deny the impact that Days of Our Lives has left on the world of soap operas. With over 14,430 episodes already produced, DOOL (a shorter name) has been on the air since 1965 and was only paused for a couple of years in the whole run.
As The World Turns - 13,858
1956 — 2010 | Seasons: 54
With 54 years under its belt, As The World Turns is the sixth longest-running series. Over those decades, this show has 13,858 episodes that follow a well-developed story, set in a fictional city in the state of Illinois. Irna Phillips, the American soap opera pioneer herself, created this show.
Eat Bulaga! - 13,483
1979 — Present | Seasons: 1
Bulaga is not some food for those who are wondering. Eat Bulaga!, translated to Eat Surprise!, is a Philippines variety show that has been on air since its creation in 1979. With 13,483 episodes, the show has one season. Though the hosts changed over the years, its goal of bringing happiness to the viewer did not get weaker.
The Young And The Restless - 12,549
1973 — Present | Seasons: 48
The rich Brooks family and the lower-class Foster family were the show's two main focal families at first. Sadly, all the original characters were written out in the early 1980s after a succession of replacements and departures, except for Jill Foster Abbott. The Abbotts and the Williamses, two new central families introduced by the showrunners, took their place.
Des Chiffres Et Des Lettres - 12,000
1965 — Present | Seasons: 52
The French hold the crown for the longest-running game show on television. It was developed by Armand Jammot. The show focuses on two candidates, and they test their vocabulary and numeracy skills. It is one of the longest-running game shows in history and served as the model for Countdown on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.
Access Hollywood - 11,503
1996 — Present | Seasons: 26
Access Hollywood focuses mostly on Hollywood and the entertainment sector, including news and famous people, like celebrities and the drama between them. It was conceived by an ex-executive producer of Entertainment Tonight, Jim Van Messel. With 11,503 episodes, it’s a must-see for any up-and-coming star.
One Life To Live - 11,136
1968 — 2012 | Seasons: 44
Agnes Nixon, a student of Irna Phillips, created one of the first soap operas that included diverse, ethnically and socioeconomically, characters. The story of this soap opera focuses on the Lord’s family and their lives. Sadly, after nearly 44 whole years on air, it got canceled after 11,136 episodes.
Coronation Street - 10,923
1960 — Present | Seasons: 60
The British are not all about royalty — they can also create a story about a working-class community. Coronation Street, created in 1960, holds the record for being the oldest, and still going, soap opera in the world of television programming. With 10,923 episodes, it has solidified itself as a part of British culture.
All My Children - 10,755
1970 — 2011 (Renewed in 2013 for a year) | Seasons: 42
All My Children is another creation of Agnes Nixon that was on the air for a long time. With 10,712 episodes garnered during the original run of the series, and an additional 43 during its renewal, this soap opera was set in the fictional Pennsylvania suburb of Pine Valley. In its glory days, the show's audience was composed of 30% of men.
Barátok Közt - 10,456
1998 — 2021 | Seasons: 23
Barátok Közt, known as Among Friends, had run for two decades before its low audience forced the production company to cancel it. Every weekday for its entire duration, there were two episodes shown. With almost 1.2 million viewers every night since its debut, Barátok Közt has been Hungary's most-viewed regular television program.
100 Huntley Street - 10,300
1977 — Present | Seasons: 77
The flagship program of Crossroads Christian Communications, situated in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, 100 Huntley Street is a daily chat show for Christians. With more than 10,300 episodes, it is the longest-running daily television program in Canada. At one point, Colonel Sanders, the face of KFC himself, was a guest on the show.
The Price Is Right - 9,600
1977 — Present | Seasons: 77
This longest-running North American game show has become an important part of the United States television culture. With around 9,600 episodes, the majority of them were hosted by the beloved Bob Barker. When he decided to retire, the torch of the host got passed to multiple other individuals, who ran the game like a well-oiled machine.
Emmerdale - 9,587
1972 — Present | Seasons: 50
Set in the fictional village of Emmerdale, the television show was initially scheduled to run for three months in the afternoon. However, until 1978, when it was relocated to an early-evening prime-time position in most territories, more episodes were ordered and broadcast during the day.
Search For Tomorrow - 9,130
1951 — 1986 | Seasons: 35
The show was one of several daytime soap operas created by Procter & Gamble Productions, the broadcast division of the renowned home goods company, from the 1950s through the 1980s. The show was produced by the business and served as an advertisement for Procter & Gamble's goods.
Neighbours - 8,903
1985 — Present | Seasons: 38
You know it’s an Australian soap opera when there is an additional ‘u’ in the title. The Seven Network ordered the program after Watson's prior soap opera, Sons and Daughters, found success. The drama series Neighbours is now the longest-running in Australian television's history. It got accepted into the National Logie Hall of Fame in 2005.
Another World - 8,891
1964 — 1999 | Seasons: 35
In another world, this series would have stayed on the air for a longer period. The series, set in the fictional town of Bay City, concentrated more on the exotic melodrama between families of various backgrounds and ideologies than on the typical home drama featured in other soap operas.