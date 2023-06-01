Even the greatest series have nothing against shows with the most episodes recorded. While they might not win in quality, they do get an award thanks to the amount of content they have. Series like these are the perfect example of when quality gets destroyed over time, thanks to the quantity provided. However, since these TV shows with the most episodes accumulate so much over the years, it’s important to understand the factors that led to them running for a long period and still being renewed by the networks they were shown on.

Story and characters are the two things that TV series with the most episodes have to nail to capture and recapture the attention of television viewers. After all, there isn’t a story in the world that can stand without any characters involved in it. It is a balance that these long-running series have to master. Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running TV shows on television screens, introduces new storylines of the middle and upper classes that allow for new characters and breakout actors to appear. On the other hand, the characters are so heartwarming and well-received that the story doesn’t have to make sense. Sandmännchen, a German cartoon, is the longest-running TV show that focuses on a puppet and his adventures. Stories change in each episode, but the character stays the same.

If you are looking for the next series to watch for the next few decades (if you are a slow watcher), you can rest easy. Below, we have compiled a list of shows that have garnered quite a lot of episodes during their runs. Be sure to upvote the ones that you recognize. On the other hand, if you have gotten the chance to see some of them, share your own thoughts in the comments below. If you are looking for a challenge, watch one of the listed series to its completion.