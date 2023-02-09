It may seem like an amazing idea to go to Times Square for New Year's Eve or do something very simple, like cutting in line at a supermarket. But oh boy, if you’re new to the American way of living and have little know-how of how things work over there, you may get into serious trouble.

“What should you never do in the United States?” someone wondered on the Ask Reddit community, and the thread quickly turned into a potentially problem-preventing guide for pinpointing what not to do in the US.

Below we wrapped up some of the most informative and illuminating responses, so if you are planning a trip to America, you may want to read this extra carefully with notes by your side.