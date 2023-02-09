30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread
It may seem like an amazing idea to go to Times Square for New Year's Eve or do something very simple, like cutting in line at a supermarket. But oh boy, if you’re new to the American way of living and have little know-how of how things work over there, you may get into serious trouble.
“What should you never do in the United States?” someone wondered on the Ask Reddit community, and the thread quickly turned into a potentially problem-preventing guide for pinpointing what not to do in the US.
Below we wrapped up some of the most informative and illuminating responses, so if you are planning a trip to America, you may want to read this extra carefully with notes by your side.
Cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first, this is not true if you cut in line in the US. Cutting in line in the US can literally lead to violence.
Try and bribe a police officer
We were just in Egypt and they “tip” police. 🤔 That’s not… that’s not what that is called…
Don’t take pictures or record videos of strangers’ children. I’ve had to warn many people coming over from Asia about this. Some have ignored me and it has led to screaming and threats.
Go to Times Square on new years. The experience is so not worth it. Its romanticized for some reason.
You get locked in a crowd for several hours with nowhere to pee.
Never leave your sleeping infant / child in a vehicle. This is fairly common in some places across the pond, but it is definitely NOT legal in the US.
Get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop. I did not know this, here in Australia we are perfectly OK to get out of the vehicle unless the cop says otherwise.
Don’t try to cheat the IRS. They will f**k your life into oblivion.
At least in Tennessee you should never say anything unkind about Dolly Parton
Never [mess] with Floridaman. He will beat you with experience every time.
Walk on to someone's property without permission, or knowing the owner. It's cool in many places around the world to be able to go wandering through the countryside. It is not cool in the U.S. You might end up getting arrested, held at gunpoint, or shot at if you're really unlucky.
Not tip at sit down restaurant
Dont underestimate the size of the us. Apparently some people think it can take only a couple hours to go to locations states away.
Drive in the left lane on freeway unless you’re passing
If a cop pulls you over don't get out of the car, place your hands on the wheel and wait they will come to you.
Engage with someone acting like a crazy person on the road. They might shoot you.
Think that you can pee in an empty alley on your way home from the bars. A surprisingly large percentage of my European acquaintances have had to great experience of spending a few hours early morning hours in the drunk tank in various American cities - because it's really not that big of deal in most of Europe.
-Public spitting isn't usually well received.
-The average American does not usually enjoy talking politics, in their frequented public spaces.
-Assume public transport is timely
-Light up a cigarette without knowing local laws, to the space.
Don’t ever get a payday loan
Get injured/ sick without insurance. You’re honestly better off just dying.
Talk openly about politics
Don’t talk to your wife about trying New York pizza in arabic on a plane to New York.
Do not run or move fast and unpredictably when stopped by cops.
Don't illegally use a disabled person parking spot or pass a school bus with its stop sign out.
Go to Florida for the beaches and forget about the wildlife.. Black Bears, gators, panthers, hogs, etc
Jaywalk....that s**t is apparently illegal
We know our tax system is dumb. There is no need to mention it.
Talk about being atheist at work in The Bible Belt.
Tell the people that despite being called "the land of the free" they have less freedoms overall than several countries
Get unintentionally pregnant in a red state.
Never assume that every business has a public bathroom. And for the ones that do, assuming you can just walk in off the street, use the bathroom and leave.