It may seem like an amazing idea to go to Times Square for New Year's Eve or do something very simple, like cutting in line at a supermarket. But oh boy, if you’re new to the American way of living and have little know-how of how things work over there, you may get into serious trouble.

What should you never do in the United States?” someone wondered on the Ask Reddit community, and the thread quickly turned into a potentially problem-preventing guide for pinpointing what not to do in the US.

Below we wrapped up some of the most informative and illuminating responses, so if you are planning a trip to America, you may want to read this extra carefully with notes by your side.

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first, this is not true if you cut in line in the US. Cutting in line in the US can literally lead to violence.

hiro111 , Rawpixel Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Try and bribe a police officer

ChiefKingSosa , mstandret Report

I've Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
We were just in Egypt and they "tip" police. 🤔 That's not… that's not what that is called…

We were just in Egypt and they “tip” police. 🤔 That’s not… that’s not what that is called…

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Don’t take pictures or record videos of strangers’ children. I’ve had to warn many people coming over from Asia about this. Some have ignored me and it has led to screaming and threats.

newuser60 , solovei23 Report

Scott McHattan
Scott McHattan
Community Member
I thought this was a universal thing...

I thought this was a universal thing...

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Go to Times Square on new years. The experience is so not worth it. Its romanticized for some reason.

SUTATSDOG , Anthony Quintano Report

Scott McHattan
Scott McHattan
Community Member
You get locked in a crowd for several hours with nowhere to pee.

You get locked in a crowd for several hours with nowhere to pee.

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Never leave your sleeping infant / child in a vehicle. This is fairly common in some places across the pond, but it is definitely NOT legal in the US.

Nyxmyst_ , Rawpixel Report

Scott McHattan
Scott McHattan
Community Member
Not to mention deadly on hot weather.

Not to mention deadly on hot weather.

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop. I did not know this, here in Australia we are perfectly OK to get out of the vehicle unless the cop says otherwise.

CptUnderpants- , josecarloscerdeno Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Don’t try to cheat the IRS. They will f**k your life into oblivion.

_KvotheTheArcane__ , MargJohnsonVA Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
Two things in life you can never avoid...death and the tax man

Two things in life you can never avoid...death and the tax man

1
1point
reply
30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread At least in Tennessee you should never say anything unkind about Dolly Parton

Abe_Fromans_Day_Off , Kristopher Harris Report

View more comments
30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Never [mess] with Floridaman. He will beat you with experience every time.

bRightOnRebbit , Beachbumledford Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Walk on to someone's property without permission, or knowing the owner. It's cool in many places around the world to be able to go wandering through the countryside. It is not cool in the U.S. You might end up getting arrested, held at gunpoint, or shot at if you're really unlucky.

Ai_of_Vanity , Bokicbo Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Not tip at sit down restaurant

Batticon , MargJohnsonVA Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Dont underestimate the size of the us. Apparently some people think it can take only a couple hours to go to locations states away.

LucarnAnderson , deyangeorgiev Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Drive in the left lane on freeway unless you’re passing

EmptyWish2138 , AZ-BLT Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread If a cop pulls you over don't get out of the car, place your hands on the wheel and wait they will come to you.

SuvenPan , jijieforsythe Report

Scott McHattan
Scott McHattan
Community Member
Police are worried you are packing heat.

Police are worried you are packing heat.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Engage with someone acting like a crazy person on the road. They might shoot you.

who_favor_fire , zelmab Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Think that you can pee in an empty alley on your way home from the bars. A surprisingly large percentage of my European acquaintances have had to great experience of spending a few hours early morning hours in the drunk tank in various American cities - because it's really not that big of deal in most of Europe.

rapidstandardstaples , Tim Vrtiska Report

#17

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread -Public spitting isn't usually well received.

-The average American does not usually enjoy talking politics, in their frequented public spaces.

-Assume public transport is timely

-Light up a cigarette without knowing local laws, to the space.

Easy-Specialist1821 , korneevamaha Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Don’t ever get a payday loan

mqrocks , Tony Webster Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Get injured/ sick without insurance. You’re honestly better off just dying.

BufferBB , Wavebreakmedia Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Talk openly about politics

anon , YuriArcursPeopleimages Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Don’t talk to your wife about trying New York pizza in arabic on a plane to New York.

Purging_mofos , JJFarquitectos Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Do not run or move fast and unpredictably when stopped by cops.

Flauschkadser , LightFieldStudios Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Don't illegally use a disabled person parking spot or pass a school bus with its stop sign out.

Rodeheffer , ABBPhoto Report

#24

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Go to Florida for the beaches and forget about the wildlife.. Black Bears, gators, panthers, hogs, etc

anon , harrycollinsphotography Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Jaywalk....that s**t is apparently illegal

MeMyselfandsadlyI , Eden, Janine and Jim Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread We know our tax system is dumb. There is no need to mention it.

OneFuckedWarthog , voronaman111 Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Talk about being atheist at work in The Bible Belt.

Syrup131 , Rawpixel Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Tell the people that despite being called "the land of the free" they have less freedoms overall than several countries

Allytale-AU , Johnstocker Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Get unintentionally pregnant in a red state.

JayneJay , diego_cervo Report

30 Things That No One Should Do In America, According To People In This Viral Thread Never assume that every business has a public bathroom. And for the ones that do, assuming you can just walk in off the street, use the bathroom and leave.

deadsoulinside , FabrikaPhoto Report

