Are you ready to turn your cooking space into the funniest room in the house? Well, grab your apron and prepare to giggle, because we've got 26 novelty kitchen items that'll have you smiling wider than a banana in a fruit bowl! These aren't just your average utensils and gadgets, oh no. We're talking about kitchen tools so adorable and clever, they might just steal the spotlight from your signature dish.

From sponge holders that'll make you do a double-take to measuring cups that'll have you questioning if you're baking or starring in your own sitcom, these finds are about to inject a serious dose of joy into your daily kitchen adventures. So, let's dive in and discover why cooking with a side of laughter is the best recipe for a happy kitchen!

#1

Become A Scientist In Your Kitchen With This Edible Food Pearl Former

Become A Scientist In Your Kitchen With This Edible Food Pearl Former

Review: "How amazing. Follow the directions and wahlah you have caviar of pick your flavor. I started with espresso and made caviar and put it on coffee cake. Wow. No longer have to go to high dollar restaurants like WD50 (which unfortunately is now closed) to get food like this." - Mr. Arthur H. Geffen

amazon.com

dv8sm
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
5 months ago

Wahlah? I'm dying! "Voilà" was, what you where looking for!

View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Egg-Cellent Timing: Meet The Boiled Egg Timer That Changes Color

Egg-Cellent Timing: Meet The Boiled Egg Timer That Changes Color

Review: "Omgg thisnis literally just what I needed my whole life!!!! Not only is this soo adorable!! ITS SOO NIFTY!! These eggs came out perfect!! I’m soo happy!!! 1000/10 EXTREMELY HIGHLY RECCOMMEND TO ANYONE WHO LOVES MEDIUM BOILED EGGS!!!" - Elaina

amazon.com

View more comments
Kitchen Conversion Magnet: Your Go-To Cooking Cheat Sheet

Review: "So easy to read. For me this is SO useful when cooking recipes that use different types of measurements than in the US and not having to do the conversion in your head or searching on the internet. The fact that it's magnetic so I can just stick it to the refrigerator and have it where I can easily refer to it, that is another PLUS! Really, exactly as advertised!" - W. Mackey

amazon.com

Beat The Heat: The Hyperchiller Iced Coffee And Beverage Cooler Is Here!

Review: "I used this thing almost every day for iced coffee and every time I use it, I can't help but think about how cool it is. It's easy to use and makes iced coffee a breeze. If used correctly, there's no leakage. Best thing ever!" - Darci76844

amazon.com

happyhirts
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
5 months ago

I guess I can see using that if you don’t want ice cubes watering down your drink.

View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Turn Your Mornings Exciting With This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Turn Your Mornings Exciting With This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Review: "Awesome quality and super easy to use. Makes a great breakfast sandwich in around 5 minutes and your topping make it fun and unique. We are addicted to this little gadget, have already used it several times now and they come out so delicious each time. Cleans up easily too and such a good price, Highly Recommend." - Haley Fox Blog

amazon.com

Get Edgy: Use This Skull Shaped Olive Oil Dispenser In Your Kitchen For Some Gothic Charm

Review: "These oil dispensers are very nice, come with everything you need to use them and even has a wire brush to clean out any build up in the dispensers. Also comes with a small funnel for refills. Nice heavy glass that looks really good, well made." - Angela

amazon.com

#7

Brain Freeze Takes On A New Meaning With The Zombie Popsicle Molds

Brain Freeze Takes On A New Meaning With The Zombie Popsicle Molds

Review: "I was amazed how well the popsicles came out with all the details from the mold. The trick for me was to peel the mold off rather than trying to push or pull them out. Each mold holds about 1/3 cup. So cute! My grandson loved them." - alshops

amazon.com

With The 6-In-1 Jar Opener And 5-In-1 Bottle Opener, Life Feels Less Twisted

Review: "This large tool worked great for getting the lid off my juice bottles when my wrist was broken. I recommend this tool over the power jar opener 100 X more. Simple, easy to use, and WORKS WELL!" - Val K

amazon.com

These novelty items aren't just about looks – they're the perfect blend of form and function, like a Swiss Army knife disguised as a rubber duck. Imagine tackling your meal prep with tools so delightful, you'll be volunteering to do the dishes just for an excuse to use them again. These kitchen gadgets are here to prove that efficiency and entertainment can coexist in perfect harmony, like peanut butter and jelly or... well, you get the idea.
#9

Stay Drawer-Matic, With The Compact Utensil Organizer

Stay Drawer-Matic, With The Compact Utensil Organizer

Review: "I just love this brand, so totally worth the extra bucks for the sleek look n' feel. Extreme space saving, I couldn't believe it. Just make sure you properly measure your drawer height and depth before purchasing, but should fit standard sized kitchen drawers. Love it so much and can highly recommend!" - ZINET-SOFIA CHAIDOPOULOU

amazon.com

miablack
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
5 months ago

One of the few items I absolutely can say they are very good

#10

Baking With A Berry Twist! Try This Strawberry Cooking Timer

Baking With A Berry Twist! Try This Strawberry Cooking Timer

Review: "I'm pretty happy with this! Along with being super cute, it feels pretty solid, and it's accurate. The outside feels similar to a nice, smooth silicone finish. The timer sound is a easy-to-hear prolonged bell ring." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com

Source: Hilarious Cooking Memes
#11

There Is No Place For Tears In Our Kitchen Thanks To This Veggie Choper

There Is No Place For Tears In Our Kitchen Thanks To This Veggie Choper

Review: "I should have gotten one of these long ago! It's so easy to use. I was worried it wouldn't work well or would be difficult to pull the cord. It's easy, only takes 2 or 3 pulls and chops evenly and great! Highly recommend! Get one!" - April

amazon.com

#12

Make Scooping Fun With This Cool Splatypus Jar Spatula

Make Scooping Fun With This Cool Splatypus Jar Spatula

Review: "There are lots os spatulas but this is far better then the others. It sweeps the bottom of jars nicely and cleans the sides of jars clean compared to others. I love it! Highly recommend." - A. Isenberg

amazon.com

Keep The Munchies Fresh With Whimsical Fries Magnetic Food Clips. We're Lovin It

Review: "This unique set of clips is sooo cute and whimsical. I love how the package, which is shaped like a fry carton, attaches with a magnet to the fridge door. The clippies look like french fries. This is a super cute yet useful set. Gift this set with confidence. I hope you find this review helpful." - Book Junkie

amazon.com

#14

Jazz Up Meat Dishes With An Innovative Twisting Chicken Shredder Tool

Jazz Up Meat Dishes With An Innovative Twisting Chicken Shredder Tool

Review: "I shred a lot of chicken for dinners at my house so I decided to give this shredder a try, and to my surprise it worked GREAT! I usually use two forks to shred meat but this was WAY faster! I wasn’t sure if the grips on the bottom would hold well but they totally did! Glad I purchased it!" - Rachel K.

amazon.com

#15

Healthy Indulgence Is Now A Thing With Vegan Soft Serve Maker

Healthy Indulgence Is Now A Thing With Vegan Soft Serve Maker

Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon

amazon.com

emmelinehirt
Sad Panda
Sad Panda
Community Member
5 months ago

I make soft-serve sorbet out of fruit with my ice cream maker. Is this different?

Ghost Lovers Unite! Tese Cute Hugging Salt And Pepper Shakers Just Hit The Counter

Review: "These salt and pepper shakers were everything I hoped they would be! They're super cute and they make an excellent addition to my collection! Love them!" - Becky

amazon.com

But the fun doesn't stop at making you chuckle – these items are on a mission to revolutionize your entire kitchen experience. Say goodbye to the days of hunting for that elusive spatula in a drawer full of look-alike utensils. With these colorful and quirky tools, your kitchen will be more organized than a librarian's bookshelf (and infinitely more exciting).


From prep work to plating, every step of your culinary journey is about to get a major upgrade in the joy department. So, whether you're whipping up a quick breakfast or preparing a feast fit for royalty, get ready to infuse every meal with a hearty helping of humor. After all, who says cooking can't be a laugh riot?

What? A Frog Shape Sponge Holder In Your Kitchen! Dishes Got A Little More Ribbit-Ing

Review: "This little frog comes with a sponge that is decent. He is adorable and holds the sponge nicely. This is exactly what I was hoping for. Very useful, he can't help it he is so cute as well" - Monica Morrison

amazon.com

Sword-Shaped Cheese Grater: For All Your Sharp And Hard Cheese Needs

Review: "This grater is great!! It's so easy to hold and the size of the grater is perfect and so easy to use. A cute idea making it a sword, and makes it more functional. Plan to buy more!" - Dennise

amazon.com

hirtir
Hirtir
Hirtir
Community Member
5 months ago

Then pretend to be King Arthur pulling the sword from the stone?

Go Gnome-Tastic With The Beardy - The Most G'mazing Dish Brush Under The Sun

Review: "Love our beardy! The bristles are very firm and scrub fabulously. And it’s surprisingly very ergonomic feel!" - Kimberly Poff

amazon.com

lsaizul
Lsai Aeon
Lsai Aeon
Community Member
5 months ago

$17 for a scrub brush you will trash in about a month? NO WAY Grab a handful of scrub brushes at the dollar store

Cactus Coaster Set: Serve Your Drinks With An Adorable Desert Twist

Review: "I love products that are multi function able. These work as decor while also having a purpose. So easy to put together and go great with a boho decor scheme. Not enough good things to say. Would be an awesome house warming gift." - Marissa Lancia

amazon.com

Sweet Precision: Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator

Review: "Super cute! A little lighter feeling plastic than I was expecting but still work fine and I believe will hold up just fine over time. If your a cherry lover you will LOVE these!!! So cute hanging in the kitchen!!!" - missie

amazon.com

emmelinehirt
Sad Panda
Sad Panda
Community Member
5 months ago

It look like they also nest together to fit in a drawer instead of hanging like the description says.

#22

Toast Time Gets An Upgrade With A New Genius Tool – The Butter Knife Spreader

Toast Time Gets An Upgrade With A New Genius Tool – The Butter Knife Spreader

Review: "I'm a butter in the fridge guy, so this little gem works a treat, Gliding it over the top of a cold stick of butter yields nice, easilly spreadable ribbons, thin enough to melt quickly if your toast is still warm. As others have said, it has a nice heft to it, and is large enough to fit most hands. A great little tool!" - Renzo

amazon.com

jojocando7
Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson
Community Member
5 months ago

Saw this being tested and its not great on butter straight from the fridge.

#23

Stop Fishing For Tea Bags – Get A Kikkerland Jiang Taigong Tea Bag Holder

Stop Fishing For Tea Bags – Get A Kikkerland Jiang Taigong Tea Bag Holder

Review: "Super cute, adds to the zen feeling while enjoying a cup of hot tea. :) They’re made of a quality rubber material. They’re flexible yet super sturdy when placed on the mug. Love these little fisherman. Highly recommend!!" - Amy M

amazon.com

jojocando7
Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson
Community Member
5 months ago

Most teabags in the UK do not have string attached so pointless for me and you still need to squeeze the teabag.

The Cute Bat Kitchen Shears Literally Takes The Cuteness In Your Kitchen To New Heights

Review: "I was so excited to find these scissors. I needed some good kitchen scissors and these bat scissors were the perfect find. They work great and are super cute. The size works great for me because I have larger hands." - Jeanette

amazon.com

Slice In Style: Crinkle Cutter Kitchen Knife For Insta-Worthy Veggies!

Review: "I used to have a tool like this 20+ yrs ago. It was constructed with far more sturdiness and durability. It was for restaurant use. This little number is GREAT for the home kitchen. Essential for getting kids to eat vegetables! They love the crinkles. It also adds visual and sensory appeal to adult dishes for dinner guests. You can’t go wrong with this addition to your kitchen arsenal of tools!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com

happyhirts
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
5 months ago

It makes waffle fries if you turn the potato 90 degrees after each slice.

Keep It Sealed With Roach Bag Clips: No More Pesky Snack Invaders!

Review: "They are so realistic haha. My husband wasn't as amused as I was when I surprised him with these but oh well! I love em! I think it's funny lol. They seem pretty sturdy and not really cheaply made. I was in search of chip clips and when I saw these, I knew they were the one instantly! No regrets!" - Amber

amazon.com

