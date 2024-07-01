28 Genius Items For People Who Spend Way Too Much Time In Their Bathroom
If you're the kind of person who finds solace in a long hot shower, inspiration on the toilet, or who simply enjoys a well-curated bathroom aesthetic, this one's for you. We have gone where no bathroom lover has gone before to find 28 must-have products that will transform your bathroom into the ultimate haven. We are talking lux shelving, bathtub accessories, and dispensers of all shapes and sizes! So get comfortable on your throne and let's see how we can upgrade your lavatorial experience!
Want To Watch Your Favorite Shows Or Listen To Music While Showering? The Waterproof Shower Phone Holder Lets You Enjoy Your Entertainment Without Worrying About Water Damage
Review: "I bought this phone holder to replace my old one. I like that this one is actually waterproof unlike my last one and I can also choose whether I want it horizontal or vertical without detaching it from the wall." - Mel
Want A Cleaner, More Hygienic Experience? The Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment Delivers A Refreshing Cleanse With Every Use
Review: "Bidets are the greatest invention ever. How did I live so long without having one of these on my home toilets? Get one now." - Edward Metz
Want To Step Out Of The Shower Into A Warm Embrace? The Bucket Style Towel Warmer Will Make Every Day Feel Like A Spa Day
Review: "I love using this product. It's easy to use and helps me relax at night. Before I get in the shower, I simply place a towel in the bucket and press a button to turn it on. I also sometimes put in a pair of pajamas. After about 10 minutes, I am able to wrap myself in a warm towel or to put on warm clothes! Having a warm towel after my shower is so enjoyable after a long day of work." - John Dao
No More Spills Or Soggy Pages! The Bath Caddy Tray For Bathtub Keeps Your Essentials Secure And Within Reach
Review: "Bought this for my wife and she loves it, relax with a bath and a glass of wine. The kids love it when they have a bath as well. Great accessory for the tub." - dave
Concerned About Slippery Soap Bottles? The Shower Dispenser Keeps Your Shower Floor Clean And Safe
Review: "Purchased this to save space and not have bottles of shampoo everywhere, and not only does it get rid of that problem but it also gives your bath a hotel vibe! I read other reviews and followed the same advice to read instructions carefully before mounting it and I used Velcro instead of the mounting tape it came with! Very sturdy hasn’t fallen off even with kids!" - Anameri
Tired Of Stumbling Around In The Dark For Midnight Bathroom Trips? The Toilet Light With Motion Detection Sensor Will Guide Your Way Without Blinding You
Review: "I love these lights and the ability to change the colors. The two pack was perfect for my household. Makes going to the bathroom in the middle of the night simple as it immediately comes on with motion. The light is soft and this makes it easier to go back to sleep quickly." - Pamazon Prime
Want A Bathroom Vanity That Looks Like A Spa? Clear Cotton Dispensers Add A Touch Of Modern Elegance To Your Countertop
Review: "Enjoying these, they leveled up my containers in my bathroom. Came with nice labels that matched what I needed them for." - Zoe Gordon
No More Dull Handwashing! Let The Ceramic Duck Soap Dispenser Add A Splash Of Personality To Your Sink
Review: "I bought this from my bathroom and it is the cutest thing in the world it brings my bathroom together really easy to fill perfect size for my vanity it is so darn cute." - Rebecca Frazier
No More Stiff Necks And Aching Backs! The Bath Pillow For Tub Provides Ergonomic Support For A Truly Blissful Soak
Review: "I was using a towel as a pillow when it accidentally fell in the tub and I was like... no more. So I saw this little pillow and it has worked perfectly.
It stays put, you do need to really press, but it hasn't fallen since I secured it.
It's very nice to have now, my oasis is complete! Thanks!!" - Chico Bakers
Want To Soothe Sore Muscles And Melt Away Stress? The Bubble Massage Mat Offers A Luxurious Massage Experience At Home
Review: "I love my bathtub bubble mat! It sticks to the bottom of my tub with no problems and it stays put. I simply run the water a bit just to give the tub a quick rinse, lay down the mat and firmly press down on each suction until I hear a "pop" noise, I gently tug on the mat to make sure it's stuck and it is. As for the strength of the bubbles, PURE HEAVEN!" - Amazon Customer
Tired Of Shallow Baths? Solutions Bottomless Bath Lets You Soak Deeper And Relax Longer
Review: "YEY, turned my average tub in to a soaker. I get another couple inches of water depth. Quality great, works perfectly. Nice treat for yourself." - Debbie
Want To Feel Like A Hollywood Star? The Vanity Mirror With Lights Will Bring The Glamour To Your Bathroom
Review: "I cant believe how amazing of a quality this is for the price. It is very sturdy. it changes colors of the light and power of the light. it is great product. great size as well." - nisreen
Upgrade Your Shower Game Without Breaking The Bank! The Sparkpod Shower Head Is The Affordable Luxury You Deserve
Review: "I love it - I’ll never buy an expensive showerhead again. This is amazing, great power, texture and spread. It’s lightweight, shiny chrome plastic to match my fixtures, you can’t tell the difference. Worth it, buy it, you won’t regret it." - Customer101
No More Slipping And Sliding! The Memory Foam Bath Mat Is Designed With A Non-Slip Backing For Added Safety
Review: "Fabric is so soft and the filling is so squishy, it feels so nice on your feet when you get out of the bath. It's washable and has never been ruined in the dryer. My cat really like sleeping on it. Lol" - catilyn
Want A Plunger That's Not An Eyesore? The Toilet Plunger With Hideaway Storage Caddy Keeps Your Bathroom Looking Pristine
Review: "The plunger is sturdy not flimsy and holds up to heavy plunging. The holder hides the plunger so it can be kept in bathroom for accessibility and not look ugly. Great value!" - Kenneth Mermelstein
Looking For A Simple Solution To A Cluttered Life? Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Are The Answer
Review: "I can finally organize my shared bathroom drawers. I love how customizable these organizer bins are. I was so sick of rummaging through my skincare bottles every night. They make any drawer, shelf, or cabinet look clean and sleek. I definitely want to order more for my office desk." - Alesia
Want To Sing In The Shower Without Holding Your Phone? The Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Lets You Belt Out Your Favorite Tunes While You Lather Up
Review: "Love this product! We purchased it about 6 months ago and it works amazing in the shower. I would recommend this product for sure. Easy to connect to the Bluetooth for ever phone in the household. Great value for the money." - Adela
Want To Avoid The Morning Toothpaste Struggle? The Toothpaste Roller And Dispensing Tool Simplifies Your Routine And Helps You Start Your Day Right
Review: "My hubby laughs when I buy these little knick knacks for the house but always thanks me later when he sees how handy they are! Let's just say he smiles every time he picks up his toothpaste because he no longer has to struggle with getting it out. This is one of those products where you didn't know you needed it until you had it! Worth it!" - T. T.
No More Bottles Balancing On The Edge Of The Tub! The Sleek Black Metal Shower Caddy Will Keep Your Shower Essentials Within Easy Reach
Review: "This product is super easy to set up. Very sturdy and a great product for your shower essentials. My husband and I love it." - Heather
Tired Of Juggling Your Phone And Toilet Paper? Toilet Paper Holder With Shelf: The Multitasker Your Bathroom Needs
Review: "I really like this product. It was pretty easy to install. The size is perfect!" - shopper9876
Want To Improve Your Bathroom Posture And Health? Teak Squatty Potty: The Ancient Solution For Modern Comfort
Review: "I bought this due to the tall toilet in the master bath and this product has worked great." - William E. Herbert Jr.
Say Goodbye To Damp Sponges And Toothbrushes With The Instant Dry Countertop Stone, The Natural Way To Dry Your Bathroom Essentials
Review: "This SpaceAid is so cool! When water gets on it, it evaporates almost immediately so it is perfect for my kitchen. It was super easy to put together and I love the bamboo that the piece sits in." - Alexis
Maximize Your Bathroom Bliss! Rotating Countertop Organizer: Keep All Your Toiletries Within Easy Reach
Review: "Easy to assemble and seems sturdy. Fits a lot of things and gets everything organized!" - A.G.
Want A Bathroom Gadget That Actually Makes Life Easier? Toothpaste Dispenser And Holder: One-Handed Operation For Effortless Brushing
Review: "I purchased this for my bathroom remodel. It’s sturdy and was easy to install with the adhesive that was supplied. The unit has been dispensing toothpaste perfectly. I have had no issues so far." - Key Gee
Tired Of Fighting For Towel Space? Swivel Towel Track: Enough Room For Everyone's Towels To Dry
Review: "This is a nice, high-quality product that was easy to install. It looks great in use. I purchased the two-bar rack, but I can see that the three-bar would work as well, as the product is quite study when installed." - Brian
Looking For A Practical And Stylish Upgrade? Towel Rack Bathroom Wall Holder: Enhance Your Bathroom Decor And Functionality
Review: "We have a small bathroom and this was a BIG help with organizing our towels! Very sturdy and easy to install." - Bridgett Cooper
Tired Of Soggy Bathroom Floors? Clear Shower Curtain Liner: Keep Your Bathroom Dry And Pristine
Review: "I wanted a long shower curtain and was happy to find a liner that would accommodate my curtain. It’s sturdy so far, and seems to dry quickly. Not too thin either. The grommets are sturdy, easy to install, no bothersome plastic smell either. Nice and clear." - Kristen Chandler
Looking For The Perfect Gift For The Beauty Enthusiast? Over Cabinet Door Styling Station: The Gift Of Organization And Style
Review: "I looked at so many hair tool organizers. This seemed like the most convenient option that would store the most and turns out it is SO handy. For me it holds a hair dryer, 4 different hair irons (a straightener, a crimper, a waver, and a curler), an automatic curling device, plus a bottle of product. All hidden on the back of one measly cabinet door. Where else would I put all of this?? Honestly worth its weight in gold." - Hayley Harmon