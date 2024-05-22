We all grow tired of our spaces at some point, but going off the deep end and doing a full home makeover isn’t quite what our budget allows right now. Or ever, really. But Amazon is your best friend and offers a treasure trove of simple and affordable items that will breathe new life into any space. Something as simple as a chic candle holder or well-placed tray can add a touch of class that you have been longing for. So let’s check out some fabulous finds that will help you fall in love with your home again!

#1 This Candle Warmer Lamp Gives You All Of The Scent With None Of The Fire Hazard Share icon Review: "I love this lamp. Its very pretty and has adjustable timer and brightness of light. The candle melts slowly so they last longer. The scent is just as nice as burning the candle. I have some candles that had the wicks disappear. Great way to use those up. Will be buying more for gifts." - Lisa H



#2 Instead Of Replacing All Your Countertops With Bucher's Block, Just Get A Sturdy Wooden Cutting Board Instead Share icon Review: "Love this cutting board, it is a great buy and a great value, it is made well, looks nice and its heavy. I would recommend this and would buy again in a heartbeat and a plus is it’s bamboo." - Nancy Cape



#3 This Glass Food Storage Containers Set Is A Staple In Any Tasteful Kitchen Share icon Review: "They’re so nice and they look great on your kitchen counter. I use them for cereal and cookies and they definitely add a nice touch to my kitchen." - BananaJo



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 If You Are Going To Have Utensils, You Might As Well Make Them Cute, Right? This Bottle Cleaning Brush Set Is Simply Perfect! Share icon Review: "I’m absolutely obsessed with these! I will not use any other bottle brush to clean my son’s bottles/sippy cups! They work so well and get into any crevice, nook and cranny! Plus they are SO cute!" - Michelle



#5 This Essential Oil Diffuser Is So Pretty That You'll Want To Buy It Just As A Piece Of Art! Share icon Review: "I've gone through a lot of diffusers and this one by far is the best got it on a lightening deal and was definitely worth it last a long time with 1 fill extremely happy with this purchase" - matthew curry



#6 These Bird Shaped Self Watering Globes Add A Touch Of Whimsey To Your Indoor Garden Share icon Review: "The intricate birds are simply art, and functioning art! Three days after filling the bird(s) and water is flowing out slowly as needed! Highly recommend and packaged very well, not one bird was broken !" - Andrew Pack



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 After Seeing This Incense Holder , We Are Never Going Back To Basic Again! Share icon Review: "It so pretty and just adds something to the room. I love that it holds the incense inside the glass and leaves no mess for me to clean (aside from what’s in the jar). I love it so much I got another one to gift to my mom who would absolutely love this." - Asziyah



#8 This Set Of Silicone Cooking Utensils Will Give Your Kitchen That Editorial Feel Share icon Review: "I love these! They are well made and surprisingly heavy duty. I love that they can withstand a lot of heat and it’s impossible to scratch my pots and pans with them. Great product!" - Jerry Tatum







ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This Stoneware Dinnerware Set Is Just The Right Amount Of Quirky And Chic Share icon Review: "I'm a potter so I love the hand-thrown look of these. the colors are subtle yet pretty. They fit well in my dishwasher and so far I've not broken any. We went from bright dishes to these, and I'm liking the transition." - Redhead Tri

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Can You Even Cottage Core If You Don't Have A Natural Woven Seagrass Basket ? Share icon Review: "I absolutely LOVE these baskets!! So much so I placed three orders! It solved the problem of what to do with that awful dead space on top of my kitchen cabinets. Perfect!" - CBN

We are only a few items in and we can already see the wheels turning in your mind… ‘What if I just move the sofa here?’ or ‘Maybe I need a few new utensils.’ But hold your horses, the best is yet to come! We have even more pillows and pots coming your way.

#11 Clearly Thhis Tissue Dispenser Box Is The Superior Choice Share icon Review: "I couldn't find a colored tissue box to match my bathroom decor so I bought this, and it's great! Very easy to put Tissues in, and magnetic bottom works well." - AD Buyer

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 The Only Question Is, How Many Woven Seagrass Belly Baskets Does One Need? Share icon Review: "I love this little basket! Perfect for adding a little boho style to my favorite potted plant. It’s well made and very pretty. I bought a couple other similar style baskets on Amazon but this one is of the best quality." - Dinna D.

#13 This Desk Stand For Smartphones And Tablets Is A Much-Needed Upgrade To Your Usual Tacky Tech Accessories Share icon Review: "Weather you use this for content creating or to FaceTime while you cook this product is used daily in my house! Super simple to put together and small enough to put anywhere or travel!" - Lexi Vimahi

#14 You Might Not Be Able To Afford A Golden Toilet, But This Brushed Gold Stainless Steel Bathroom Hardware Set Is The Next Best Thing Share icon Review: "Perfect gold look and they were easy to install. It came with l wrench and screws all I needed was my drill and got them up in minutes. Easy to wipe down and feel sturdy." - RT192

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 This Non Stick Pots And Pans Set Is Not Only Elegant, But It Has Also Been Named One Of The Most Useful Things On Amazon. A Win-Win! Share icon Review: "I am in love with this cookware. Just beautiful all the way sounds the board. Looks beautiful. Cooks beautifully and the good taste amazing. Easy clean up and it even goes in the oven. Perfect sizes. Compact and that removable handle is top tier. This is the best thing I’ve ever purchased. I feel like im in a 5 star restaurant every day. Love this. Must have!!" - Braidz4Days



#16 The Curly Girls Out There Will Agree, A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Is Your Hair's Best Friend Share icon Review: "We have owned these for about 6 months, and they feel and perform great. They are washed every week and show no signs of wear. I'm sure my skin and hair thank me. Especially for the price, these are an important addition to your pillowcase regime!" - Heather Bane



#17 This Crystal Ball Suncatcher Shows That You Don't Take Yourself Too Seriously Share icon Review: "I know this sounds crazy, but I bought this for my dog. She LOVES to chase the rainbows that come from it when the sun shines in on the prism. It's beautiful, so it's not a bad touch to decor. Would buy again." - Kindle Customer



#18 This Rotating Adjustable Cosmetics Organizer Will Show That You Are At Least Trying To Make Sense Of Your Make-Up Drawer Share icon Review: "I am extremely pleased with this organizer as it is able to accommodate all of my makeup items and also has a stylish appearance." - Mona



#19 No More Ugly Cereal Boxes Cluttering Up Your Cupboards Thanks To This Dry Food Dispenser Share icon Review: "Easy to clean, use and put together! I Love how lightweight and versatile the dispenser is, you can put candy, Trail mix , or small goldfish crackers inside. It comes with a catch tray and a “plug” for the bottom where snacks come out." - Andi



#20 These Chic Floating Wall Shelves Can Be Mounted In Two Ways! Share icon Review: "I absolutely love these. They were easy to put up and once on the wall they are very sturdy. There is 2 ways you can put them up which is explained in the instructions. We chose this way. I plan to buy more very soon." - Tianna Johnson

#21 Get An Apothecary Jars Set For Your Bathroom, Even If You Don't Plan On Making GRWM Videos Share icon Review: "I will be honest. I am beyond hard to impress. That said these jars are super nice (especially for the price)!!! I would highly recommend these jars to everyone!!!" - Amazon Customer

#22 Excuse Us While We Go Buy Some Books Just To Use These Marble Geometric Bookends On Share icon Review: "Lovely! So sturdy and attractive. Heavy, solid marble. Work perfectly to hold up even my heavier books. So happy with these!" - CMD

#23 Any Other Garbage Can Is Just Trashy Next To This Sleek And Small Garbage Bin Share icon Review: "I just got the waste basket and I am positively surprised as it looks more expensive than it was, is easy to handle and perfect to keep the trash bag in place invisibly. The internal cut out in the inner basket makes it easy to carry." - Anka

By now, your cart is probably overflowing! We get it. No judgement! That’s what makes these products so nifty though; you can upgrade any space with a few strategic vases, knowing that you aren’t breaking the bank. So, let’s continue on our journey towards elevation!

#24 Invest In A Scented Reed Diffuser Set , Because No Elegant Home Is Complete Without A Signature Scent Share icon Review: "This was a gift for my sister. We both love the scent. She has already ordered 3 more, she wants to put them all over her house. It’s a nice gift." - Lani



#25 Decor Rule #245: Rreaplce All 'Live, Laugh, Love' Art With More Sophisticated Framed Canvas Wall Art Pieces Share icon Review: "This canvas has exceeded my expectations. I have this picture right by my kitchen sink, it does get water on it and I haven't noticed any water damage. Has held up well!" - Amazon Customer



#26 Stainless Steel Kitchen Gadget Set : To Elevate Your Space, Uniformity Is The Name Of The Game Share icon Revew: "These are beautiful, such nice quality, and such soft silicone material, and smooth rose gold metal surface. Really high-end product. Well made. Thank you seller!" - Kimberly Hicks





#27 Golden Cutlery Set : So What Is To Be Said If You Are Born With The Golden Spoon In Your Mouth? Share icon Review: "Better than expected. Comfortable weight, beautiful sheen, simplistic, elegant style. Each utensil was packaged in its own plastic sleeve. Excellent value for the money." - MEB



#28 A Metal Toilet Paper Holder Instantly Upgrades Your Lavatory Share icon Review: "This product is the perfect accessory for the bathroom. It is stylish, well-made, and functional. It holds the larger rolls of toilet paper. Highly recommended." - Dr. Helen M. Gore-laird





#29 As A Set Of 26, These Glass Bud Vases Will Decorate Every Corner Of Your Space Share icon Review: "I love that every vase is different. You can get really creative. I love them! I’m thinking of ordering more to have on hand for gifts with my wildflowers." - Lacey232

#30 A Warwick Dining Table Is As Timeless As They Come Share icon Review: "I love this table. It was very easy to assemble. The cream color of the table makes it very versatile to go with all kinds of Decor. It is so much more attractive than a stark white tables I have seen . I added some French script parson chairs with it and it’s everything I wanted it to be" - sky goddess

#31 This White Marble Bathroom Tray Is Proof That Everything Looks Better When Displayed On A Tray With No Other Purpose Share icon Review: "I purched this item to put my perfumes on. It is very sturdy and you have your choice in sizes. My tray was perfect for my needs. It is also just beautiful. Looks and feels like marble." - Deborah Lain

#32 Velvet Pillow Covers Add An Instant Splash Of Class Share icon Review: "These are great! Super velvety soft and the color is beautiful! I couldn’t afford new sofas so I decided to jazz the current ones. I added these covers to the throw pillows that came with the couch and it was a major upgrade for just $10! Would definitely buy again." - Jessica

#33 Marble Coasters Set Is Serving Cocktailbar Chic Share icon Review: "These elegant coasters have a nice heavy weight to them. I really like the slightly mat finish. They are perfect, we love them. Plus they are made by a husband and wife company. They came in nice packaging with a sweet note." - FRANK DOHMER

#34 These Artificial Tulips Look So Real, You Will Wonder Where Are All The People On Bicycles! Share icon Review: "I am so impressed! They look and feel like real tulips! I originally ordered them for a craft project, but after receiving, I had to make them a center piece for my island. Absolutely beautiful!" - Jennifer chavez



#35 This Hand Towel Holder Is Bougie In All The Right Ways Share icon Review: "This product turned out to be much better quality than I anticipated. It is heavy and sturdy. It is the perfect height to hold two hand towels and looks nice as well." - Miss Marsha





#36 A Woven Throw That You Never Use Screams Elegance, These Are Just Facts! Share icon Review: "Perfect throws for my white couches. I have dogs and these blankets look great on my couches to protect them from my puppers. And, actually add to my farmhouse decor. In fact, I ended up buying several more." - Betty

#37 This Rustic Round Vase Has A Handmade Look That Is Just The Right Amount Of Classy Share icon Review: "This is a nice, rustic flower vase with great value! I like little details on the neck area which gives a handmade vive. They are medium weight which gives good stability when adding taller or bigger flowers!" - Sunny



#38 This Tabletop Water Fountain Buts The Peace Back In Centerpiece Share icon Review: "Love this fountain, may purchase another for my bedroom. So relaxing listening to the fountain and the lighting is perfect, dim enough to use at night before bed to help fall asleep." - Emmary Avila



#39 Digital Alarm Clock : Because On-Time Is On-Trend Share icon Review: "I need a simple clock for my tv room. And this was perfect. Plus it allows you to change the brightness which is a plus. I love the gold one and it's a staple in my living room. Easy, affordable and long-lasting." - Jonathan



#40 This Playful Battery Operated Table Lamp Sets The Mood Share icon Review: "This is a very beautiful lamp and love that it's rechargeable! 😍 It matches my decor perfectly and will be great for a power outage if needed! Gives off a beautiful glow!" - Shantel Stromerson



#41 Grab A Pack Of Mini Potted Artificial Plants , Because Not Everyone Is Blessed With A Green Thumb Share icon Review: "Wow I can't believe how real they look when people come into my house they look at them and they want to touch them to see if they are real very happy with my purchase." - Oiler fan



#42 Glass Meal Prep Containers : Nothing More Elegant Than Someone Who Looks Like They Have Their Life Together! Share icon Review: "I used these for storage and for leftovers. They are very nice. I love how the lids are easy to click on and off. Easy to clean in my dishwasher. Do not use lids In microwave." - Karen Finch