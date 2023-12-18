20 Last-Minute Gifts from Walmart to Make Your Christmas Merrier
If you haven't checked off every name from your Christmas list just yet, don't worry - we've got all you Procrasti-Santas covered. From the coziest winter essentials to unique finds that would make the most hardened Scrooge smile, our compilation of 20 foolproof last-minute gifts from Walmart has it all. Whether you prefer shopping online or braving the holiday crowds in-store, you'll be dashin’ through your gift list in no time!
This post may include affiliate links.
Medusa's Mood Light: The Multicolor Jellyfish Lamp - Float Into Relaxation With A Tentacle Light Spectacle, No Sting Attached
Review: "I bought this for myself with zero expectations especially after reading the reviews. One of my kids took it and I ordered 2 more. It works better than I expected. As far as the jelly fish moving, they do move quite well if you add dish soap like the instructions say. Kids love it and so does Mom and the price is great." - Lauren
Free Dobby With Bricks: Unleash The Magic With LEGO Harry Potter And The House-Elf Building Toy Set - Sock Not Included!
Review: "I love this little friendly build, especially his knobby knees and golden heart. This is a quick build but very enjoyable and I love that he has fingers!! I am so happy that Harry has his little friend by his side again and they can enjoy more adventures together. I love Dobby so much I even sewed a little robe for him and had so much fun getting it dirty! 😂." - Sparkles
He's Hot, He Melts: Discover 'The Perfect Man' With This Hot Cocoa Bomb And Mug Set - Indulgence For The Senses, No Dating Apps Required
Review: "I was skeptical at first but I purchased one was very amused and pleased. I will be buying more for all the single ladies in my family !!" - Cassy
Erupting Elegance: Light Up Your Space With The Lava Motion Volcano Lamp - A Hot Addition For Chill Vibes
Review: "We all remember having a lava lamp when we were younger.. They're still exactly the same =D cone shaped glass on top of the base which contains a tiny light bulb, with a matching top hat. Simply plug it in, and let it heat up....wha-la let there me LAVA!" - Ashley
Los Santos Awaits, In 4k: Dive Into Grand Theft Auto V On Playstation 5 - The Ultimate Crime Spree To Prep For Gta VI's Arrival!
Review: "Best game on the Planet so much fun, u never know whats gonna happen next each day is a new chance to cause mayhem" - Tristan
Comfort In Warmth: Say Hello To Cozy Relief With A Heating Pad That Targets Back Pain And Eases Cramps - Your Personal Wellness Warrior
Review: "For starters this thing is HUGE. Don’t underestimate the size of this heating pad! It heats up quickly and has a very nice display screen. It’s incredibly soft too! Would definitely buy again in the future!" - Samantha
Colorful Nights Ahead: Illuminate Your Space With Urban Shop's Ultra Violet Sunset Projector - Where Every Night's An Ombre Delight
Review: "This lamp makes the room feel warm and comfortable. It has an actual vibe to it! The room has a complete different feeling than before and we love it! I never thought a lamp could make this much difference! We just plugged it into the USB on the nightstand for power. Very easy!" - Carla
Locks Love Olaplex: No.4 Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner - Your Duo For Unbreakable Shine, Because Great Hair Doesn't Happen By Chance
Review: "Only takes a small amount and does wonders for my hair. I'm 43 and have not been kind to it at all. Then one day I woke up and my beautiful hair looked frizzy thin and like wouldn't separate right. But this is totally bringing it back to life. My 17 yr old daughter uses and loves it too!" - WA
Dive Into Memories: Grab The Fujifilm Quicksnap Waterproof One Time Use 35mm Camera For Epic Underwater Shots And Splashing Good Times
Review: "This camera worked great for our son when he took it to camp! It was very cool for him to be able to take pictures during water activities and even under the water. We will buy again!" - Elliot
Karaoke Kween Or King: Amplify Your Voice With Core Innovations Wireless Bluetooth Microphone - Built-In Speakers To Rock Your World
Review: "I’m in love! This karaoke microphone is addictive! Everyone in my house is fighting to use it. I can literally karaoke to my phone my entire evening. I feel like it makes my singing voice beautiful and powerful. I also love the echo feature. I like that I can record a favorite song from my phone singing along and play it later . I did charge a few hours with my phone charger cube. It connects to Bluetooth in seconds. This microphone is very easy for people like me that are not tech savvy. Great for little kids or adults at parties or home entertainment" - Miriam
Needle Drop, Hearts Stop: Dust Off Your Vinyl For A Sentimental Spin With This Sleek Record Player — Old School Cool In Every Groove
Review: "purchased it for my friend's birthday. He is a huge music fan. besides acquiring some rare vinyl. The sound was incredible as soon as we switched it on there! Loud and clear. The design is excellent. Everybody enjoys it!Unquestionably giftable and well worth the money!endorsed by everyone" - muayed
Stitch Your Space Together: With The Disney Stitch Plush Shade Stick Lamp, You’re Never Far From The Cosmic Cuteness Of Your Favorite Alien
Review: "Being the sanrio girly i am , i'm going to say that purchase was worth it regardless. YOU ALL NEED TO BUY THISSSS !!!" - Savannah
Sleek Sips Ahoy: With Keurig K-Slim + Iced, It's Always Coffee O'clock - Serving Up Chilled Vibes, One Perfect Cup At A Time
Review: "I love my K-slim & ice single serving machine. It makes the best ice coffee. Hot coffee or ice coffee is ready in less than 30 seconds. The slim size can accommodate even the smallest counter space." - MsLorraine
Shroom With A View: Gift The Glow Of This Enchanting Mushroom Table Lamp - It's Sure To 'Cap'tivate Any Room's Aesthetic
Review: "The mushroom lamp is so adorable. It just sits very elegant. Great size and simple to set up. It comes with a clear click switch. You must buy a E 12 light bulb, you pull down the bulb holder, put bulb in and right back into the dome. Very classy." - misssunshine2014
Plushie Plot Twist: Get Ready To Unbox Cuteness With The Moriah Elizabeth 6” Mystery Plush - A Cozy Companion, Wrapped In Mystery
Review: "What a perfect Christmas gift for my niece. She and I both watch Moriah's videos every Friday and I was thrilled when she announced these mystery boxes would be IN STORES. It's my first time buying YouTuber merch, or a mystery box and I am really pleased. I bought two so we could each get one. Packaging is cute and plushies are adorable." -Shanon
Dink, Drive, Dominate: Pickleball Paddles For The Sassy Swinger In You - Let's Get 'Pickle'd' In Play
Review: "This product is the perfect starter set. As a family we hope to play pickle ball this summer, and this set is just what we need. My son and I have already spent an hour playing." - Mark
Flicker Of Elegance: The Better Homes & Gardens Salted Coconut & Mahogany Jar Candle - Your Home 'Scents' Should Be As Lovely As You
Review: "Arrived without any problems. It's a nice size, good quality, pretty shade and would be a great gift. It's a little hard to explain what it smells like but it's fresh, fall-ish, greenish, fresh pumpkin teal-ish and not overpowering. I bought all the scents in this collection and this is in my top 3 favorites. I definitely will buy this one again!" - Kate
Glamour Chill Zone: Paris Hilton’s Mini Refrigerator - The Personal Beauty Fridge With A Lit Mirror Door For Your High-End Skincare Rituals
Review: "Love this little fridge. It cools quickly. It has the mirror and you can turn it on or off by touching the screen. It also has a warm button. It has a travel cord and also a normal wall plug. You can use it at home or on the go. I love it. And a plus is that it is pink." - Gail
Sammie Revolution: Pack A Punch Of Flavor With Your Mymini Sandwich Maker - Perfect For Quick Bites Between Your Always-On Adventures
Review: "This sandwich maker is the best one I have tried in my life with real Non Stick technology not even cheese sticks to it, this is amazing and remarkable. As I always Do with Non Stick Surfaces Never, Never Clean it With Any abrasive material or Use Any metal tool on its surface and it should last you a long time" - Rodney
Alphabet Chic: This Initial Necklace Is A Personal Style Signature That Says 'You' In Every Dangle - Perfect For Women Who Love To Personalize Their Shine
Review: "My daughter loves this necklace. Her name starts with a J so it's perfect for her. It's a small dainty necklace. The quality seems great, she showers with it and it hasn't change color or cause any irritation." - Xio