“He Came Back With 2 Policemen”: Person Tries To Repay The Supermarket They Shoplifted From, Gets In Trouble With The Police

When they got into serious money trouble during their university years, Reddit user Syranog resorted to stealing. And did so for two years at the same supermarket.

Eventually, things worked out, they got a decent job and could move on with life. However, the guilt that compiled during the shoplifting didn’t subside and Syranog thought the only way to get rid of it was to pay back what they had taken.

But when the Redditor went to the supermarket to give them the money they had saved, things took an unexpected turn. A reasonable one, but still unexpected.

In the face of financial hardship, this person started stealing from a supermarket

Image credits: rawpixel (not the actual photo)

After two years, they couldn’t handle the guilt and tried to pay them back, but it didn’t go as planned

Image credits: rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Here’s what people said after getting familiar with the case