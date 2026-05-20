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The global beauty and personal care industry is estimated to be worth around $700 billion. But is every product and service really a “must-have?” Not according to one Reddit thread.

People on the platform began sharing the “facts” about their bodies and appearance that they eventually realized were more marketing gimmicks than reality.

And with the cost of living continuing to rise, many admitted they’ve been happy to overcome the insecurities they spent money on for years. Confidence, first and foremost, comes from within!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman using smartphone outdoors contemplating beauty lies You can be beautiful and still never take a good picture.

Conversely, some people look amazing in photographs/on video and very odd in person.

Check_Affectionate , Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

8points
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heatherball avatar
Woof Yo
Woof Yo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am "ok" looking, but can't take a nice photo if my life depended on it. I am thusly averse to having my photo taken, I have even injured myself diving OUT of pictures LOL.

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    #2

    Getting Botox doesn’t make you look younger. It makes you look like someone your age with Botox.

    zigbrigtzaal Report

    8points
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    #3

    Close-up of smooth lips and chin with natural skin texture beauty feature I used to think I was the only woman with facial hair. My whole face is covered in peach fuzz. Now that beauty influencers talk about shaving their faces, I realize all women have facial hair to some extent. Also, shaving won’t make hair grow back thicker.

    Important_Part_3455:
    A couple of years ago I had a long stay in a psychiatric hospital to help me get stabilized and properly medicated. We weren't allowed to have much as far as "beauty" products due to the fact that some of them can be used for self harm or to harm another. So many of the women who had been there longer than I had had so much facial hair! Some even full beards and mustaches of dark hair. It was so nice to see, honestly.
    I was amazed and spent not one second worrying about my lack of razors and tweezers etc. It was comforting. I later found out that " well behaved" patients could notify a nurse that they needed to shave and they would allow it under the utmost care and supervision but we were watched and security officers were always available to come if needed. I never bothered and it was nice to not focus on my appearance at all other than basic hygiene.

    Independent-Try-604 , Correct-Bit-8994 (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate that stupid myth. I used to be really hate the hair on my arms when I was young. So I shaved my arms. The girls would tell me I will grow pube-like hairs on my arms. It made me a bit worried, and I did have regrets when the hairs growing up felt stubbly. You just end up making the ends blunts. Some years later, I used a type of hair removal thing that is like an exfoliator. The hairs grew back much softer that time.

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    #4

    Woman standing in oversized cardigan looking concerned beauty moment That Bridget Jones in both movies was not fat.

    capricornonthecobb:
    A lot of those movies back then would poke fun of the "fat" girl who wasn't fat at all. Not that you should ever make fun of someone but those movies were wild to portray someone who wasn't a twig was deemed fat

    viper29000 , universalpictures Report

    6points
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    rebeccaj-ivens avatar
    DeviousOtter
    DeviousOtter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes!! She was also single at 30 and lived alone in central London (very very expensive) - quite the win I say!

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    #5

    Smiling man in blue checkered shirt in green outdoor setting beauty lies uncovered People aren’t ugly. They’re just poor.

    litttlejoker , shalender kumar/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I am sick and you are healthy. You are rich and I am filthy. Congratulations on all your success. I am poor and I am happy. Your bling bling will never choke me. Congratulations on all your excess." - Bif Naked

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    #6

    Back of head showing installed blonde hair extensions beauty styling That many, many people wear hair extensions/clip ins/tracks. I used to think that every celebrity and other women just have naturally extremely voluminous and very long hair. Which of course some do but not to the extent shown online.

    anonymous:
    I have tons of hair naturally and I used to wonder how the hell I didn’t have enough hair for some styles I saw on celebrities. Turns out because their hair isn’t real!

    anon , According_Recover_68 (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm the same way. I have so much hair. I got a haircut the other day and she cut off at least a solid pound.

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    #7

    Woman touching mirror with hands showing self-reflection beauty That beauty and being attractive aren’t a yes or no question. It’s more like you find the right match for you.

    7lexliv7 , Deybson Mallony/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #8

    Close-up of scalp showing natural hair with grey strands beauty focus I didn’t think women started getting gray hairs until at least their 40s or 50s. But now that I’m in my 30s, I’m noticing a few coming in here and there, and my friends are saying the same thing. But since most women color their hair to cover grays, I really didn’t know it’s normal for it to happen this early!

    Edit: to be fair, I’ve been highlighting my hair since I was 14. Only when I went closer to my natural color did I start to notice the grays popping in, so I’m guessing it actually started happening earlier and I didn’t notice!

    Empty_Till:
    I started finding gray hair when I was 23 😂 I told my mom and she said “yup that’s about when I started getting them” 

    uselessfarm:
    My sister started to get gray hairs when she was like 17. She’s been coloring them since high school. I’m 34 and started to get gray hairs around 30, now I have a few very noticeable streaks of gray. I have very dark hair and have decided not to color them, if I start I’ll have to be covering my roots every 4 weeks forever. I’m old enough that I’m fine with it, though, I’m sure I’d color them if I started getting them in my teens or early 20s.

    dazzledaisy397 , Responsible-Leg9156 (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started seeing them in my 20s. Its not really a big deal. I got a Rogue effect going naturally.

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    #9

    Woman applying makeup with brush close-up beauty routine To achieve no makeup-makeup, you have to wear A lot of makeup 😭😭😭 and most of not all beauty brands, influencers, content creators edit their pictures but claim the “miracle” product they are selling is responsible.

    False-Street7628:
    Yes !! More people need to realise this ! Influencers, brands etc. are ususally just lying and we don't need 39834 skin care/make up products at home 😂.
    And pills for beautiful hair/skin also don't work and it's a lie 😃. Please save your money 

    CriticismHorror4841 , Meruyert Gonullu/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I rmbr as a young lady figuring out all the mascarra ads in magazines and on commercials were false eyelashes. Was shocked.

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    #10

    Person washing hair with shampoo lather close up beauty lies uncovered The cheap shampoo and conditioner (looking at you, Pantene) work way way better. I've dropped thousands on the salon recommended ones, and they all suck, sorry.

    print_isnt_d**d , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in a hair show when I was a teen. The booth I was part of was ISO. We got to take home free bottles of their shampoo and conditioner. I loved the smell. Sort of miss it. But I don't think it was any better than Pantene. Now, I'm more concerned about products that cause hair fall out and which ones are less toxic.

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    #11

    Fashionable woman in pink pants and hat holding coffee stylish beauty lies uncovered Omg! Thank you for this question!

    For me it was that you have to be skinny to dress well and wear beautiful outfits.

    Growing up in the early 2000s, all the stylish girls I saw in the media were super thin. I wasted waay too much of my early teen years dressing in loose t-shirts because I felt that I wasn't thin enough to dress well.

    Finding a style that suited my body and genuinely looked good on me was such a game changer.

    eltara3 , Navid Sohrabi/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what s***s is, if you found your style and then your body decides to change, so now you have to figure it out AGAIN

    1
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    #12

    Woman with glowing skin posing in pool with hands on neck beauty lies uncovered All these white girls are not beautifully naturally bronzed! I thought there was something wrong with my pasty tush until I discovered all of them are just self tanning! Constantly! Even their faces!!! In WINTER!!!

    I tried it once, for like a month (at home with lotion do not fret ya girl would never do a tanning bed) and literally you guys this is so much work omg how do y'all do this year round for literally years?!?

    Ravioli_meatball19 , Jonaorle/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's often a digital filter on photographs these days. Bronze is seldom if ever a natural colour.

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    #13

    Doctors performing facial cosmetic procedure revealing beauty lies The amount of people doing Botox/fillers/ any cosmetic surgery is crazy.

    1curiouswanderer:
    I was shocked when I learned how many people on my floor at work in a boring corporate job in the middle of the US get filler and Botox on a frequent basis. To each their own!

    PopularExercise3:
    Yes I’ve found out I’m one of the few that doesn’t get injectables. I’m shocked

    nope123ee , Cosmetica Academy/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #14

    Surgeon performing cosmetic surgery under bright light showing beauty lies How basically every single female celebrity has had a nose job. I’ve always had a bigger than average nose. I have big lips and my nose suits my features, but I’ve always thought my nose was enormous. Until I started seeing before and after pictures of every celebrity nose job. Now I realize my nose is fine, we just have super unrealistic nose standards.


    frenchsilkywilky:
    Same with blepharoplasty (the eye crease one). I was screaming and crying my entire middle and high school career trying to figure out why my liner never worked, just to find out everyone else surgically removes their hooded creases. And yet, they’ll still make a tutorial and say “I don’t have hooded eyes but this will work for them!” L I A R S.

    uselessfarm , Roman Muntean/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    gayathrieswaran avatar
    g3
    g3
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG!! thanks for this. I thought I am very bad at eye makeup. Search all the time for makeup for hooded eyes.

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    #15

    Woman applying facial serum for skincare beauty lies I work at a high end beauty retailer in the US. So many skincare serums and creams advertise that they have collagen and or help rebuild collagen.
    Sorry to say but “collagen” cannot be absorbed into the skin. It can only be made by your body. The only beauty treatment that actually helps stimulate collagen production is the platelet-rich-plasma facial or known as the “vampire facial.”.

    Jvioletartistry , Mike Murray/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can take collagen supplements, however you still have to be careful. Too much of it can cause skin tags, apparently.

    0
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Closeup of chin with facial hair and blemishes highlighting beauty myths That it was unavoidable to start sprouting thick dark hairs on my lip and chin in my 30s and have to attempt various methods of removal (regularly). seriously how do they grow 2 inches overnight 😩.

    Optimal-Persimmon255:
    Omg having a random chin hair was traumatizing

    hauntedgarden0 , Apprehensive_Mall807 (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG wait until your 60s.

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    #17

    Back view of woman with long wavy hair indoors hair care beauty lies uncovered I have thick but poofy and wavy hair and used to be jealous of ppl online with both thick and straight/smooth hair until i realized most of them do have curly hair and never show it on camera.

    strawberi62 , QueenOfTheNight09 (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #18

    Athletic woman lifting barbell in gym strength and fitness beauty lies uncovered Lifting weights as a woman makes you “bulky.” I’ve been strength training for 7-8 years now (I’m 35) and I don’t even know how to bulk up if I wanted to. Most women will not be able to and if you see someone who looks bulky, they’re either on steroids or something or an insane diet and weight lifting regimen that you will never accidentally stumble upon.

    All that lifting weight does is “tone” you, which is what most of us are trying to accomplish (and which can’t be done via cardio).

    Also, you can’t spot-reduce fat. Both of these changed my approach to exercise + my body forever in the best way.

    Be_Kind_To_All_Kinds , Connor Scott McManus/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started resistance work outs about 6 years ago. I'm 51 now and I wish I had started resistance in my 20s! Building muscles helps protect your back and your joints. It helps keep your bones strong and can reduce your risk for injury (which is harder to recover from, the older you get!). Lift weights y'all - regardless of your gender! Take care of your bones, you'll be glad for it.

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    #19

    The most recent discovery on a lifelong problem is the nature of dermal oil production. Fascinating: blackheads have purpose. Then I figured out the right acids to use and a skin care routine that might be akin to a full chemistry set, but my skin is the best it has ever been. I’m 57 and now only gravity and the lack of caffeine (oil production, right.) are my enemies.

    Great question! Have an upvote.

    mme_leiderhosen Report

    4points
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    #20

    Older woman with light hair resting chin on hand beauty profile The burn doesn’t mean it’s working.

    Traditional_Ad_1547:
    Seriously, it brainwashed a generation. Not to mention Acne =dirty.

    googlyeyes183 , Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Oxy burn was burned into our minds as being a normal reaction to clearing our skin.

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    #21

    Red-haired woman in blue top illuminated by sunlight beauty shot That I would go downhill when I turned 30. I am sooo much better looking in every way and I feel amazing too.

    brokenstrings8:
    Right?! 30 is where I found the freedom to discover myself and express myself. I’m eating mindfully, my job is wonderful and I worked hard to be where I am and find something that I would enjoy going to everyday. I got to raise a puppy and have a serious relationship!
    Also, finding out the difference between young love and real love. It’s steady and it’s hard work but so rewarding to have that togetherness.
    I’m not scared to say what I truly feel, I can stand up for myself without fear. I won’t be walked on or a people pleaser but can also say no in a respectful way. 30 really is going so much better than I thought!

    freckleandahalf , Alican Helik/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #22

    Woman with blonde hair wearing glasses and leather jacket beauty portrait That most blondes aren’t real blondes. Sandy/dirty blonde at best and they dye it lighter.

    grilldchzntomatosoup:
    Same with red hair. Ginger is a spectrum. I have a true ginger type of hair color, as in the actual color of a ginger root. It's kind of golden blonde with red undertones. But half the people I met say it's red, and the others argue it's not because I'm not Weasley or prince Harry orange red.

    Ravioli_meatball19:
    I actually recently found out from a hairstylist that if you're doing dye or highlights, they can tell who used to be blonde (but hair is darker now) and who a "true" brunette is and use different colors/types of dye accordingly.

    Stunning_Radio3160 , Daniil Kondrashin/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The purple stuff does wonders on blonde hair with out the bleaching.

    1
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    #23

    Severe acne on cheek illustrating beauty lies about skin perfection Acne is not just for teenagers….

    not-cilantro:
    Tell that to the insurance companies
    When I was 25 my insurance refused to cover my acne medication because I aged out

    Antique_Pool_4667 , gangstaplant (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    shannonferguson avatar
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 41 and still get period pimples. Rediculous.

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    #24

    Woman with bold makeup exposing beauty industry lies The amount of foundation some women wear to look fabulous in photos does not reflect the same in real life.

    everythingisadelight , Katierippe (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think that eyelash is coming loose there

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    #25

    Wrinkled hands showing rings symbolizing aging beauty lies I agree with lots already posted. But another that stands out to me is that you can, in fact, wear mixed metals. I have a gold necklace I wear all the time, but I will wear silver earrings most of the time. I don't wear rings anymore, but when I did would absolutely wear both at the same time.

    janicechrist , 444fein (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #26

    Close up of smiling mouth with white teeth dental beauty lies uncovered Veneers. Now it’s gotten to the point where they’re so big and white they look like Ross from that Friends episode.

    meredithsbangs , GrandfatherFire (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They always remind me of Dr. Teeth from the Muppets.

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    #27

    I always thought I was bad at doing my hair because it would never stay in any style and looked stupidly sparse in braids. I'd see other girls with thick, beautiful braids and curls and wonder what I was doing wrong. Turns out, it's just my hair texture. I have *very* fine and straight hair that just simply won't do anything other than hang there.

    iceunelle Report

    3points
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    #28

    I used this product to have this skin :)
    Then I saw some are born great, some achieve greatness, & some have greatness thrust upon them. You would think some people have a 10 step beauty routine but they just have good genes and don’t have to do anything at all so sometimes comparing yourself with such people might stress you out. some of us have work at it to maintain good skin and not all hyped products work the same for everyone.

    Murky_Dragonfruit_98 Report

    3points
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    #29

    The biggest beauty lie is that we have to try and be beautiful, especially for others. My husband says he prefers me without make-up, thinks my graying hair is fine, and encourages me to just be my natural self. Of course once in a while to get dressed up and put on some make-up can be fun and I’m sure it changes my appearance in a pleasant way, but this obsession with being beautiful every single day and having to do all these things to work hard at it is damaging to people in my opinion. The idea that you need products and to put a ton of time into to be beautiful is the lie.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #30

    Young woman explaining viral beauty filter effects indoors beauty lies uncovered Just thought of another one! Makeup will not get rid of any texture on the skin. That person is just using a beauty filter 😭 as a former Sephora employee I’ve had to do alot of convincing on this one.

    CriticismHorror4841 , zhangsta Report

    3points
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    #31

    Woman receiving facial treatment from esthetician wearing gloves beauty care Aging isn’t just something that happens to other people.

    anon , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Woman's thinning hair and scalp revealing beauty lies about hair That you can train oily hair to become less oily...

    StructureSudden8217:
    Another beauty lie I learned after making friends from Japan, it wasn’t actually bad to wash your hair everyday (if it’s straight, probably not applicable to curly cuties). You just need to use good products. Most Japanese people wash their hair at least once daily, and a lot of people there have absolutely luscious hair because of the quality of the products.
    I’ve been washing my hair daily for 4 years now, and I have yet to regret this choice. My hair looks way better now that the roots aren’t constantly greasy and it’s also more voluminous. And the daily scalp stimulation has made my hair longer. Daily conditioning was also a huge game changer for my split ends and knotty, frizzy hair.

    BloomingGardenia , anonymous (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The metals in your water also affect your hair.

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    #33

    Closeup of woman thinking about beauty lies with natural skin texture Most women care, like REALLY CARE, about how they appear to others and what others think of them. No matter how much they say « oh whatever I don’t care ».

    Sophia1105 , Zulfugar Karimov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #34

    The beauty market is out there to make you insecure in your skin that’s why it’s so big.

    billiraanii Report

    2points
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    #35

    That I was a ‘naturally’ skinny person/must have a fast metabolism. No no no, nononononono. Age certainly fixed that. I’ve never eaten more mindfully and healthily, and I am certainly no longer what anyone would consider ‘skinny’.

    kdowtf Report

    2points
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    #36

    That Spanx/shapewear are unbelievably uncomfortable. The shop assistant was unsurprised when I exclaimed and she said mine is a common response. I am not willing to go through that just to look better.

    DearTumbleweed5380 Report

    2points
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    #37

    Most celebrities and models don’t actually look like that. These people are trained to pose and all of the photos they post online are airbrushed if not completely photoshopped. There are plenty of pictures of REAL candids of celebrities, and they look just like me on a bad day too.

    StructureSudden8217 Report

    2points
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    #38

    That you can work against genetics lol. No matter how many miracle products you buy you're not gonna get thick hair if you have thin hair, you're not gonna have invisible pores if you naturally have large craters, you're not gonna have smooth skin if you're naturally very textured and acne prone, you can't change your hairline shape, etc. Some people just have better genetics looks wise, I learned to accept that lol.

    _Deedee_Megadoodoo_ Report

    2points
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    #39

    Homemade face masks doesn’t work.

    Frosty_Loss5985 Report

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    #40

    This is more of a body/fitness thing that shocked me, but since body image is so tied to beauty I suppose it counts. CW for probably a disordered perspective of bodies.

    I was raised to believe most thin people were naturally thin. I assumed there was a small minority of people who were very active and athletic, but that was their hobby, like the really passionate marathon runners and gym rats who posted mirror selfies after every workout. My mom always made a point to tell me I didn't have to be a "jock" if I didn't want to while I was growing up. I only recently discovered within the last five years (and I'm 33!) that a LOT more people than I previously thought regularly go to the gym to keep themselves at a certain size and level of strength/flexibility. They just don't talk about it. It's part of their routine, like brushing their teeth or taking a shower.

    Y'all... please teach your children to stay active. Omg. I wish I had started a gym routine 15 years ago.

    TheGhostling_ Report

    2points
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    #41

    Close up of manicured stiletto nails pink and gold accents beauty lies uncovered The Pink Tax is real.

    Not talking only formal events or weddings. This is just basic upkeep to look presentable in any type of work or social situation. And it’s expensive and time-consuming even if you’re competent ENOUGH try to do most or all of it yourself. And I say this as a mostly DIY girl day-to-day without any of the “hot girl extras” like extensions, custom nail designs, or Botox/fillers and such.

    Salons? Ya a few times per year for special occasions! Regular salon hair, nail, facial, lashes, spray tan, makeup consultations, laser hair removal, body scrubs, etc. first of all take SO long. Bless you if you can get to a salon for most of those quarterly. Second, OMFG it’s THOUSANDS per year.

    And all that’s presuming you don’t have some sort of issue- I had an allergic reaction to some facial oil and had to work with a dermatologist and cosmetologist to find a skin routine to minimize my skin flaking off at work all day. My eye once got infected by old mascara and I had to replace ALL my eye cream and makeup. A bad colorist screwed my hair a while back and I had to go into the salon monthly for a year to get it reversed. You almost need a slush fund for beauty emergencies, no joke!

    WearingConscious , AbundantAllure30 (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    shannonferguson avatar
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds exhausting. No thanks!

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    #42

    How many celebrities have had plastic surgery (thank you Lorry Hill!). Like many people I used to think it was just the ones that had the obvious nose jobs or looked somewhat "done" I didn't realize many of them just have excellent surgeons and only *look* totally natural i.e. Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie. Though they're naturally very beautiful, even celebrities don't look like celebrities!

    It's helped me a lot with accepting my own features and seeing through the beauty standard.

    froofrootoo Report

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    #43

    Joyful woman with raised arms near car enjoying outdoors beauty lies uncovered The older I get the more beautiful I feel. I just turned 26 on Tuesday and was told I’m “getting up there” by an 18 year old. Little do they know I feel hotter, fitter, and prettier overall than I did in my early 20’s ☕️

    Edit: and I was DREADING turning 26 as it’s considered late 20’s but 48 hours later and I’m completely at peace.

    Aromatic-Ad6456 , ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    lifeisgood4226 avatar
    Tugg Ster
    Tugg Ster
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    26????? that is hardly “getting old” sweet girl. Get through the career, marriage/divorce, kids/no kids, home ownership, fiscal responsibility, identity crisis years… like maybe 45-50, then you can consider yourself “getting older”

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    #44

    Need separate more expensive eye cream for under eyes.

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    #45

    Acne is primarily down to hormones and genetics. You can use each and every product under the sun but if you're predisposed to it or have something disrupting your hormones, whether it's a contraceptive or just a plain old period, you're stuck with it unless you seek medical intervention.

    I thought I was doing things wrong for YEARS until a kind dermatologist let me know I just won a terrible lottery with getting adult acne. A round of Accutane later and I only ever get pimples when Aunt Flo is here to visit, and my skincare routine is far less rigorous than it used to be.

    fruitboot33 Report

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    #46

    I never learned to do most makeup (just things like lipstick and blush), but recently have gotten interested and started consuming tutorials and other makeup content. I had no idea how much makeup people were wearing all the time that I didn’t notice. It actually made me be less hard on myself and more self accepting.

    3oelleo3 Report

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    #47

    That white girls have blonde eyelashes which can barely be seen so they use mascara every single day.

    I always thought that their eyelashes are black in colour (like Indians) until I saw my white friend without mascara one day!

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    lifeisgood4226 avatar
    Tugg Ster
    Tugg Ster
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not all caucasian women have white eyelashes. In fact, most do not. Most of us have brown, black eyelashes and use mascara to make them appear fuller and thicker or longer

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    #48

    One of the biggest cons / lies of beauty is the work over decades to convince red haired girls they need to dye their hair blonde. To banish “the ginger”

    Hailing from Scotland, I see a LOT of red heads day to day. One of the biggest sins (IMO) is people thinking red/ginger = ugly. Frustrates me!

    In my experience, people going from red to blonde ALWAYS look better embracing their natural red.

    Glad this is changing and people are getting proud of their redness.

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    #49

    That in the US most skincare has random ingredients that are not scientifically proven to do anything. Here is some peach extract face wash with banana apple balm that will tighten and hydrate at the same time! Not. It wasn't until Korean skincare was popularized in the US that companies started using clinical ingredients.

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    #50

    I was always jealous of other women’s lashes. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.
    Turns out a lot of women get lash extensions or lifts.

    valleyghoul Report

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    #51

    Embarrassingly enough, that people recommending products is just a brand deal and they most likely don’t even use the product. I fell for the Bloom powder greens advertisement because I actually thought the girls using it were getting good results. Turns out they just get paid to show it on their videos.

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    #52

    I used to always hate my super thin white people lips LOL, finally got some filler (no regrets i feel so confident) and they inject you with a 6th sense, ever since i got it i can tell who has it and who doesn’t.. a LOT more people have it than you would think. dont hate your natural features, social media is just oversaturated with unrealistic standards.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few women have naturally thick lips. It's a genetic anomaly akin to cleft palette.

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    #53

    That issues like thinning hair don’t just happen to “middle age” women because of hormones. Mine started at 26.

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    #54

    That people fill in their eyebrows (oops) - I had no idea until I was like 17-18 when I started watching makeup tutorials on youtube. I've been lucky to have thick/dark Indian brows and most people around me growing up had the same so I never thought about it.

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    #55

    Skin types (combined / dry, etc) is mostly bs invented and promoted by Estee Lauder.

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