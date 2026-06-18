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Shelter dogs often have to do a lot of waiting. Waiting for a visitor to stop by their kennel, waiting for the right person to notice them, and waiting for a chance to show that they are much more than a name, age, breed mix, or short description on an adoption page. That is especially true for dogs who are bigger, older, shy at first, or simply not the type of pup people immediately picture when they start thinking about adoption.

That is where filmmaker, content creator, and dog dad Bryan Reisberg found an unexpectedly simple way to help. Once a week, he takes an adoptable shelter dog out into New York City, places them in a dog backpack with an “Adopt Me” sign, and gives them what he calls their “Best Day Ever.”

More info: Instagram | littlechonk.com | bestfriends.org

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Bryan is helping shelter dogs get adopted in a very New York way

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The outings usually look like the kind of day any city dog would dream about. There are subway rides, walks through busy neighborhoods, stops in Central Park, toy shopping, treats, pup cups, and plenty of attention from strangers who suddenly find themselves face to face with a very adoptable dog riding through the city.

Once a week, he takes an adoptable dog out of the shelter for a walk and subway ride through the city

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Instead of staying behind kennel doors, the dogs get to meet people face-to-face

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Bryan did not set out to work with shelter dogs. Many people first knew him as the human behind Maxine the Fluffy Corgi, who became internet-famous for riding around New York in a backpack. Maxine’s cheerful subway commutes made people smile, drew millions of viewers online, and eventually inspired Bryan to create Little Chonk, his own line of dog backpacks.

Their adventures often include park walks, treats, pup cups, and toy shopping

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Bryan first became known for carrying his own corgi, Maxine, around New York City

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Then, while Maxine was recovering from surgery, a friend suggested that Bryan use the empty backpack space for adoptable dogs instead. Since he already had an audience that loved seeing dogs out in the city, the idea was simple: why not use that attention to help shelter pups get noticed?

The attention his content with Maxine garnered eventually inspired him to use the backpack for adoptable shelter dogs

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He partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, and even designed his own line of dog backpacks

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Bryan reached out to Best Friends Animal Society, and the first outing began with Axl, an 8-month-old dog who got to experience the subway, Central Park, a new toy, and his first pup cup. The video quickly proved that the format could do something powerful. It did not just show that Axl was cute; it showed how he moved through the world, how he reacted to people, and what kind of companion he might be.

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Bryan’s videos focus on each dog’s personality, not just their adoption profile

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The captions often include what the dogs love, how they behave, and what makes them special

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That is the whole point of the project. Instead of seeing a shelter dog only inside a kennel, viewers get to watch them outside, interacting with people, taking in new sights, accepting treats, giving kisses, getting excited over toys, or calmly enjoying the ride. Bryan also uses the captions to highlight useful details about each dog, from their likes and dislikes to whether they walk well on a leash or need a little extra patience.

For some dogs, a fun city outing can do more than a traditional shelter photo

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Big dogs and longtime shelter residents can especially benefit from being seen in a new way

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For dogs who may have been overlooked, that kind of visibility can change everything. A single video can reach millions of people, but it can also reach one specific person who suddenly realizes, “That’s my dog.”

People on the street often stop to pet the dogs and ask about their stories

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Online, millions of viewers get to meet the dogs from wherever they are

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The results have been heartwarming. Many of the dogs featured in Bryan’s “Best Day Ever” videos have since been adopted, and Best Friends Animal Society has credited the project with helping more people notice adoptable dogs in general. The impact has gone beyond the individual pups in the videos, too, as the attention has encouraged more people to consider shelter adoption and inspired programs that let volunteers take dogs out for their own adventure days.

Many of the dogs featured in Bryan’s videos have since found loving homes

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Best Friends Animal Society has also seen more interest in its adoptable dogs

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The beauty of the project is that it works on multiple levels. For the dogs, it is a break from the shelter, a chance to explore, and a day full of attention and affection. For potential adopters, it is a more honest look at who these animals really are. And for everyone watching online, it is a reminder that a shelter dog is not a sad statistic, but a full little personality waiting for the right home.

The project shows how much difference the right kind of exposure can make

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Instead of scrolling past a shelter profile, viewers get to see the dogs in action

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Bryan’s videos also show that helping shelter animals does not always require a grand gesture. Sometimes, it can start with a camera, a walk through the city, a few hours of someone’s time, and the willingness to show a dog in the best possible light.

The videos make it easier for people to picture these pups as part of their own lives

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They also remind viewers that many amazing dogs are still waiting in shelters

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Bryan’s idea has encouraged more people to think seriously about adoption

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It also proves that helping shelter animals can start with something surprisingly simple

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For these dogs, one day in the city can become the first step toward a new home

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