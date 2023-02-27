It’s the complex industries that are cloaked in mystery and get labeled as shady. User Kneecap_Buchaneer asked on AskReddit an interesting question — “What industry is a lot shadier than it seems?” People flocked to answer this question, so we selected the best answers and compiled them into a list below. If you agree with the given answer, be sure to upvote it. If you’ve encountered the industry, share your experience in the comments below.

Money makes the world go around, and there are a lot of suspicious industries that have a lot of it. The health insurance industry seems like a scam when you look at it from a wider lens. It asks you to pay for your health safety, but if nothing were to happen, you wouldn't be able to get your money back. The dietary supplement industry is shady due to the marketing tactics they use. Plus, their effects aren’t grounded in science, as they claim.

In our ever-growing economy of honest businesses, some shady industries have risen to exploit us, the customers. While they aren’t 100% dishonest, their practices and image might hint at some illicit activity growing inside the company. On the other hand, the company could be so shady that people automatically assume that it is illegal in some form. All in all, there is one factor that suspicious and illicit activities have in common — large amounts of money for little benefit.

#1 "Nestle. They use child labor, steal the freshwater reserves from small villages in South Africa promising to give them better access to it then privatize it and attempt to sell it back to them as bottled water at a price they cant afford. Not to mention I believe they used some water sources rural villages needed for drinking water and used it to pump their wastewater. Then hide behind their lawyers to let them get away with it."

#2 link2Dpazt said:

"Barbers. They’ll cut your hair, knowing it’s inevitable you’ll be back. Forever in their grasp, a never-ending circle, filling their pockets."



Calebhuduck replied:

"Wow, I never thought of it that way. Plus I’m paying them to take something from me."

#3 "The nonprofit world, unfortunately. Most people at the top are in it to make a name for themselves and don’t usually care about the mission of the organization."

#4 spicedpumpkins said:

"I have no proof of this but the high-end ART industry.



I 100% believe most of it is just to launder money."



bombayblue replied:

"It’s more than laundering money it’s a way to store wealth that doesn’t involve bank accounts.



If you live in a country with a corrupt dictatorship that can order the bank to seize your assets from the bank a physical asset you can move and hold on to is actually much more valuable."

#5 ThatAndANickel said:

"Pharmaceutical industry. To wit - 1. Controlled by multinational corporations, but prices differ radically from country to country. 2. A much stronger financial incentive for a treatment (continuing need for a prescription) than a cure (one dose and you are done.) 3. Advertising! How is that a legitimate basis for selecting medication!



I could go on, but that's a decent start."



Reddit user replied:

"Big pharma scientist here. (1.) Drug prices are a negotiation between the company and the buyer. Other countries will act as 'de facto buyers' (for ex, the NHS in the UK) and can get better deals. This is not the case in the USA, as government healthcare (Medicaid, medicare, etc) is forbidden by law (thank you Congress) from negotiating and health insurers are not of big enough scale. This often also requires price controls to regulate. (2.) Human disease is very complicated and rarely is there a cure for any complex genetic or acquired disease. (3) I have no comments on this... I'm not a fan of ads on tv either."

#6 "Almond milk industry the process of harvesting to make almond milk is really bad for the environment and there are a lot better dairy-free options."

#7 theseapug said:

"Avocado farms. Most of the farms in Central America are taken over by the cartel because of how much money is in selling avocados."



TaterTotJim replied:

"I understand that the cartels are more interested in extorting farmers and merchants than maintaining the farms themselves, but your point is still very true."



theseapug replied:

"Yes, that is true. They tell the farmers that the land is now the cartel's and they must pay off a ridiculous debt to get it back."

#8 Reddit user said:

"Sunglass industry."



Reddit user replied:

"Punny business, but, yes, it's true. I'll use Oakley as an example because it's [literally] close to home. Oakley has not been the same since they were bought out. Oakley was a great company to work for with great bonuses, swag, and extremely high company morale. Their HQ is one of the coolest buildings you could find and the people were always happy to work for a legendary company that really treated their employees right. Oakley knew their customers well, but at the end of the day, it's still a business. And Luxottica wanted that business. Luxottica bought them out in the end, but not through Oakley's own will.



You see, Luxottica owns nearly all the major glasses brands and the stores that carry them. They are one step short of a full monopoly of the entire global eyewear industry. Luxottica wanted Oakley, so they took Oakley off all the shelves of every major glasses retailer until Oakley could do nothing but give in. Squeezed dry until they had to be bought at a nicer price for Luxottica."

#9 "The cemetery industry.



Cemeteries charge premium prices for "choice locations" and hefty fees for opening and closing graves (the national average cost of opening and closing a grave is $1,240 - or significantly more, depending on location)."

#10 "Health insurance. In the commercials, it is all about caring for your health and stuff. But if you ever get a serious illness, they will do anything to avoid paying for your treatment. Source: my mother got breast cancer and her health insurance made a business decision to let her die rather than pay the 40,000$ for her treatment. They made that decision and then hired lawyers to make it happen. My mom got to fight them in court while going through chemo. She made it, by mortgaging the house. She told me the insurance company caused her more stress than the prospect of dying."

#11 "This will probably get buried, but glitter.



A manager of one of the biggest glitter manufacturers, Glitterx, said in a 2018 interview that most of the glitter they make goes to one buyer for a single industrial use. When asked who the buyer was and why they need so much glitter, she said “Oh, I definitely can’t disclose that.” When asked why she said, “Because they don’t want anybody to know it’s glitter.”



Ever since this interview people have been trying to guess what company or industry secretly uses most of the world’s glitter and why they want to keep that use under wraps."

#12 "Mental health facilities... A lot of people trust today's mental health facilities, but from my experience, they're quite flawed. Staff can be judgemental and condescending and downright cruel. A family member of mine was institutionalized for a while, I say with full certainty she was healthier before she went in than coming out. The places I've seen are most definitely for profit. They had no intentions of having her "fixed" and released. Also, sloppy. She was given the wrong people's meds several times. She was also prescribed dangerous combinations that wound up having her sent to the ER. Really stupid mistakes were made over and over."

#13 NoHaxJussSnax said:

"I used to work as a mechanic and I damn well know somethings they overcharge the customer for way too much. One time a girl came into my shop maybe late 20's you could tell she had no idea about cars. Well, there was some snow the last few weeks and she brought her car in because her roof concaved in on top of where the snow sat so now there's a bowl-like spot on her car roof. So she asked us if we could somehow fix it so my manager came up and told her he'll take a look so she goes and sits in the lobby area. My manager opens the car door and looks at the roof for 3 seconds before slamming his fist up into the roof of the car pushing the collapsed roof back to normal he kept the car in the shop for an hour and spent maybe 10 minutes rubbing the dents out he charged her 700$ for a good punch. Glad I'm not in that industry anymore."



dangaz0n3 replied:

"I went to a local mechanic who tried to tell me that I had oil leaking from my then 12-year-old car. I'm 100% convinced that they sprayed some oil onto the undercarriage of my car to make it look like I had a leak. I'd never seen any other evidence that my car had been leaking oil so I stopped going to them after that one time."

#14 "Airbnb is shady and ruins affordable housing. "The average annual revenue for an Airbnb host falls at $9,570, but the median revenue is $3,300. What accounts for this astoundingly different $6,270 gap? A closer look at revenue by percentile shows the highest earning hosts (less than .03% of hosts surveyed) made over $1 million through their combined listings, and 98% of hosts made less than $100k."



Most people who use Airbnb are doing it as a side income but the top 1% who use it, massively abuse the system and destroy housing prices."

#15 "The TOY industry. Anyone who remembers Bratz dolls might know about how they were in a huge legal battle with Barbie (from Mattel) and how Mattel would do super shady things to Bratz cause of how popular they got like buying up all the high-quality doll hair and sending spies to steal concepts from Bratz at toy preview events. It’s actually funny to look at cause in some old Bratz commercials you can see them shading Mattel and Barbie. crazy."

#16 LaquandaSchutt said:

"Trucking.



The margins are razor thin and so everyone is trying to nickel and dime each other constantly.



The drivers lie to their dispatchers, the dispatchers lie to the brokers, and the brokers lie to the clients.



All of this for like $50-100 sometimes."



silversatire replied:

"I worked in trucking and the head HR lady for our distribution center was skimming payroll, shorting the checks of the lowest people on the totem pole, then getting cash infusions to petty cash from corporate to return part of the theft as an "emergency tide over" until the employee's next check, then claiming the rest of the theft as an overage on the next payroll report (I am probably missing a step in her chain but I am not an accountant). It was a scam she managed to work for a couple of years due to a lack of oversight during nationwide management shifts. When she finally got caught, rather than take the bad publicity, the company just let her leave. The last I heard she was working in the same position in an adjacent industry, but still involving transportation. C'est la vie."

#17 "More people died last year over vanilla in Madagascar than cocaine in South America. They’ve even coined the term “vanilla murder”. Farmers hire armed mercenaries to guard their crops against thieves near harvest time, and if one is caught... well... let’s just say it’s in response to all the farmers that were killed by thieves for the same reason.



this article is a fairly light read on the subject without anything too graphic. But there’s a great deal of information about it floating around. Along with some pretty disturbing accounts."

#18 "Doesn't the beauty industry have a problem with child labor? I remember watching a thing where a journalist goes to India to see the mines where children mine some sort of mineral to make bronzer."

#19 tokyokillswhale said:

"My dad knows a story from someone who works for a nationwide grocery chain, they have to deal with an Italian mafia to import balsamic vinegar."



Earthling03 replied:

"More businesses than you think have to deal with mafiosos and gangsters.



I once helped the “gang relations” person with Habitat for Humanity get reassurance that their volunteers would be protected in an American inner city. They apparently always speak with the gangs beforehand for safety reasons."



bouncinggiraffe replied:

"I know people at my work that have come dealings similar to this. The company a global brand, opened a new factory on the outskirts of a major Russian city. The budget for this (I'd guess well into billions of dollars) had to include various dealings with the local mafia. I know that part of this included dealing with a guy who basically made problems go away (not having the right installation equipment, correct trades, etc). I heard a few guys woke up in the local forest not knowing how they got there, this included some from my country who were supporting the project"

#20 "Cruise ships. I was told I was having a minimum of one day off every week and work normal hours (8-10h/day) with good pay and good pre-paid tips. I ended up working 30 days in a row, Ewell over 400 hours, for $1600 with tips included. The company I was working for was called Scenic Cruises (the ship was called MS Scenic Crystal), which was an Australian company working over a Swiss company going under a Maltese flag, sailing in Central Europe. That’s how I understood it anyways, they deliberately did this so they could break international laws, I counted at least 5 that they broke. Biggest scam company I ever worked for. I resigned after my first month. The police boarded the ship every once in a while because they knew this but they couldn’t do s**t because they had no jurisdiction over the ship. I was forced to work with a 39 Celsius fever. I really wanna f**k this company up but I literally have no idea how. And hiring an international lawyer or whatever is too expensive."

#21 Sewblon said:

"Scholarly journals. The actual research is usually paid for by the government. When it isn't paid for by the government, it's paid for by a foundation or in pharmaceuticals by a corporation that is developing a drug. The people who vet the research are all paid by their respective universities. All the journal does is distribute it. Yet they charge way more per page than anyone else who just distributes other people's writing."



flyawaydocta replied:

"Journal consortia are the WORST. Last month my organization got an unexpected charge for our journal access, and while we plan for overcharges like any other organization we didn't plan out for one over $47,000. Sometimes charges like that happen overnight and it is not cool."

#22 "Vape juice. I used to do some work for a company that use to wholesale to a whole lot of smaller vape shops. The places that sold to us ranged from vape juice laboratories to guys making it in bathtubs. I actually quit vaping seeing some of the conditions the juice is made in.



Bonus: one of the guys making it in his bathtub had to excuse himself because he needed to move his stuff as his mum wanted to use the bath, people are messed up."

#23 "Let me tell you how f**ked up the coffee world is. first, there is no actual regulation on the terms of the use of 'fair trade' 'ethically sourced' 'suitably sourced' etc. you can literally call a broker who says he legit deals with them he can sell you what ever the f**k he wants and nobody is going to stop you.



When I was launching my coffee company (421 brewhouses) I ended up FLYING to central America and dealing directly with the farms. when it came to roasting and packaging I had someone tell me they know a Rabi that would bless the roaster for $3000 and I could slap kosher on the bags if I did that. literally paying off a Rabi.



s**ts crazy."

#24 "A lot of hobby fish importing is pretty shady. You have farms of certain types of fish like bettas in some areas of the world that are run with the fish in horrible conditions. This is why a lot of the ones you get in a major chain store are sick before you even bring them home. The stores will blame the fish being stressed, but I've ordered and received hundreds of fish from small breeders/sellers and outside of cory catfish that really enjoy committing suicide by poisoning their own water, the fish arrive healthy and fine.



Outside of boutique fish farming, the way some wild fish are caught is just horrible. The trappers will lightly poison the water supply to knock out the fish, then scoop them out of the water without a care for that area's ecosystem. This has led to the depletion of some natural species to the point they are now endangered.



Lastly, boutique fish sellers/major chains do not give half a rat's a** what happens to the fish in the end. This means that people who buy fish like plecos, bettas, goldfish, etc. end up getting sick of them and dumping them in local waterways to supposedly get rid of the problem. So in some areas, these fish have completely destroyed the local water ecology because, like other invasive land species, they were never meant to be there. One of the worst offenders is the lionfish in Florida. It's venomous and has no natural predators so its population has exploded out of control."

#25 LaquandaSchutt said:

"Dietary supplements



It's gotten better, but there are still a lot of half-truths and whole lies. Not all that long ago it was seriously like the wild wild west."



Constablegarden replied:

"Add in the whole bodybuilding and fitness industry that sits on top of supplements. The outrage is so huge I don't even want to start on it. Insta models etc."



#26 "Pet industry. Basement puppy mills and dogs that are so inbred they can hardly breathe. There are plenty of ethical breeders out there (and some unlicensed breeders are ethical even if in a legal grey zone) but the conditions of some of the so-called puppy mills can be really bad. Sometimes when breeds are mixed and the pup gets the recessive genes the breeders weren’t looking for.. they straight up euthanize it because they know it won’t sell. Not to mention how many “purebreds” are actually not pure at all... and are sold as is. Shady."

#27 Honest_Man_76 said:

"“Look at our nice dorms, gym, and facilities, and the party scene is great! It’s overpriced, but if you don’t come here then you’re almost unemployable in a desirable career so it’s not like you can’t! And we don’t kick out the terrible and predatory students cause their parents donated a building to the school a few years ago, sorry!”



Jokes aside, I’m pleased about getting accepted and where I am personally. It’s still a systemic issue though."



dankem replied:

"I finished grad school from an Ivy last year. People have absolutely no idea how much they straight up exploit students."

#28 "I actually learned this from Netflix: Gold. Apparently, a large part of the US Gold industry is a front for drug cartels to launder money."

#29 "CBD, a lot of predatory companies making subpar products with questionable raw materials and then marking it the way the f**k up and selling it as a miracle cure to vulnerable and ill-educated consumers. Usually have a high power legal team on deck, but pay their workers s**t and no benefits."

#30 Yesberry said:

"Not an industry, but higher academia is badly broken.



Some of the smartest people are some of the most badly exploited. Old tenured professors limit the number of faculty many departments can have, forcing people to work as postdocs forever, effectively doing all the work the prof should be doing in the first place. Meager pay and long hours, plus constant pressure make postdocs some of the most depressed people.



The grad students are no better either. A lot of the time grad students don't complain about ill-treatment, harassment, and outright bullying as they don't want to jeopardize their prospects of graduating.



If you're a foreigner, this situation becomes even worse, whether you're a grad student or a postdoctoral researcher."



ErinyesMegara replied:

"My university recently had MASSIVE protests and strikes over grad student wages and treatment. It was looking like they were gaining traction for a bit until the coronavirus hit.



The university responded by basically mass-firing the TAs. It was really disgusting."

#31 "The gourmet mushroom industry. The short of it is that I pulled over to check on what I thought was a forest fire in the middle of nowhere, British Columbia. Turned out it was a wandering rove of - for lack of a better title - Canadian mushroom gypsies looking for matasuki (pine) mushrooms and chanterelles. Next thing you know, my car keys vanished and I was put to work for 2 days with payment being a sandwich and a few beers. We wandered the forest, digging up pine buttons and learned way more about mushrooms than I ever imagined, and we were warned heavily to stay close to our own/captors/kidnappers/whatever as the rival group was not above violent tactics if you entered their territory... this was affirmed when I stumbled upon an angry man from the other side pointing a shotgun at me. Whether or not there's truth to it - I don't know - but supposedly the mushroom world was once incredibly lucrative until the Chinese mob infiltrated it and gouged the prices. After 2 days my keys mysteriously reappeared with my car unharmed and nothing missing. No one would answer where it went, but they all knew. Hands down the nicest kidnappers ever, but it was a wild experience."

#32 "Dog Boarding/Daycare



Not shady in the mafia sense, but you’d be surprised at some of the places I’ve worked at. Aggressive dogs don’t get kicked out, very dishonest about what goes on behind the scenes, not enough staff to care for the number of dogs. My coworkers at my current job have had the same experience as well. We were all very happy to find a place that actually treats the dogs as the #1 priority. Most people are just in it for the money (which is funny cuz there isn’t much money in the dog industry)."

#33 _g_a__by said:

"Idk if this really classifies as ‘shady’, but the criminology field and fields where you work with criminals can be quite interesting. You study so many crimes and ways of committing crimes. You also probably pick up some of the laws and things that are in place. With this information, if you really tried you could probably come up with a pretty good plan on how to do something illegal without getting caught,



This also probably applies to lawyers, they know the ins and outs of the justice system and probably have connections.



Personally, I think people like the police, the lawyers, and people working in and around the criminology field could come up with pretty shady stuff if they put their minds to it."



tweakingforjesus replied:

"One of the details I learned from the shoplifting sub before it was shut down is how common it is for loss prevention to be former shoplifters and vice versa."

#34 had0c said:

"Elder care."



Firnen47 replied:

"Oh lordy, yes. Nursing homes and care for the elderly are absolutely disgusting. People are just left there to die; often ignored by family and facility staff members. I work in EMS and it's not uncommon to walk into a facility where they have no clue what's going on. "How long has the patient been unresponsive?" Response: "I don't know, I just got on shift."



I don't mean to beat all nursing home staff either. I have worked with a lot of very kind and caring individuals. But the majority are overworked and undertrained.



On a side note, for the nursing homes to avoid passing inspections, they will just fail the inspection, but then just change the name of the nursing home and continue on as normal."

#35 drewmillert97 said:

"Pet cremation industry. Shady places will shove a group of pets in all at once and split the ashes up. There are very few regulations compared to human cremation. You think it’s your dog but in reality, it’s a mix of other pets as well."



Raven_Skyhawk replied:

"I've had that fear but I just don't think about it too hard. I couldn't bare to make a pyre and burn my cats myself and I didn't want to bury them."

#36 "The K-pop industry- idols go through so much s**t. Most of them can’t date, are forced on small diets with almost no food, companies are money hungry and will let their idol's health go to s**t just for them to get hated on for no reason like- it’s horrid."

#37 xanadustolemyskates said:

"Law - corrupt AF."



tweakingforjesus replied:

"The way the legal system works is crazy. My brush with the system involved a relative's car collision. They ended up pleading down to a charge that was physically impossible (too fast for conditions while she had been stopped for 30 seconds). The attorney called it "legal fiction". It makes me question what I see on other people's records.



The system is less "Law and Order" and more "Better Call Saul"."

#38 "One word: horses. No, not the racing, but the owners. A good racing or breeding horse can be insured for millions of dollars. It's common for these horses to no longer have any "use," e.g. can no longer race or become infertile, but still perfectly healthy otherwise, so no payout. Many owners will inflict injuries to claim insurance, which can end up killing the horse."

#39 "Goodwill.



I know this is a question of industry & not a company, but hear me out.



They claim to be a not-for-profit organization, yet they sell clothes for a higher price than your locally owned thrift stores. Their CEOs (Usually every state has its own Goodwill "franchise") make 6-digit figures.



Just recently, the Goodwill of Central Oklahoma CEO made a video asking for the community to donate so that they could basically afford to pay their employees.



Dude, use your massive salary & pay your employees. Cut your prices so those that you claim to be there to help can actually afford your stuff!"

#40 urboywyatt said:

"Chain pet stores. Every single pet smart and Petco gets their reptiles from Reptiles by Mac, which operates out of only 2 warehouses. The animals are raised in horrible conditions with none of the care they need. That company needs to be boycotted and shut down. There are much better places to get your reptiles like expos and online breeders. Reptiles by Mac is like the worst puppy mill times 100."



Raikou0215 replied:

"GoHerping has a great video where he basically calls pet smarts all across the country and asks where they source their reptiles. It’s actually multiple reptile mills, depending on the location."

#41 AbleTourist6 said:

"The maritime industry. Most of the big companies do things by the book and treat crews well because they’re afraid of lawsuits and unions, but many smaller “mom and pop” companies break laws and violate safety regulations with reckless abandon because they’re not as visible and can “stay under the radar” so to speak. It’s very common for a small company to ask a captain/crew to do something illegal and dangerous in order to increase profit, and for the captain/crew to comply out of fear of losing their jobs. And that’s just the US maritime industry; sailors from poorer nations who work on ships are often fed little more than rice and cheap ramen for months at a time and paid pennies for their backbreaking work. I love running tugs for a living, but the industry as a whole is rife with shady business."



katieb2342 replied:

"IDK if it falls under maritime, but I took one look at the job listing for a cruise ship and now I tell all my coworkers to never take a job with one. I'm a stagehand and theatre technician, I make decent money fresh out of college ($18-24 an hour depending on the venue) even without joining the union because I do specialized work. Looked into a lighting tech spot on a cruise ship, and I'd be getting minimum wage working 50 hours and 7 days a week. Wifi on board costs money out of my paycheck, I'd be in charge of passenger safety off hours if an alarm goes off and we have to get people onto rescue rafts, I'd have a roommate in a small bunk, and all my wages would go directly into a ship debit card so I could give my income straight back to the company to eat.



Something about living and working on a boat in the middle of the ocean seems to make employers think they don't have to actually care for their employees. I can imagine working on a boat that isn't filled with people on vacation would be even worse."

#42 "Recruitment Industry

some examples:



1. Fake jobs to lure candidates for registration KPIs.

2. Trainee negotiation tactics of telling a candidate there is a better candidate who wants less so we recommend less for you to get the job. especially for contractors.

3. ‘Coveting off’ pitching and telling a candidate they have been sent to a line manager but in reality, they haven’t been submitted because two others from the same recruiter have already been in interviews. if they fail you may get a chance.

4. A lot of code ways to put on database info on your age, nonprofessional-related appearance, and ethnicity.

5. Ageism, sexism, and racism are rampant in hiring.

6. A lot more dodgy stuff behind the scenes.



source: was involved with the industry on a global level for over 15 years before I changed careers."

#43 colin_robinson said:

"Mattress industry. Specifically, Mattress Firm."



KourteousKrome replied:

"Worked in the mattress industry for a bit at a startup. Basically 90% bulls**t. And the worst part? We had a real doctor serve an advisory role for our products. He debunked a lot of nonsense claims about mattresses like “your pillow is 50% of your spinal support” that the salespeople use to sell you accessories. The salespeople would argue with him as they knew better. Kool-Aid is strong there.



Some of my favorites I learned are: these hip direct-to-door in-a-box foam bed companies like Tuft and Needle use the same material, from the same manufacturer. There are hundreds of them, just put them in different boxes and sell them at wildly different prices.



“Side sleeper” “back sleeper” and “stomach sleeper” is baloney. You toss and turn at night on purpose, to help prevent blood clots.



No mattress will keep you from “tossing and turning” for the reason above. It’s a natural thing you’re supposed to do.



More layers DOESN'T mean a better mattress. A lot of companies add in cheap materials like upholstery foam to just claim there are more layers. Maybe one layer of nice springs than just 10 layers of various types of cheap foam to get the layers higher.



One that actually IS true is heated. If you frequently are hot at night, a foam mattress is not good for you. It’s an insulator and will trap the heat in your body. In general, air and spring are better beds because of heat. Your body needs to dump temperature at night to get into a full, deep sleep. If it’s too hot, you won’t sleep well."

#44 DreddyMann said:

"Meat industry. The factories are straight-up disgusting, not hygienic and they break so many regulations it's ridiculous. But ofc when an inspection comes everything is in order."



jones_ro replied:

"Nothing has changed since the 1900s except the fancy machinery... "The Jungle is a 1906 novel by the American journalist and novelist Upton Sinclair (1878–1968) ... most readers were more concerned with several passages exposing health violations and unsanitary practices in the American meat packing industry during the early 20th century, which greatly contributed to a public outcry which led to reforms including the Meat Inspection Act. Sinclair famously said of the public reaction, "I aimed at the public's heart, and by accident, I hit it in the stomach"."

#45 "The plastic industry. They focus on telling the individual to recycle as a way to address/fix the global trash crisis. The real focus should be on companies that mass produce plastic and label it as “recyclable” but recycling companies cannot actually recycle the materials. It costs too much to recycle certain materials and no one is willing to buy them."

#46 "Seriously, “Gentlemen’s Clubs” aka strip clubs. I worked as a bouncer/Dj for many years in a couple of clubs, and a lot going on in the background is shady. Not only from the dancers but also bartenders, bouncers, management, owners, etc."

#47 sxe_psycho92 said:

"Rent to own.



They prey on the poor and you pay way more than what the item is actually worth let alone selling for."



Afuneralblaze replied:

"As a rural area realtor who mostly finds homes for young couples or the recently divorced.



Can confirm. Rent to Own is horrible."

#48 "Shipping. I have a fantastic, and current, story. I work at a UPS Store. Usually working the afternoon to close shift. At least once a week, someone (not gonna describe him for now) comes in with an 83 box to ship. Always the same thing. He calls it medical supplies. It always ships to someone with a very Asian name. Always ships the Next Day by 10:30 am and always pays in cash. A few months back, I and my coworker I (not gonna name him) were talking about him after he left. We always assumed it wasn’t medical supplies. My coworker was on his 2nd to last day before he went to school full-time. Said f**k it, and wanted to find out what he was actually shipping every week. I did nothing but sit and watch, so I could experience it, but also not get in trouble for it. The small box was filled to the top with packing peanuts. Inside was a paint can. Now we were starting to get the feeling that we were about to make a discovery. He didn’t stop there. He opened the paint can to find... more packing peanuts. HUGE red flag. He kept digging and finally lets out an “Oh...My...God”. He pulls out what had to be at least $20,000 cash. We were both amazed and jokingly threw the idea around that we take it and run off. But obviously, we didn’t do that. We fixed up the paint can, taped up the box, and sent it off. The guy still comes in every week. I know him by name. He is a good guy to talk to and is actually really funny. But it is weird knowing that I am probably a key piece in some sort of drug operation. Oh well. I don’t get paid enough to care about that."

#49 silvercharizard25 said:

"I know essential oil companies have a problem. Sure aromatherapy is nice but when they start claiming to be the cure for cancer, Alzheimer's, and other such problems that's when I have an issue."



Usual_Safety replied:

"Tiny bottles of gold. The distribution services are staffed by poorly paid folks that basically sneak past the temp work agencies with false documents, shame on those companies."

#50 JayrobFinal said:

"Dentistry.



They'll do all sorts of work on you that doesn't need to be done to make some money. Tell you there are cavities that aren't there, unnecessary coatings and gum-gougings, whatever they think you'll go for.



I mean some dentists out there are trustworthy, but until you know one who for sure is, only go when something hurts, and only have them fix what hurts. Do a good job taking care of your own teeth and gums and you'll be alright."



nappingintheclub replied:

"My dad is a dentist. He confirms. He has seen so many patients with unnecessary work done just to get the money. Or they were lied to about what was happening in their own mouths. It’s crazy. He thinks probably 20 percent of the practices in our area do this, based on what he’s seen from patients that switch to him."

#51 "Locksmiths. They can't give you an estimate before they come and they don't tell you about the driver fee, night fee, etc. Then they make you turn around while they open your door in less than a minute 200 dollars later. This may just be my own experience though (living in Austria)."

#52 safcv said:

"Fast Food is wack."



tacojohn48 replied:

"I worked fast food for a year. It was awful. We had a manager get so stressed out they thought she had a heart attack but turned out it was a panic attack. I took a pay cut to leave fast food for retail. Stayed in retail till I got an office job with my degree. My office job is so much less stressful than retail or fast food, but there are few people who know how to do what I do, so I get paid well."

#53 chinmakes5 said:

"Rating services like Yelp. Refuse to advertise and your good reviews magically get rearranged. Hey, look if you want to do that and be transparent, I get it. But almost every business owner knows how scummy this is and most clients just have no idea.



I have a business that isn't something that would usually be looked for on Yelp. They called and I just froze. Luckily I do long-term rentals and was sold out. Explained I wouldn't have an opening for months, but they seemed to leave me alone. Yet they have my business on the front page of Google search (under the wrong category)."



KotaIsBored replied:

"I read an article a few months ago about a pizza place that Yelp tried to screw over. When rating services like Yelp first started popping up the owner thought it was a good idea and encouraged customers to leave reviews. He would regularly check reviews. Yelp eventually reached out to make a deal. The owner didn’t like the idea and turned them down. Shortly after, he discovered Yelp was taking down any and all high-rated reviews. The owner wasn’t having any of it so he started a new promotion: any customer who leaves a 1-star review on Yelp gets half off their pizza. It became the first 1-star business on Yelp. The place got so popular that Yelp started taking down the 1-star reviews."

#54 "In case you hadn't noticed in the past few years or so, video games are media.



The only issue is that people act as if this is a new thing and ignore ZX Spectrum magazines reviewing games entirely based on fake screenshots, Amiga games companies suing publishers because their review scores weren't high enough, Atari buying positive reviews for Driv3r from Future Publishing, an editor being sacked because their review score for a game that was sponsoring the site wasn't high enough, the list goes on and on.



Amongst British ZX Spectrum magazines in the 1980s, "75%" was effectively agreed upon as the lowest score a magazine could give to a game published by an advertiser."