We’re thrilled to reveal the 25 winners of AAP Magazine #50: Shapes!

This special milestone issue celebrates the visual power of form, geometry, and structure, showcasing how photographers use shape to tell compelling stories. From the curves of nature to the rigid lines of urban landscapes, shapes guide our gaze, create rhythm, and transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Chosen from hundreds of submissions spanning 11 countries across 4 continents, these images highlight the diverse ways photographers approach the theme. Some focus on minimalism and harmony, others explore repetition, symmetry, and abstraction, while many push boundaries with perspective and contrast. The collection demonstrates how shape can anchor a composition or disrupt it in fascinating ways.

#1

Conversing With My Shadow From The Series 'Shadow World' © Michael Hrankowski

From architectural details to fleeting patterns of light, from human figures to unexpected juxtapositions, these photographs uncover the hidden beauty in everyday forms. Each image reflects not just technical skill, but a keen creative eye, revealing patterns and structures that often go unnoticed.

Beyond the printed pages, the winners gain global exposure through All About Photo’s website and social media, reaching collectors, curators, and photography enthusiasts worldwide. This recognition celebrates their vision and underscores photography’s ongoing ability to inspire and provoke thought.

These winning images invite us to look closer, notice the lines, silhouettes, and patterns around us, and appreciate the artistry hidden in the world’s shapes. In the hands of these talented photographers, shapes are elevated into unforgettable works of art.
    #2

    Butterfly Shadow From The Series 'Light, Shadow, Shape & Texture' © Jeff Schewe

    #3

    Emei Mountain From The Series 'Vacuum World'

    #4

    3 Windows © Cristiano Bartoli

    #5

    Twins From The Series 'Singles (Self Portraits)' © Elisabeth Ajtay

    #6

    Portrait Of An Angel © Tommi Viitala

    #7

    Suburban Dystopia From The Series 'Symbolic Shapes' © Florian Kriechbaumer

    #8

    Chimneys From The Series 'In The City' © Ralf Dreier

    #9

    Triangular Beach House From The Series 'Triangles Among Us' © Alicia Paley

    #10

    Sign Of The Cross No.1 From The Series 'Sign Of The Cross' © Patrick Cicalo

    #11

    Leaf Still Life No.2 From The Series 'A Leaf Still Life' © Tebani Slade

    #12

    Japanese Crane From The Series 'Pure White Crane' © Hiroto Fukuda

    #13

    Mandarins Bathed In Periwinkle Violet From The Series 'Tangled In Blue' © Jp Terlizzi

    #14

    Maritime Mesh From The Series ' At Sea On Deck 9' © Stephen Rauch

    #15

    Rubber, Sultanate Of Oman © Fabien Dendiével

    #16

    Kara「殻」© Syan Hu

    #17

    Mural No.1 From The Series 'Murals' © Alexandra Schmid

    #18

    Echoes Of Sepia From The Series 'The Illusion Of Poppies' © Julie Wang

    #19

    Double Shift From The Series 'Siamese' © Mariana Basurto

    #20

    Saran Wrap From The Series 'Shapeshifting' © Lisa Donneson

    #21

    Untitled From The Series 'At Night © Tom Van Eynde

    #22

    Bauhaus Interior#3 From The Series 'Bauhaus Dessau' © Frank Machalowski

    #23

    In Darkness #14 From The Series 'In Darkness, These Eyes Can See' © Bolko Stolberg

    #24

    Fallen Cloud #1 From The Series 'Fallen Clouds' © Christer Björkman

    #25

    Love Rocks Number One From The Series 'Love Rocks' © Lisa Donneson

