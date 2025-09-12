Seeing The World Differently: 25 Winners Of AAP Magazine Contest “Shapes”
We’re thrilled to reveal the 25 winners of AAP Magazine #50: Shapes!
This special milestone issue celebrates the visual power of form, geometry, and structure, showcasing how photographers use shape to tell compelling stories. From the curves of nature to the rigid lines of urban landscapes, shapes guide our gaze, create rhythm, and transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.
Chosen from hundreds of submissions spanning 11 countries across 4 continents, these images highlight the diverse ways photographers approach the theme. Some focus on minimalism and harmony, others explore repetition, symmetry, and abstraction, while many push boundaries with perspective and contrast. The collection demonstrates how shape can anchor a composition or disrupt it in fascinating ways.
Conversing With My Shadow From The Series 'Shadow World' © Michael Hrankowski
From architectural details to fleeting patterns of light, from human figures to unexpected juxtapositions, these photographs uncover the hidden beauty in everyday forms. Each image reflects not just technical skill, but a keen creative eye, revealing patterns and structures that often go unnoticed.
Beyond the printed pages, the winners gain global exposure through All About Photo’s website and social media, reaching collectors, curators, and photography enthusiasts worldwide. This recognition celebrates their vision and underscores photography’s ongoing ability to inspire and provoke thought.
These winning images invite us to look closer, notice the lines, silhouettes, and patterns around us, and appreciate the artistry hidden in the world’s shapes. In the hands of these talented photographers, shapes are elevated into unforgettable works of art.