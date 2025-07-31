Seeing Light Through The Clouds: A Collective Art Exhibition In Dnipro.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the heart of Dnipro, Ukraine, female artists bound by family ties have joined creative forces to present a powerful exhibition in a frontline-adjacent region. Oleksandra Malyshko, the lead artist, invited her sisters and nieces—Halyna Shevtsova, Sofiia Malyshko, Olha Koloda, Anna Koloda, and Maryna Ko‑oda—to co‑curate a peaceful, calming series of paintings and still lifes in their beloved hometown.

A Refuge of Art Amid Unrest. Oleksandra lives near the area of active conflict and witnesses daily psychological strain: refugees and internally displaced people share the city, some of her relatives have emigrated abroad, others remain busy with their own routines—making large, warm family gatherings almost impossible. Carrying her paints and canvases, Oleksandra retreats to the river‑side park to paint and reflect, yet the solitude weighs heavily. The city’s public atmosphere is tense—passengers on public transport are irritable and confrontations can break out unexpectedly. Even those not directly involved in conflict may become unintended targets of aggression—an ominous reality in a city of several million.

Creating an Island of Calm. In response, Oleksandra founded a “creative island” with her relatives in art—a space where beauty, serenity, and human connection replace chaos. The exhibition, aptly titled “Seeing Light Through the Clouds”, invites visitors to remember what peace, rest, and inner light feel like. In contrast to wartime trauma, violence, and loss, the artworks offer gentle reminders that goodness, hope, and peace still exist.

About the Exhibition. The collaborative collection features peaceful landscapes, delicate nature compositions, and intimate still lifes, all hand‑painted by this group of family artists. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in a moment of calm and recharge their spirits. Oleksandra hopes the exhibition will spark conversations, renew faith in beauty, and help audiences see beyond the daily gloom.

Oleksandra Malyshko is also active on social media, welcoming new friendships, artistic collaborations, and commissions. All exhibited pieces are available for purchase directly from the artists. Interested readers are invited to reach out via comments or social channels for inquiries.

More info: Instagram

