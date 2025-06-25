ADVERTISEMENT

Tell me, have you ever had a situation where you wanted to vent to just a random person? Specifically, to a complete stranger - simply because your story would be either too sensitive or offensive to your relatives or friends? Well, if so, then you will definitely get these stories.

Today's selection from Bored Panda is dedicated to completely random stories from a variety of people who decided one fine day to unburden their souls by telling netizens about what weighs on them, what they really want - but it’s better for no one who really knows them in reality to know about it.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man standing in a mountainous landscape at sunset, reflecting raw and emotional confessions carrying heavy secrets. I just want to disappear. Not die, but go somewhere where I won’t be recognized or found. I don’t even have anything to run from so folks won’t understand, I’m just tired of all this

Edit: just listen to Saddle Tramp by Marty Robbins and you’ll know how I feel.

-_-Unicorn_-_ , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A dove perched on a branch with berries, symbolizing raw and emotional confessions carrying heavy secrets. One morning on my way out to work, I rescued a Mourning Dove whose feet were frozen to a branch of a bush by my kitchen door. I slowly peeled its feet off the branch, and it burst away in flight.
    The next morning as I left for work, there was a flock of Mourning Doves in the tree in my yard. There had to be forty birds, and then they all flew away at once.
    Who would believe it?

    CanadianContentsup , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Young woman wrapped in a blanket sitting outdoors, reflecting on raw and emotional confessions about heavy secrets. I wish I didn’t have family, pets or a boyfriend so I could live my life doing what I want without guilt. I want to travel the world completely alone in an RV and just live a very reckless life.

    MountainVegetable302 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP does realize nothing is stopping them from actually doing this, correct? Better to dump the boyfriend I assume she doesn’t really love if she’d rather leave, rehome the pets that again, probably doesn’t really love if they’d rather leave them behind, and tell their family they’ll keep in touch. Even if it isn’t financially feasible at the minute, it’s not like it’s impossible to start taking small steps to making it real.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    A few weeks ago, in the AskReddit community, the user u/nurse_raexo asked netizens: "What’s something you never told anyone because you’re not sure they’d understand?" which resulted in a, although not so viral, still completely touching and sincere thread.

    While putting together this collection, I had a hard time holding back tears several times - just imagining the feelings of people sharing their most intimate thoughts. So I do hope you will also find this list of stories and revelations selected for you by Bored Panda interesting, and sometimes even eye-opening.
    #4

    Woman with a laptop sitting in a modern cafe, expressing raw and emotional feelings while reflecting on heavy secrets. That behind the face of me being a VERY successful businesswoman, beneath the mask , Im still like a little girl that’s lost and very scared of life in general.

    CeleryApprehensive83 , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty much the definition of imposter syndrome. Just remember most people feel this way to a certain extent.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Young woman holding a phone, looking thoughtful and emotional, reflecting on raw confessions and heavy secrets. I rehearse entire conversations in my head like they’re real events including the arguments, plot twists, and imaginary comebacks. But then I act surprised when I’m mentally exhausted by noon.

    HuffyA , benzoix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk to an psychologist, to see if ypou have ADHD or anything else? Understanding yourself can help with coping the everyday.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man sitting on bed at night, appearing deep in thought and carrying heavy secrets in an emotional moment. Late at night, while I'm in bed, around 3-4am i can hear the core of the earth vibrating, usually happens every few months, maybe 2-3 times for that certain week, whenever that is.

    SubjectLoose8766 , New Africa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Why do people try to speak out in an online thread, and not to friends, relatives or a psychoanalyst? It's very simple - any person who knows you will, one way or another, perceive the story you tell under the angle of their own knowledge, and not just the way you told it. A psychoanalyst will most likely offer an attempt to solve the problem - and we often just need to be listened to.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, not just listened to, but from the point of view that we want to convey - even if this point is actually irrational and illogical, strange and stupid. But these are our feelings, what we feel, and what hurts us. That's why netizens, hidden behind faceless userpics, can be great listeners.
    #7

    Woman sitting on bed with hand on forehead, appearing distressed and burdened by heavy secrets and emotional confessions. Ive had lifelong anxiety and depression because of extensive and painful cosmetic medical treatments I had from infancy til I was 4 years old.

    anon , macniak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    White fluffy cat with green eyes sitting by a window, reflecting a raw and emotional expression of carrying heavy secrets. I once had a house mates cat put to sleep.
    He was in pain all the time, ancient, blind, deaf, walking hurt, he'd bump in to walls and he'd fall over. He'd potty every where because he couldn't remember where his boxes were. He cried almost all the time and I got to the point I was crying for him. Almost as much as he was. The wouldn't let him go, they said he was fine, and he wasn't. I said I'd pay for the vet, they said he'd die when his time came.

    His time came when I took him to the vet, had him go to sleep, took him back home, and gently placed him in his bed.

    They thought he died in his sleep.
    I've felt guilty for years, but I'd still do it again.

    Familiar_Emu6205 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that was justified. Had a friend with a 15-yr-old lab who was blind, deaf and could barely get around. I'm like, don't you think it's time? She said, "My grandmother was blind and deaf and we didn't put her down!" Fair enough, I guess. But I hated seeing her suffer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young girl peeking nervously from behind a door, illustrating raw and emotional confessions about carrying heavy secrets. Sometimes i wonder if what i endured as a child is considered a*****e or traumatic. i dont want to tell a psychiatrist/counselor cause they might be obligated to send me to an inpatient mental health facility.

    aesthetic_kiara , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, netizens can start labeling you without any reason, but if you give a general enough description of your pain, your problem, then most likely you will get some sympathy. Just sympathy, not solutions - and you probably don't need them in this situation.

    "If you're the one listening, you're not expected to have a solution ready," Professor Ewan Gillon, the Clinical Director of First Psychology Scotland at First Psychology Centre, Edinburgh, writes in his article on Press and Journal. "You may have ideas, but first and foremost, it's about being there to listen. <...> In any case, it is about understanding what is happening to our minds and learning to deal with that."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young girl making a heart shape with hands while mother holds yellow flowers in a peaceful outdoor setting, expressing emotional confessions. I feel guilty for having children because the world seems to be going to c**p. I love them and don't want them to suffer.

    amiwitty , prostooleh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You couldn’t predict the world’s events or issues. Everyday we think “it can’t get worse” but it does. You did what you could with the knowledge you had, and now all you can do is ensure you are the safe landing zone for your kids as they age

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Silhouette of a man reflecting by calm water at sunset, conveying raw emotional confessions and heavy secrets. I wish I could just exist and not be hassled for it by a certain administration. My family while being supportive are largely ignorant and even say just to get over it.

    AnytimeInvitation , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Three friends smiling and embracing outdoors, capturing raw and emotional confessions in a candid moment of connection. I'm asexual and aromantic. Telling people causes more problems at times than not telling them. But honestly, not telling people creates its own set of problems as well. Can't win.

    YergaysThrowaway , marymarkevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "There are moments in our lives when a person just needs to talk it out, to tell about something that's been bothering them, sometimes just to some random stranger," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "To ease the burden that may lie on our souls."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "For many centuries, confession played this role in Christian society - after all, there a person, also on the condition of anonymity, tried to lift a, sometimes quite heavy, stone from their soul. In modern society, the church no longer plays the same role as before - but the demand for this remains."

    "So many people try to satisfy this need, either by talking to strangers in a bar, or by sharing their problems on various online resources. By the way, now, with the advent of AI, many people try to pour out their souls to chatbots too. Just to be listened to. And you know what - sometimes it really helps."
    #13

    Woman eating pizza alone at home, showing raw and emotional feelings while carrying heavy secrets for years. Something I occasionally tell people but typically don't bother: Anything about binge eating.

    It's hard to explain to someone who doesn't have it because for nearly everyone, eating is a basic thing you barely think about, like breathing.

    With binge eating disorder, I'll get hit with a trigger - like a craving for a specific food, but times a billion. I can ignore it, but it doesn't go away. It stays in my brain and gets louder and louder over hours or days, until it's the only thing I can think about. Until it's so distracting it's hard to even have a conversation. Until it's to the point of "well, I better order that whatever it is, or I literally won't be able to function at work today."

    And it's hell, because we are bombarded with food ads constantly, it's everywhere when you go out, it's part of nearly every social gathering, and oh yeah, you also have to eat multiple times a day to stay alive. Imagine being an alcoholic and knowing you need to quit, but you also need to do a shot three times a day or die.

    And no matter how carefully you explain it, or when I explain that I've had times in my life where I lost 100+ pounds and gained it back because of the binge eating disorder, or explain that I'm finally able to manage it because a doctor finally listened to me and got me on the correct prescription medication and therapy (and now that I'm properly medicated I still get cravings, but they're so much milder it's comical, it's like the difference between "I'm literally on fire" and "I smell smoke in the far distance"), there will still be some d*****s in the comments every time that says "That's not real, just eat less you fat monster."

    Eventually you just accept that some people are incapable of empathy and understanding and try to ignore it.

    IJourden , DC Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to be bulimic, and I remember just wanting to stuff myself blind. It's almost impossible to control. 6 years of this. Then one day - I think it was because my life was coming together - I just stopped. No trying - just did. It was weird, and besides the occasional bowl of popcorn, I'm never tempted to eat until I can't.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Mother gently holding her baby close, capturing raw and emotional moments of carrying heavy secrets for years. My grandson is an absentee father 😭
    It breaks my heart I will never meet my great granddaughter.

    anon , cookie_studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man with glasses hugging an orange cat, conveying raw and emotional confessions of carrying heavy secrets for years. That I love my cat (1 of the 4 we have), more than any human. Inc wife & kid.

    overfiend1976 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In any case, we suggest that you read all the stories provided here to the very end - because they are really worth reading. And if you also have something to share with other people, then feel free to join the comments under this post. If it makes you feel better - well, it means that everything here was not in vain.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Young man in a dark coat standing by the water, reflecting with raw and emotional confessions about heavy secrets. You will never understand how soul crushing it is to have a small [male genital], and how lonely it feels, unless you have one. The relentlessly cruelty of others really broke my spirit for a long time.

    lifeofcelibacy , user7003113 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've dated guys that were pretty small, and actually I preferred that to huge guys. There's someone out there for everyone!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Young man with headphones and phone, sitting alone on a train, reflecting on heavy secrets and emotional confessions. I constantly think about true freedom, just a simple thought of picking up my belongings and leaving, taking a bus to a train to a plane to Africa or some other country, and becoming a missing person in North America, just disappearing as I learn to live freely out in a continent without nearly as much technology or government watch. Just free.

    One-Air-988 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Secluded cabin in a dense forest near a calm lake, evoking raw and emotional confessions and heavy secrets atmosphere. I want to live far far away from people. I don’t enjoy the presence of other people.. I want it to just be me, my thoughts and no one else for 10s of miles.. I’d like to just have a cabin in the woods where I don’t have to do anything for anyone.

    LightningAvianic , fotoarhiv0001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Close-up of a woman with tears reflecting raw and emotional confessions from folks carrying heavy secrets for years. I’m too tired to exist.
    And it’s too much effort to explain only to be met with empty platitudes.

    FarLiterature9353 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Hands counting hundred-dollar bills on wooden desk with calculator laptop and notebook showing heavy secrets concept. How much money my family actually has... even anonymous strangers have trouble understanding tbh

    1) it's rude to talk about 2) people can act weird about it 3)I would never bring it up and no one has asked me "so how rich are you?" thank god. I chill with very normal people who don't really figure out I have money until I start taking them out to dinner and concerts and stuff. I love them and want their company and don't want them to stress about paying for expensive things I want to do. they don't mind lol.

    Large-Flamingo-5128 , olia danilevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Three friends sharing raw and emotional confessions while sitting together in a cozy living room setting. Wish I could just stop talking to my whole family with no repercussions. They aren’t terrible or anything, but we’re not close. They barely know who I am and although the relationship is minimal already, the little bits we do talk are mentally exhausting. A bunch of s****y small talk mixed in with probing questions meant to “keep me in line”.

    CartoonCocoons , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What’s the technique? Grey rock? Grey wall? Idk but OP should try it, it comes in handy to manage those infrequent communications and still keep your sanity

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    A woman sitting on a couch holding a cup, reflecting deeply in a cozy living room, carrying heavy secrets. I think that I dont feel emotions properly. Like I enjoy being around my kids and husband, but I don't think that I feel as attentive, loving, or caring as they deserve. I also wonder if this is connected to being epileptic, like it's something that's never worked properly in my brain.

    thedragoncompanion , Bizon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Man wrapped in a blanket holding a mug and looking distressed, conveying raw emotional confessions and heavy secrets. I never tell anyone if I have a health concern.

    I can't stand other people being worried about me when I don't have any of the answers myself.

    Mumei451 , amerka83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Couple sharing a quiet moment on a couch, reflecting the raw and emotional confessions from folks with heavy secrets. There have been times that I'm convinced that I can read people's minds. It's not like in movies where I hear their thoughts, but it's more like I feel what they're thinking as if it's my thought, but I can't control it, because it's theirs. Before you roll your eyes, I've felt what people were thinking and was correct (verified with them), I've had people pick a number between 1 - 100, got it correct more than once. Here's the thing, it comes and goes. Most frustrating part: when I really need it, that's when it usually goes away. It's pretty much a useless power that I have.

    Square-Rule5406 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like this is just pattern recognition mixed with reading nonverbal cues

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman with stressed expression looking at laptop, reflecting the weight of carrying heavy secrets and emotional confessions. That i’m most definitely mentally disabled to the point i can’t work. but nobody would understand because i’ve had a job before. no way to afford a diagnosis and no doctor + s****y diagnostic process for women = no way of proving it because nobody believes anything you say unless you get an official diagnosis. an endless cycle of misery.

    SapphicLizard_ , DC Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Family enjoying an outdoor picnic with children playing and capturing joyful moments of emotional confessions and heavy secrets. I love my kids but I don't like having kids. I'm overstimulated and overwhelmed constantly. I'm perfectly capable of handling them but I hate it. I want adult versions of my children. They're 6 and 2. They're clever and funny and I can't wait to see what kind of adults they will turn into.

    BarDramatic7498 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm in agreement - adult kids are great! Little kids - not so fun.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Brown dog with a red collar barking outdoors, capturing raw emotional expression like heavy secrets being carried. My dog once barked at an ant trail for 2 hours. I think he saw something I didn’t.

    EquivalentHistory531 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Man in a plaid shirt sharing raw and emotional confessions while working on a laptop in a sunlit room. Being a piece of s**t on the internet and in real life is not cool. It just makes me wish you the worst fates imaginable. No opinion is wrong. If you disagree with one, do it respectfully. Otherwise, you have been a great waste of space, as well as a waste of the effort your parents went through to bring you into this world.

    Domboss2019 , DC Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Young woman with curly hair by the lake covering one eye, reflecting raw and emotional confessions and heavy secrets. I’m going blind in one eye.

    Demonic-Tooter , Vlada Karpovich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person in grey sweatshirt having waist measured by healthcare professional using tape in emotional confession setting Just how badly a few comments when I was 12-13 from family about my weight and to suck in my tummy have wrecked my self esteem for life. I hate my body and it’s a constant stream of thoughts in my head.

    Don’t eat that. Don’t order that people will see and judge. Try to be a small as possible. Don’t take up too much room. Angle yourself better. Can you feel your ribs today. Is your collarbone showing more today. It goes on and on.

    The s**t thing is I am fat. My whole family is big. I’m tall and big and feel like a hulk.

    Edit- I’m doing all I can to lose weight. 10kgs down in 3 months so please don’t give me unsolicited weight loss advice. I’ve heard it all.

    Bellemorte8 , beyzahzah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Two teenage boys sharing raw and emotional confessions while sitting casually, one playing a small guitar indoors. I do not love or care for my mother's other son. He is not my brother, just some guy I happen to live with. Brotherhood means more to me than what he makes it.

    Impressive_Read3773 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Woman wrapped in a blanket on a couch, symbolizing raw and emotional confessions of carrying heavy secrets. Sometimes I miss doing absolutely nothing. Like, full-on, guilt-free nothing. Not a lazy Sunday or a break, but that kind of aimless, slow moment where you just lie on the floor staring at the ceiling and your brain's not buzzing with 50 tabs open. I used to do that as a kid. Just vibe, no goals, no schedule but just existing. But if I tell people that now,people would think I am wasting time.

    emrullah69 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Person wearing alien mask holding camera by the ocean, symbolizing raw and emotional confessions of heavy secrets. I'm not convinced I'm a human person.

    ceciliabee , user28391067 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “On all levels except physical, I am a wolf. BARK!” - Vine, 2013

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!