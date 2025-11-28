7 European Islands I’ve Seen That Are Still Hidden Gems
I've been traveling to Europe for as long as I can remember, and I have a confession: I'm tired of fighting for beach space while I'm on holiday. I want to relax! And don't even get me started on trying to find accommodation in Capri during peak season. And I’m betting you are too.
But here's the secret the travel industry doesn't want you to know: Europe has dozens of stunning islands that are just as beautiful, half the price, and 90% less crowded.
I'm talking about islands where locals still outnumber tourists, where you can find empty beaches in July, and where your biggest decision is which family-run taverna to try tonight. Some of these islands won't stay secret for long (looking at you, Croatia). Others are so remote they might never see mass tourism.
Here are 7 European islands you should visit before everyone else figures them out — and yes, I've actually been to most of them, so these aren't just recommendations pulled from Google. These are places that changed how I think about island travel.
Flores, Azores (Portugal) - The Remote Wilderness
Flores, the westernmost point of Europe, rises like a green jewel from the middle of the Atlantic, remote, untouched, and wonderfully wild. Few travelers make it this far; in fact, the island welcomes fewer visitors in an entire year than Santorini sees in a single summer week. And that’s exactly what preserves its magic.
The island is a place where nature speaks loudly and clearly. Waterfalls thunder down sheer cliffs — Poço da Alagoinha alone spills seven cascades into one lush valley — while volcanic craters cradle lakes so vividly turquoise they seem almost unreal. Hiking trails weave through landscapes so pristine that you may walk for hours without encountering another soul. The few people you do meet will greet you with the warmth and gentleness of true Portuguese hospitality.
Flores is not an island for beaches or nightlife, nor is it an easy hop from the mainland. You’ll fly to São Miguel first, then board a small plane that feels like a step toward the edge of the world. But that remoteness is its gift. For anyone who truly wants to unplug, this is the place where silence deepens and the world feels gloriously far away. Accommodation is limited (summer stays need to be booked months ahead), but the reward is profound: some of Europe’s most dramatic scenery entirely to yourself.
This is a destination for hikers, photographers, nature lovers, and anyone craving solitude in its purest form. Just come prepared for what Flores really is — not a beach holiday, but a raw, rain-washed, emerald island where waterfalls, volcanic ridges, and the wild Atlantic shape every moment. Come ready for mud, mist, and that rare, humbling feeling of standing at the very edge of the continent.
Hydra, Greece - The No-Cars Island
Just an hour by ferry from Athens, Hydra feels like a beautifully preserved time capsule, an island where elegance lingers in the air and the pace of life slows to a gentle hum. With no cars or scooters allowed, you move through its cobbled lanes by foot, by boat, or alongside the steady rhythm of donkeys. For decades, artists have been drawn here (Leonard Cohen made it his home in the 1960s), and it takes only moments after arriving to understand the pull: stone mansions spill toward a perfect horseshoe harbor, boutique hotels nestle inside restored captains’ houses, and seaside tavernas serve fish so fresh it tastes like the sea it came from.
Hydra’s magic reveals itself most fully after the day-trippers depart around late afternoon. Staying overnight lets you slip into the island’s true character — quiet, luminous, and intimately local. A short walk along the coastal path leads you to Vlychos Beach, a small pebble cove with a taverna that feels like it belongs to another era. As the sun drops, climb the old fortifications above the harbor for a sunset that seems to pause time. Wander a little deeper and you’ll find art galleries tucked inside former sea captains’ mansions, where history and creativity breathe in the same rooms.
Despite its popularity, Hydra remains genuine. Many Athenians vacation here, helping the island retain its Greek soul. Prices are higher than on the mainland but still far gentler than Santorini or Mykonos.
For a taste of true local life, skip the waterfront dining and walk twenty minutes uphill from the port — the kind of uphill that rewards you with tavernas rarely touched by tourists and meals at half the price. Ask for the daily catch; whatever came off the boat that morning will arrive at your table grilled to perfection.
Naxos, Greece - The Better Santorini
Naxos feels like the Greece people dream about, the Greece Santorini used to be three decades ago, before the crowds, the cruise ships, and the €300-a-night “basic” hotel rooms. As the largest island in the Cyclades, it has space to breathe: long, golden beaches, mountain villages untouched by time, ancient ruins glowing in the late sun, and prices that remain refreshingly human. While Santorini and Mykonos drain wallets with €40 dinners and luxury premiums, Naxos quietly offers beachfront rooms for €60 and tavernas where a perfect moussaka costs less than €12.
Plaka Beach is the kind of shoreline that surprises people: a sweep of pale sand and turquoise water that feels more Caribbean than Aegean, still blissfully low on development. In Naxos Town, the Portara, a massive marble doorway to a temple never finished, frames sunsets so dramatic they seem carved from mythology. Inland, mountain villages like Apiranthos preserve their old Cretan dialects, a reminder that Naxos has its own cultural heartbeat. And then there’s Kitron, the island’s signature liqueur made from citron leaves — found nowhere else in Greece.
Naxos remains underrated, not because it lacks beauty, but because it lacks the clichés. There’s no volcano, no staged sunset pilgrimage, no parade of influencers hunting for photo ops. Instead, it offers space, sincerity, and that rare feeling of being on a real Greek island rather than a backdrop.
It’s perfect for beach lovers, families, food-focused travelers, and anyone who wants the warmth of Greek island life without the Santorini price tag. The beaches here are objectively better than anything carved from volcanic rock. Stay in Naxos Town for lively evenings and waterfront dinners, or choose Plaka Beach for soft, quiet mornings by the sea, the kind that make you forget the rest of the world exists.
Texel, Netherlands - Where Amsterdam Escapes (And Doesn't Tell You)
Texel has been part of my life since childhood, the place Dutch families, mine included, escape to for real beach time. It’s the largest of the Wadden Islands, just a quick 20-minute ferry from Den Helder, yet it feels worlds away.
The island offers 30 km of wide sandy beaches, seal colonies, sheep farms making famous cheeses, small breweries, and, wonderfully, zero beach clubs charging €50 for a sunbed. On my last visit, I stayed in a wellness villa with a hot tub, sauna, and a kamado grill for fresh Texel lamb from the local butcher. My dog claimed the garden as her kingdom, and we walked the long stretch of beach toward De Koog, a charming seaside village.
Texel is easy to love: you can cycle the whole island in a day, visit the Sheep Farm for lamb cuddles and wool slippers better than Uggs, and enjoy the freshest seafood at ’t Pakhuus in Oudeschild. Even winter feels magical here with dramatic skies and cozy fireplaces.
It remains a quiet secret simply because few travelers think “Netherlands” for a beach holiday — their mistake. For the best experience, come in May or September for great weather without the Dutch school-holiday crowds.
Lipari, Aeolian Islands (Sicily) - The Volcanic Heart You've Never Heard Of
I’ve traveled to Italy four times a year for as long as I can remember, from Venetian rooftops to Sicilian vineyards, yet somehow I’d never reached the Aeolian Islands until last year. When I finally spent twelve unhurried days exploring this volcanic archipelago, I began where most journeys do: Lipari. The largest of the seven islands, it immediately set the rhythm of the trip. Pastel houses cling to cliffs, fishermen sell the morning’s catch straight from their boats, and the scent of wild thyme drifts through the warm, salty air.
Renting a Vespa (€40/day) is the best way to understand the island. The ride to Belvedere di Quattrocchi offers the kind of view that stays with you — cliffs collapsing into turquoise water, framed by the silhouettes of neighboring islands. Spiaggia Bianca is another world entirely, its white pumice shore glowing against the electric-blue sea. When you need a break, stop at Café La Precchia for the island’s best Aperol Spritz; ask for Daniel and tell him I sent you. And if you’re curious, the abandoned military tunnels are still open for exploring, just remember to take a flashlight.
One of my favorite memories happened over lunch at White Beach Restaurant: Pasta all’Eoliana piled with tomatoes, capers, olives, tuna, and olive oil. Two Italian men at the next table, celebrating a birthday, insisted I try their cannoli and later pointed me toward what truly were the best cocktails on the island.
Now is the perfect time to visit. The Aeolian Islands remain surprisingly under the radar outside Italy, ferry connections are easy, prices haven’t reached mainland extremes, and the volcanic scenery feels like nowhere else in Europe.
Madeira, Portugal - The Atlantic Garden
Everyone has heard of Madeira, yet many still write it off as a “retirement island” for British pensioners. They couldn’t be more mistaken. I visited in December expecting mild weather and quiet evenings, and instead found an island bursting with life: mist-soaked laurel forests, levada walks that look like scenes from Jurassic Park, volcanic rock pools filled by the Atlantic, and Funchal, a vibrant capital of markets, wine cellars, and genuine warmth.
One of the first things I did was tour Blandy’s Wine Cellar (€8), where a 5-year-old Madeira wine set the tone for the trip. From there, I rode the cable car up to the Monte Palace Gardens, koi ponds, exotic plants, and azulejo tiles hidden among the greenery, before trying the iconic Monte sledge ride (€30 for two), a thrilling, only-in-Madeira tradition. And in Funchal’s old fort, a dinner of lamb with Madeira wine at Forte Restaurant ended with a perfect Portuguese dessert wine.
Madeira deserves far more attention: it’s a true year-round destination (even in winter temperatures hover around 18–20°C), home to some of Europe’s best hiking, and its Malvasia wine is one of the continent’s underrated treasures.
My favorite moment came during a 4×4 Jeep trip to Quinta do Barbusano Winery. We planned a quick tasting and ended up staying for a three-hour lunch — espetada grilled on bay-laurel skewers, Verdelho white wine, endless mountain views, and unhurried conversation. One of those slow-travel afternoons that stay with you.
Visit in winter if you can. Madeira’s Christmas markets are beautifully authentic, and the Funchal market feels festive without a hint of tourist-trap gimmick.
Vis, Croatia - The Former Military Base That Time Forgot
Until 1989, Vis was Yugoslavia’s most secretive military base, sealed off from the world for more than forty years. When it finally opened, travelers discovered an island that tourism had entirely skipped, leaving behind a rare kind of authenticity. I spent a week here exploring hidden beaches accessible only by boat, family-run konobas serving octopus salad for €10, and quiet coves where the loudest sound is the Adriatic brushing against the rocks. While Hvar throws yacht parties and Dubrovnik buckles under cruise ship crowds, Vis feels untouched, unhurried, and deeply local.
The island’s highlights all share the same simplicity. The Blue Cave is breathtaking if you go early — 8 a.m., before the flotilla arrives. Komiža is where Croatians themselves vacation, a working fishing village blissfully free of souvenir shops. Stončica Beach might be the least crowded beach I’ve seen in July; I counted twelve people total. And the wine? Vugava grapes grow only here, producing bottles you won’t find anywhere else in the world.
Vis is changing, though. New luxury hotels are being built, and Croatia’s tourism board has already started marketing it as “the next Hvar.” Now is the moment to come — before its quiet magic becomes harder to find.
As for experiencing the island like a local: rent a small boat (no license needed under 5 HP) and set out for the day with lunch and a bottle of wine. Explore every hidden cove and disappear into the kind of stillness you can’t manufacture.
I’ve spent weeks exploring these places — renting Vespas, getting lost on hiking trails, sharing wine with locals who became friends, and realizing that the best European islands are often the ones you’ve never heard of.
So skip Santorini. Forget Mykonos. Book a ferry to one of these instead.
Your future self (and your wallet) will thank you.
Which island surprised you the most? Have you been to any of these? Tell me in the comments — and if you know of other secret islands, I’m always looking for my next adventure.