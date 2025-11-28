ADVERTISEMENT

I've been traveling to Europe for as long as I can remember, and I have a confession: I'm tired of fighting for beach space while I'm on holiday. I want to relax! And don't even get me started on trying to find accommodation in Capri during peak season. And I’m betting you are too.

But here's the secret the travel industry doesn't want you to know: Europe has dozens of stunning islands that are just as beautiful, half the price, and 90% less crowded.

I'm talking about islands where locals still outnumber tourists, where you can find empty beaches in July, and where your biggest decision is which family-run taverna to try tonight. Some of these islands won't stay secret for long (looking at you, Croatia). Others are so remote they might never see mass tourism.

Here are 7 European islands you should visit before everyone else figures them out — and yes, I've actually been to most of them, so these aren't just recommendations pulled from Google. These are places that changed how I think about island travel.

