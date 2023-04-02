Once there was an old cognac bottle. It spent about 15 years under a solid layer of dust in our garage. But not long ago it received a second chance. I have been always passionate about colorful birds and when one of my friends said she wanted something special on a bottle, I knew what to do. Here is the result. The bottle can be both a shelf decoration and can be turned into a sort of lamp with the help of a light strand.

I've been painting on glass for 10 years already and I don't think I will ever quit it.

