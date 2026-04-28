ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always inspiring to come across artists who can turn ordinary items into something extraordinary, and Japanese artist Haruki is definitely one of them. Known for transforming snack and sweets packaging that would typically end up in the trash, he gives these materials a second life by turning them into intricate and imaginative sculptures.

Using techniques inspired by kirigami – the art of cutting and folding paper – Haruki carefully reshapes discarded materials into detailed characters, buildings, and scenes that feel anything but accidental.

Scroll down to check out some of his most recent creations. After that, you might never look at packaging the same way again. 

More info: x.com | Instagram | youtube.com

Image credits: Haruki

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

Haruki Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    This Japanese Artist Turns Discarded Packaging Into Incredible Sculptures And You Won’t Look At Trash The Same Way (21 New Pics)

    Haruki Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow