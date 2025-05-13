Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires
Sculptures made from old bike parts, tubes, and tires depicting detailed birds perched on bicycle wheels.
I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

I've worked in many mediums over the years. I've painted, sculpted, carved, and even animated video games! But last year, I set out on a new journey to work with something a little different. For the past decade, much of my work has been with recycled materials like steel, tools, and wood – now I'm working with bicycle parts!

I've found that it's a very flexible medium, and I love finding texture and shape in the old tires and tubes. I started by creating the wings of my Raven and just ran with it!

After completing the Raven, I continued with some more, smaller Blackbirds, then made "Dave the Dog," the "Squirrel-go-Round," and more before starting my Chimps.

I have 2 of the 3 planned Chimp sculptures completed: "Hear no Evil (Horatio)" and "See No Evil (Seymour)." I hope to start the third one soon.

What I love about recycled art, especially this series, is that everyone can relate to it. People connect to the objects in the sculptures, and I hope to inspire them to see past the rust and broken pieces around them and find the possibilities!

Let me know which piece is your favorite!

More info: cindychinn.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

    “Squirrel-go-Round”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    A fun, kinetic sculpture powered by the pedals. Move the pedals and watch the squirrels chase each other!

    “The Raven”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    This is the first piece I made in this series. It’s made from tires, bike parts, and recycled steel (legs and feet).

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    “The Raven” A closer view of the sculpture shows his glass eyes. The tongue and beak are all bike tires.

    “Baked in a Pie”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    This fun piece forced me to learn how to weave bike tires. Not an easy task!

    “Dave the Dog”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    Looking for adventure, and whatever comes his way!

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    “Dave the Dog” is one of the most popular in the series – Dave is a cute, ‘scrappy’ little guy!

    “Building a Home”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    Two blackbirds work together to build their nest.

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    “Building a Home” (closer view). Two blackbirds work together to build their nest.

    “See No Evil”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    This is a lifesize sculpture (base is 2’x2′) made from recycled cardboard, paper, and bicycle tubes.

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    A closer look at the hand, recycled cardboard/paper with bicycle tubes for hair.

    “Re-Tired Roses”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    I’ve made a lot of roses from old bike tires and try to find the odd colors!

    “Hear No Evil”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    Horatio sits, and we wonder what he’s thinking.

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

    Here’s a closer look showing his face and hand.

    I had the honor of meeting Dr Jane Goodall before one of her talks to show her “Seymore”

    I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

