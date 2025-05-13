I Make Sculptures From Old Bike Parts, Tubes, And Tires

ADVERTISEMENT

I've worked in many mediums over the years. I've painted, sculpted, carved, and even animated video games! But last year, I set out on a new journey to work with something a little different. For the past decade, much of my work has been with recycled materials like steel, tools, and wood – now I'm working with bicycle parts!

I've found that it's a very flexible medium, and I love finding texture and shape in the old tires and tubes. I started by creating the wings of my Raven and just ran with it!

After completing the Raven, I continued with some more, smaller Blackbirds, then made "Dave the Dog," the "Squirrel-go-Round," and more before starting my Chimps.

I have 2 of the 3 planned Chimp sculptures completed: "Hear no Evil (Horatio)" and "See No Evil (Seymour)." I hope to start the third one soon.

What I love about recycled art, especially this series, is that everyone can relate to it. People connect to the objects in the sculptures, and I hope to inspire them to see past the rust and broken pieces around them and find the possibilities!

Let me know which piece is your favorite!

More info: cindychinn.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

“Squirrel-go-Round”

A fun, kinetic sculpture powered by the pedals. Move the pedals and watch the squirrels chase each other!

“The Raven”

This is the first piece I made in this series. It’s made from tires, bike parts, and recycled steel (legs and feet).

“The Raven” A closer view of the sculpture shows his glass eyes. The tongue and beak are all bike tires.

“Baked in a Pie”

This fun piece forced me to learn how to weave bike tires. Not an easy task!

“Dave the Dog”

Looking for adventure, and whatever comes his way!

“Dave the Dog” is one of the most popular in the series – Dave is a cute, ‘scrappy’ little guy!

“Building a Home”

Two blackbirds work together to build their nest.

“Building a Home” (closer view). Two blackbirds work together to build their nest.

“See No Evil”

This is a lifesize sculpture (base is 2’x2′) made from recycled cardboard, paper, and bicycle tubes.

A closer look at the hand, recycled cardboard/paper with bicycle tubes for hair.

“Re-Tired Roses”

I’ve made a lot of roses from old bike tires and try to find the odd colors!

“Hear No Evil”

Horatio sits, and we wonder what he’s thinking.

Here’s a closer look showing his face and hand.

I had the honor of meeting Dr Jane Goodall before one of her talks to show her “Seymore”