Feeling unfulfilled and not knowing your purpose in life leaves you trying to find it and some of people’s efforts to occupy their time are questionable. Because they tend to focus on other people rather than improving their inner lives, which just translates to them being annoying.

Redditors share those annoying behaviors that are obvious signs that the person doesn’t have anything meaningful going on in their lives when GroundbreakingAd6888 asks “What screams ‘I have no life?’”

More info: Reddit

#1

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Constantly being on social media

shadowgoul00 , Tracy Le Blanc Report

#2

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being way too invested into the life of reality tv stars

paracanthurusdory , kardashians Report

Frando Bone
Frando Bone
or any celeb for that matter.

#3

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life People who spend their days arguing with strangers on Facebook.

This-Wafer-841 , English106 Report

#4

Cancel culture ppl digging s**t up

zztop2233 Report

#5

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life people who obsessively post their life/relationships on instagram

layschippers , cottonbro studio Report

#6

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Calling cops on kids with a lemonade stand.

SuvenPan , Celeste Lindell Report

Mark Viola
Mark Viola
I can’t understand this one at all

#7

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life I’m level 389 on Warzone 2.

leaveyourcousinalone , Gamaliel Espinoza Macedo Report

Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
There's nothing wrong with that - it's a hobby. Hobbies come in all shapes and sizes. Nobody can judge if that's better or worse than building a ship in a bottle or collecting seashells.

#8

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Scrolling on Reddit answering questions so I can get more karma points. I think that’s all the “I have no life” evidence you need.

TheUnknownLifeO , Andie712b Report

#9

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being emotionally invested in the British royal family

jessieagain , theroyalfamily Report

Mark Viola
Mark Viola
Yes. I’m in the US, and this is so strange to me. Maybe if you are British, but why would you even be thinking about them if you’re not from there?

#10

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life The guy in my office who monitors how long everyone has been away from their computer

No-Review-2307 , Tracie Hall Report

#11

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Making fun of other peoples hobbies.

CLbandit38 , grauliflower Report

#12

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Reddit mod.

k4ndlej4ck , Jeff Keacher Report

Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Oof. Yeah, I was one (technically still am) for a few big subs. I've been inactive because it was too time consuming.

#13

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Trying to look tough on the internet

Ratakoa , Nicolas Nova Report

#14

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Thinking other people have no lives because they want to live their life how they want to.

Full_Purpose4355 , Alessio Cesario Report

#15

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life ‘Name 3 songs of that band on the shirt you’re wearing’

Mkhldr , cjnoof Report

#16

Having a loud vehicle. No one is impressed

The-plot-twist13 Report

Mark Viola
Mark Viola
Especially the ones with the thumping sound systems

#17

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being the only guy ever offered extra shifts or hours because you never say no.

Pretty much my life atm.

cewumu , Suzie Tremmel Report

#18

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Hired a young guy, had zero experience, and his qualifications didn't match, but he seemed keen, likable, and just wanting a change.

I could not get rid of him, always really early, always staying late. I reassured him that I didn't care for that as long as the work was done, he could just do the hours set.

First red flag was that he wasn't looking forward to time off. He made it seem that he just didn't want to stick around at home, and never had any money.
I tried to give him some ideas of cheap things to do, but it seemed like a burden to him.

His mood was often all over the place, found out he was having more issues at home, now that he was working closer and spending more time there.

It wasn't much longer that he quit, found some job far away.

Turns out he was giving all his salary to his mum, who drank it.
His life wasn't much of anything, sat at home dealing with her , or trying to give out with zero money then getting abuse when he returned.

worldworn , 401(K) 2012 Report

#19

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group

Mean_Manufacturer_61 , Tobias Dziuba Report

#20

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was f*****g DRAINING.

SomeOtherThirdThing , Vlada Karpovich Report

#21

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Worrying about what others are doing with their life

KumquatopotamusPrime , fauxels Report

#22

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life All you talk about is your job
Edit: Damn this got relatively big sorry but I can’t read all the comments lol so I’ll just tell one of my stories, I’m currently in the military I never talk about my job because to me it is not a way of life. It is a job. There are so many people I am surrounded by who make this their entire personality and it’s cringe every single time I talk to somebody here all they can say is military related things that I have zero interest about I don’t even know half of these peoples favorite color or anything not concerning the job and you can tell without this they are just a shell of a person

Antique_Sense_7383 , Chad Miller Report

#23

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life spending almost every day bugging and harassing others for choices they made that's not hurting them or anyone else, like damn, do they not have places to be elsewhere?

ThanosWifeAkima-4848 , Jonathon Burton Report

#24

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being a “mean girl” ever but especially past highschool

bxbykayxxx , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#25

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life All the collective hours I have on video games

nameidc , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#26

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Tracking someone on their phone, real story, my husband was sick one day and both his sister and mom started tracking his phone, started texting early Monday morning wondering why he was still at home

Livnthedream430 , Tofros.com Report

Mark Viola
Mark Viola
Mother and sister?? That’s bizarre

#27

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life me, I stay inside all day and don’t have friends.
social anxiety sucks 😀👍

ActualIyCameron , tarafboy1 Report

#28

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Working tons of hours and bragging about it. People at my job do this and it’s pathetic.

spectreenjoyer , Bill Smith Report

#29

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life You've played 3687.9 hours of a single $20 indie game on steam.

insaneaerospace , Michel Ngilen Report

#30

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Hanging out at work after your off

CuriousCryptid444 , Lisa Fotios Report

#31

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being involved with a home owners association

chrispybobispy , Pixabay Report

Mark Viola
Mark Viola
Community Member
This one doesn’t belong here

#32

People In This Online Group Shared 35 Signs That A Person Has No Life Being an internet troll or cheating in video games.

JonnyAlien23 , sboneham Report

#33

those mean girls who peaked in high school

thesoggypomegranate Report

#34

You have literally nothing to talk about outside of your children or being a parent.

oneofyrfencegrls Report

#35

"Your whole identity is your beard"

ReasonTraditional882 Report

