Leaving the tip line blank is considered genuinely rude rather than a neutral choice. It's less optional appreciation and more a structural part of what the meal actually costs. And when a digital payment screen swings toward you with options starting at 18 percent, just know that pressing "no tip" at a table service restaurant will earn you a look.

The restroom is what you'd call the toilet. Americans tend to find "toilet" a bit blunt as a standalone public request, so ask for the restroom or the bathroom and you'll be fine, regardless of whether there's an actual bath in the building. Also worth knowing: the button in a hotel is an elevator, not a lift, and petrol is gas. Not gasolene, not petroleum. Just gas. There are a lot of words like this.

Be careful with the word "pants." In American English, pants means trousers, the things you wear on your legs. Announcing that you've spilled a pint on your pants is a perfectly ordinary sentence. In Scotland it means something considerably more personal. Along similar lines, if someone offers you a fanny pack to carry your match tickets around, they mean a small bag worn at the waist. In American English, "fanny" means the backside, used as casually as "bum," so try not to look too alarmed at the offer.

One last thing: when an American walking past asks "how are you?", they do not want to know. It is a greeting, not a question, and the correct response is "good, thanks, how are you?" delivered at exactly the pace they were already moving. If you stop to actually consider the answer, you will lose them before you finish the second word. Americans are famously warm, enthusiastic and welcoming, and this summer they are going to be spectacularly energetic hosts. Meet that energy halfway, learn which side of the pavement (sorry, sidewalk) to walk on, and you'll have a brilliant time. Just remember to tip.