Following her 2010 suicide in Texas, the woman known as Lori Erica Ruff left behind a lockbox that unraveled a life built on meticulous deception. Inside, her husband's family found documents detailing how she had first assumed the identity of Becky Sue Turner, a toddler who died in a fire decades earlier, and then legally changed that name to Lori Erica Kennedy. For over twenty years, she had maintained this fabricated persona, offering no details about her family or childhood to anyone, including her husband. It was only through genetic genealogy in 2016 that her birth name was revealed to be Kimberly McLean, a woman who had vanished from her Pennsylvania home in 1986. While her true name is now known, the reasons behind her decision to completely and permanently erase her former self remain the biggest mystery.

