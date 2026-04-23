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Who needs horror when you can read or watch the news? Just when we think it can't get any worse, the world proves us wrong and serves up some or other disturbing story, leaving many of us wondering where we all went wrong.

We are indeed living in strange and scary times. If you needed any further proof, creep over to a dark corner of the internet called Oddly News. With more than 1,6 million followers, it's a wall of unsettling true crime, facts and news: A Texas man in a diaper arrested after yelling "Goo Goo Ga Ga" at young girls, and asking them to "change" him... A mother serving time for beating her kid with a broom because he didn't do his chores... A UAE diplomat who allegedly offered her 13-year-old sister to Jeffrey Epstein. It's the stuff nightmares are made of.

Bored Panda has put together some posts from the page for anyone who dares to delve into the more sinister side of the world.