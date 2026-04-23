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Who needs horror when you can read or watch the news? Just when we think it can't get any worse, the world proves us wrong and serves up some or other disturbing story, leaving many of us wondering where we all went wrong.

We are indeed living in strange and scary times. If you needed any further proof, creep over to a dark corner of the internet called Oddly News. With more than 1,6 million followers, it's a wall of unsettling true crime, facts and news: A Texas man in a diaper arrested after yelling "Goo Goo Ga Ga" at young girls, and asking them to "change" him... A mother serving time for beating her kid with a broom because he didn't do his chores... A UAE diplomat who allegedly offered her 13-year-old sister to Jeffrey Epstein. It's the stuff nightmares are made of.

Bored Panda has put together some posts from the page for anyone who dares to delve into the more sinister side of the world.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grandmother with two boys in an Oddly News story about a new drunk driving law, featuring morbid knowledge.

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Many of us complain that the world is a terrible place and that there's way too much negative news. Yet, here we are, scrolling through another batch of shocking, scary and bizarre posts featuring facts, true crime and news stories that defy logic.

Experts say it's human nature to be drawn to the darker side of life, even if we say we hate it. That's why the true crime genre has taken off the way it has. Edison's 2024 True Crime Consumer Report revealed that that 84% of the U.S. population age 13+ are true crime consumers, meaning they watch or listen to true crime through any medium.

Call us suckers for punishment but we love a good (bad) true crime story and here's why...
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    #2

    Two boys run for their lives with their dog through Sniper Alley. A powerful image for creepy stories.

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    #3

    Man in diaper arrested and escorted by police officers for a disturbing incident, fitting for creepy stories.

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    “As humans, we are always looking for something new and novel. Whether it’s good or bad, we need something that creates an element of excitement," says Dean Fido, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Derby Online Learning. "When we mix this desire with insight and solving a puzzle, it can give us a short, sharp shock of adrenaline, but in a relatively safe environment.”

    But is it really good to indulge in such bad things? Some argue that consuming true crime can desensitise us and turn horrifying acts into a form of bingeworthy entertainment.
    #4

    Smiling Victoria Soto, the hero teacher, sitting by the water. Her tragic story fits morbid knowledge and creepy stories.

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    #5

    Smiling woman, a mother who hunted down her daughter's cartel killers. This is a piece of morbid knowledge.

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    #6

    Two boys show smallpox effects: one infected, one protected by vaccination. Morbid knowledge of disease.

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    Dean believes that desensitization has definitely happened because of "the frequency the media is presenting these crimes to us." He says that true crime also normalises these events and makes us think that we could be potential victims, even though it’s statistically unlikely.

    “However," he adds. "We also become less frightened the more we know – so maybe that’s a positive aspect of our true crime obsession?”
    #7

    A schizophrenic person's typewritten voices on paper, a morbid fact for those interested in creepy stories.

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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's some skill to type that badly on a typewriter

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    #8

    Afghan woman in burqa with boxing gloves in a boxing ring, protesting Taliban. A sobering piece of morbid knowledge.

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    #9

    Woman in orange prison uniform, beside a man's mugshot, depicting a grim true crime for morbid knowledge.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. She should not have spent so long in prison though. He deserves every punishment and more.

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    Experts are divided, though. Sarah Ward is the author of the DC Childs series, a set of four British crime thriller novels. She doesn't think that true crime has desensitized us.

    “I think when a crime happens, it is still shocking," she explains. "People are very good at compartmentalising what’s real, what’s happened in the past and what’s fiction.”

    Another crime novel author, Roz Watkins says that true stories teach us about other people and about how to keep ourselves safe in the world. “They allow us to experience and learn from terrible things without ever being in real danger.”
    #10

    Red-haired woman in handcuffs, Roblox logo. This image relates to a creepy story of morbid knowledge.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if we assume the intent was not there and it was "just a joke" this is the danger trolling can have.

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    #11

    Houston 911 operator at trial, with mugshot, sentenced for hanging up emergency calls. A morbid knowledge crime.

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    #12

    Scary-Odd-News-Facts-Oddlynews

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    Some of those championing the true crime genre argue that it's a valuable weapon in the fight for justice.

    “Podcasting is transforming True Crime, helping to solve cases and to bring in donations for nonprofits at a higher rate. It’s a movement that listeners associate with not just their favorite hosts but advertisers on these shows as well,” said Edison Research's Senior Director of Research, Gabriel Soto.
    #13

    A man in a suit and sunglasses, with Saul Goodman inset. Text details a fake lawyer's unbelievable creepy story.

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    #14

    Smiling boy holding a love sign, with a sad woman inset. A tragic event related to morbid knowledge from Oddly News.

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    #15

    UAE diplomat image with Epstein & Maxwell. A creepy story of offering a sister, revealing morbid knowledge.

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    Edison Research's True society/">Crime Consumer Report seems to back this up.

    "Compared to True Crime consumers who have never listened to a podcast, True Crime podcast listeners are 3.6 times more likely to donate money directly to a specific cause or organization and 3.3 times more likely to donate money directly to victims and their loved ones," it notes.

    The findings were based on online interviews conducted with 3,148 U.S. individuals age 13 and older in May 2024.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Mugshot of a bald man with a beard, arrested for unusual acts, featured in creepy stories.

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    #17

    Man in t-shirt celebrates prison release with two others by a State Correction sign. Text reveals he returned for a new crime. A creepy story.

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    #18

    Florida man mugshot with an alligator thrown through a Wendy's drive-thru window. A creepy story.

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    The report also found that true crime podcast listeners are 4.4 times more likely to provide a tip or other information to help solve a case, 3.3 times more likely to sign a petition related to a cause from a case, and 1.8 times more likely to promote awareness of case with others.

    When asked why they enjoy true crime podcasts, the respondents' top answers included liking the psychology behind criminal events, the forensic science behind criminal events, the suspense and thrill, and the challenge of solving mysteries.
    #19

    Mugshot of a young woman with a serious expression. This unsettling image illustrates compelling creepy stories.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to the boyfriend?

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    #20

    Mugshot of a man. Inset shows the same man with swollen, damaged eyes. A morbid knowledge story of self-mutilation.

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    #21

    Portrait of a Polish woman who died of starvation, a morbid knowledge fact for those interested in tragic stories.

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    #22

    Heartbreaking image of two elephants touching trunks before lifelong separation, a piece of morbid knowledge.

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    #23

    Jeffrey Epstein shown with bell-shaped poisonous plants. Morbid knowledge hints at blocking victims free will.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeffrey Epstein was funding technologies enabling longer life and expressed interest in literally fathering a new society.

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    #24

    Bank robber with a gun, inset shows lemon juice. An Oddly News creepy story about his failed camera evasion.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because invisible ink. What an eejit

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    #25

    Kouri Richins, the Utah wife, serious in court after conviction for poisoning her husband. Features her book cover; a morbid knowledge story.

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    #26

    Man twice released from prison to fight in Ukraine arrested, shown with Putin. A creepy story of morbid knowledge.

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    #27

    Ana Obregón smiles with her late son & newborn daughter, a unique story of loss and motherhood, part of Morbid Knowledge.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems morally questionable.

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    #28

    Disheveled man with a long beard, rescued after 438 days at sea, now faces a lawsuit. A real-life tale for creepy stories.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This entire post is making me hope for us as a species

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    #29

    Street lamp in Poland, overgrown vines forming a monstrous shadow figure, day and night, perfect for creepy stories.

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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nothing that a strategically placed match can't fix

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    #30

    Mugshot of a man with glasses, handlebar mustache, and a goatee. This odd news story is great for creepy stories.

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    #31

    Man in ghutra at podium. Dubai CEO resigns after Epstein email about video, part of creepy stories.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How has no one been arrested yet? Only Maxwell is in prison, and one noncey member of the Royal Family is under investigation. How can you have a child s*x trafficking system with no customers?

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    #32

    Stygian owl with glowing red eyes on a branch, often linked to devilish lore and creepy stories.

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    #33

    Man with neck tattoos in court, inset of smiling child. Shocking news providing morbid knowledge about a tragic case.

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    #34

    Close-up: Starbucks coffee cup with a cartoon pig drawing. An example of morbid knowledge and creepy stories for Oddly News.

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    #35

    Distraught father embraces intubated son in hospital, fighting to save him from brain d***h. A powerful image for creepy stories.

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    #36

    Man in prison uniform, with his lawyer in court, hears his 70-year sentence. A creepy story of justice.

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    #37

    Man with dreadlocks breaks down crying in court, held by officer, after life sentence for m****r. Morbid knowledge.

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    #38

    Colombian hitwoman The Doll arrested by police. A creepy story of crime and morbid knowledge.

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    #39

    Image of a young man and a distressed woman (mugshot), illustrating a creepy story of a coma survivor accusing his girlfriend.

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    #40

    A woman with text about a mom who k****d a home invader, stating 'it was either him or me'. A creepy story.

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    #41

    A severely burned boy smiles with his rescuer. A touching story for those interested in morbid knowledge.

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    #42

    Mugshot of a Florida mom arrested for beating her son. A compelling and morbid knowledge story from Oddly News.

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    #43

    A smiling cheerleader in clear glasses, background crowd. A true story for those who can't look away from Creepy Stories.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not know what the longer censored word is? Stabbing?

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    #44

    Headline: 11-year-old boy charged for ending father's life over a Nintendo Switch game. A shocking real-life creepy story.

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    #45

    Disheveled elderly man in a jail uniform, escorted by an officer, an example of morbid knowledge and creepy stories.

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    #46

    Graduate smiles with their blue-haired parent at a ceremony. An inset shows family. This image relates to morbid knowledge.

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    #47

    Zombie-like figure watches a fiery horror movie on an old TV. A creepy stories fact about calories burned while watching.

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    #48

    An unsettling painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress and red heels, sitting in a chair, pointing. From creepy stories.

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    #49

    Man with face tattoos and beard, baby inset. A creepy story of Christopher McNabb k*****g his infant daughter.

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    #50

    Young woman and older man, 45 years apart, a subject for creepy stories. She claims love, he’s a millionaire.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course she did. Happens all the time. She had to dodge all the flying pigs to do it though

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    #51

    Mugshot of a blonde woman in an orange jumpsuit. A Florida woman charged with dog a*****t. Morbid knowledge.

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    #52

    Luminous cosmic couple, man touching pregnant woman's belly under a starry sky. Explore creepy stories.

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    #53

    Woman in a creepy story held hostage escapes via Pizza Hut order. Receipt shows 'help. Get 911 to me'.

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    #54

    Man with nose bandage. FBI hazmat team investigates a bio lab in Las Vegas. A true creepy story unfolds.

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    #55

    Smiling Chelyshev family photo with a rotten potato inset, highlighting a morbid knowledge fact. A creepy story.

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    #56

    Morbid knowledge: A vlogger, a toxic crab, and eating scene. Creepy story of a fatal food challenge from Oddly News.

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    #57

    A silent woman in dark attire stands on a house roof at night, an unsettling image for fans of creepy stories.

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    #58

    Smiling man and woman on a mountain peak. News about a climber charged with m****r makes for creepy stories.

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    #59

    Mike Tyson shakes hands with a man. This image illustrates morbid knowledge from creepy stories.

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    #60

    A blonde woman and man smiling for an Oddly News article. Story discusses morbid knowledge of a dark past.

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    #61

    A man's face covered with black scorpions, an image illustrating morbid knowledge and creepy stories.

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    #62

    Scary-Odd-News-Facts-Oddlynews

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    #63

    A woman with a gun stands by a man on a bed, a no-rat symbol implies poison. A morbid knowledge story.

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    #64

    Scary-Odd-News-Facts-Oddlynews

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    #65

    Lisa Nowak astronaut photo & mugshot, revealing a piece of morbid knowledge about human behavior gone wrong.

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    #66

    Oddly News: Smiling family with inset angry mugshot. 92-year-old fatally shot son after care home suggestion.

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    #67

    A rabbit lounges on a windowsill, appearing in news providing morbid knowledge about a shocking incident.

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    #68

    Man in vest, screen lists infamous inmates like El Chapo, R. Kelly. New York prison, a real-life Arkham Asylum, offers morbid knowledge.

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    #69

    A child with eyelids flipped inside out, presenting morbid knowledge about a strange study linking eyelid flips to criminals.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they figure this how, exactly?

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    #70

    Sepia photo of a creepy clown with spiked hair, wide smile, and ruffled collar, illustrating oddly terrifying creepy stories.

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    #71

    A young man and an inset of hazmat suits recovering a body from a cliff. A creepy story about a teen's bizarre d***h.

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    #72

    "Seattle man found not guilty of fatally shooting a pregnant woman due to insanity, shown with victims. Creepy stories."

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    #73

    Child looks out a window, Kim Jong Un inset. Headline: 2-year-old given life sentence in North Korea for owning a Bible. Morbid knowledge.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we all know how subversive those two year olds are. Sneaky little buggers

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    #74

    An Oddly News image showing a smiling woman with a man with long hair, for a creepy story of extreme jealousy.

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    #75

    Viral mugshot of a crying woman, 24 but appears aged. A subject of morbid knowledge and creepy stories.

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