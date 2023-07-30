Legend has it, Madonna’s song “La Isla Bonita” is about San Pedro, Belize. Whether that is true or not, you often hear the addictive tune as you walk around the charming coastal town, shop in the local boutiques, or have lunch at a beachfront restaurant.

San Pedro is located on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, which is both a Caribbean and a Central American country.

The island is only 25 miles by 1 mile wide but it is a thriving place that offers many activities, and celebrations, and is an increasingly popular tourist destination. In fact, CNN Travel named Belize one of the best destinations to visit in 2023.

Originally inhabited by the Maya (archeological finds are still made to this day), San Pedro was later established by fishermen and their families. The town was so small, the roads were originally made of sand!

Today, the town has a population of over 16,000 people which includes Belizeans, Americans, Canadians, Lebanese, Chinese, Central American and Latin American peoples, and Europeans. The roads in town are paved, and there are shops, supermarkets, bars, and restaurants. Basically, everything you need in a small town.

