Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of August 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Rotan Switch’.

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is the curator for this month's show.

Rotan Switch.

I began documenting life on my grandparents’ cotton farm in 1978, when I was twenty-one years old. I developed close relationships with the people who worked on the farm. They welcomed me into their homes; I’d hang out with them at the juke joints where they relaxed at the end of a hard week of work. We’d share fried chicken and black-eyed peas. We’d sing 'Sweet Jesus, Carry Me Home' at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | lisamccordphotography.com | leicagalleryla.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rochelle With Daughter And Grandson

Rochelle With Daughter And Grandson

© Lisa Mccord Report

8points
POST

I have lived in many places, but my idea of home remains firmly rooted in the Arkansas land and people. After forty years, I have come to realize that all the photographs I made at Rotan are explorations of home. I’ve also come to realize that the place I call home is not perfect. Rotan Switch takes its name from the community’s central landmark—the railroad switch where farmers loaded their cotton bales onto trains headed out of the Delta. Although it hasn’t been used in years, it remains a potent symbol of the complex intersections of industry and agriculture, of race and injustice.
#2

A Humid Day © Lisa Mccord

A Humid Day © Lisa Mccord

© Lisa Mccord Report

7points
POST
#3

Don And Dedrick In Cotton

Don And Dedrick In Cotton

© Lisa Mccord Report

7points
POST

These photographs are complicated; they exist in the context of the socioeconomic structures of the rural South. Although the subjects are family to me, as a white photographer and the granddaughter of a landowner, my photographs of the Black community implicate my own role in reinforcing these power structures. In a community in which most people spend their time working or caring for children, my ability to observe and document in itself has been a position of privilege.
#4

Cheryl With Silos

Cheryl With Silos

© Lisa Mccord Report

6points
POST
#5

Sewing With Cully

Sewing With Cully

© Lisa Mccord Report

6points
POST

The images are coupled with my own memories as well as reflections by the people in the photographs. These images are a record of my story of Rotan and the Arkansas Delta, a story that is specific to me and my family’s role in a place where inequities exist to this day. I have done my best to acknowledge this complicated history.
#6

Cully And James Kissing

Cully And James Kissing

© Lisa Mccord Report

6points
POST
#7

Boys With Cars

Boys With Cars

© Lisa Mccord Report

5points
POST
#8

Sunday School

Sunday School

© Lisa Mccord Report

5points
POST
#9

Brucie Napping

Brucie Napping

© Lisa Mccord Report

5points
POST
#10

Grandmother Sorting Playing Cards

Grandmother Sorting Playing Cards

© Lisa Mccord Report

4points
POST
#11

Self-Portrait At Dining Room Table

Self-Portrait At Dining Room Table

© Lisa Mccord Report

3points
POST
#12

Young Couple On Couch

Young Couple On Couch

© Lisa Mccord Report

3points
POST
#13

Granddaddy And Sank Fishing

Granddaddy And Sank Fishing

© Lisa Mccord Report

3points
POST
#14

Granddaddy And Lind With Irrigation System

Granddaddy And Lind With Irrigation System

© Lisa Mccord Report

3points
POST
#15

Cully In Garden

Cully In Garden

© Lisa Mccord Report

2points
POST
#16

Cheryl On Bed

Cheryl On Bed

© Lisa Mccord Report

1point
POST
#17

Frances With Child

Frances With Child

© Lisa Mccord Report

1point
POST
#18

Chloe At Ish's Bar

Chloe At Ish's Bar

© Lisa Mccord Report

1point
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, how poor is this community ? Woodchip walled bar with a bare bulb for that gritty ambience ?

0
0points
reply
#19

James And Cully Sunday Best

James And Cully Sunday Best

© Lisa Mccord Report

1point
POST
#20

Dedrick At Gravesite

Dedrick At Gravesite

© Lisa Mccord Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!