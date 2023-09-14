Rope access is my daily job. I often take a camera with me to work.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Talking On The Phone At The Top Of The Tree

Talking On The Phone At The Top Of The Tree

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST

#2

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#3

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#4

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#5

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#6

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#7

Beautiful Web

Beautiful Web

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#8

Beautiful Web

Beautiful Web

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#9

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#10

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#11

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#12

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#13

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#14

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#15

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#16

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#17

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#18

Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#19

Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#20

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
#21

Tree Surgeon

Tree Surgeon

Report

0points
Evgeniy Lapshin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish