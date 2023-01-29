“Left Her A Note Signed ‘What Did You Expect?’”: Roommate Gets A Taste Of Her Own Medicine After Woman She Bullied Decides To Move Out

Some things just happen in life which we have no control over. We didn’t ask for it, we didn’t deserve it, we didn’t anticipate it. In those very moments, having a close support network, be it friends or family, is crucial. Easier to navigate a boat on a rough sea when you have someone helping you out.

But when those people turn their back on you, ridiculing you for your feelings rather than helping you deal with them, one has to make the very tough decision of leaving such people behind. One proud mother decided to share her daughter’s story on the r/PettyRevenge subreddit, and hundreds of people came to offer their support.

Having a parent diagnosed with cancer can rain down on one like a ton of bricks, leading to panic attacks and a need for someone to be there for you

However, when petty drama comes before being an understanding friend, things can get very messy, as they did in this story of petty revenge

As stated by MayoClinic, a panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear that triggers severe physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause. Panic attacks can be very frightening for everyone involved, as one might think they’re losing control, having a heart attack or even dying.

Panic attacks may come on suddenly and without warning at first, but over time, they’re usually triggered by certain situations. Some researchers believe that it’s caused by the body’s natural fight-or-flight response to danger, although there may not be an obvious danger present. Highly traumatic events in life can lead to these developing, as it happened to the daughter in the story.

To be the devil’s advocate, it can be really difficult when someone is experiencing anxiety or panic attacks, especially when one is unfamiliar with the symptoms. However, one should never put more pressure on a person struggling, as the roommate did.

Instead, if you actually care about the person having a panic attack, try to stay calm. The Help Guide instructs to gently encourage them to breathe slowly and deeply, asking them to watch while you gently raise your arm up and down, and to encourage them to sit somewhere quietly where they can focus on their breath until they feel better. You should never encourage someone to breathe into a paper bag during a panic attack, as it may not be safe.

If you’re ever struck with an anxiety or panic attack, Mind.org.uk has some advice. Focus on your breathing and concentrate on slowing down your breath, inhaling and exhaling on the count of 5. Some people say that stomping on the spot helps them reset their breathing pattern and get back in control. Lastly, focus on your senses. Mint-flavored sweets and gum, or the soft touch of a plushie can help with grounding.

If you find that they’re becoming a common occurrence, rather than a one-off, make sure you speak with your doctor or therapist, so that you can get on the right path to healing. Life is never easy, especially when you’re fighting the good fight alone. Having a parent diagnosed with cancer is hard-hitting, and the best you can do is take care of yourself and be there as much as you can.

We wish the family all the best and hope the mom wins the fight with cancer. Hoping the daughter has a smooth healing journey as well! Let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below and I shall see you in the next one!

Dozens of people came to support the mom and daughter, praising the latter for how she handled the situation, and sharing their own stories

There were those that empathized with the roommate, however. Leave us your thoughts on this story in the comments!