Famous Rome Tower Partially Collapses Onto People Below, Video Captures Terrifying Moment

A medieval tower in central Rome, Italy, near the Colosseum, partially collapsed on Monday (November 3) during renovations of the structure, critically injuring one worker and trapping another.

Firefighters used a mobile ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti to rescue the worker who remained trapped, as per the Associated Press.

Share icon The Torre dei Conti, a medieval tower in central Rome, partially collapsed on Monday during renovation work



Image credits: Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu/Getty Images

However, during the rescue attempt, another part of the Torre dei Conti structure partially collapsed, forcing firefighters to retreat.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari confirmed that a rescued worker was being treated in critical condition and that another three workers were rescued and were unharmed.

Image credits: CGTN Europe

The initial collapse occurred sometime before noon and did not appear to involve any bystanders.

“We are trying to get him out alive but the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses,” Cari told Reuters about the ongoing efforts to rescue the trapped worker.

The worker, a Romanian national, is reportedly alert, responsive, and cooperating with the firefighters.

The operation was described by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera as “very risky.” Specialists from the Rome provincial command are searching for a way to reach the worker without risking further collapses.



Share icon The collapse left one worker critically injured and another trapped



Image credits: L4731058952407

The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine whether the tower’s renovation work was carried out in compliance with workplace safety measures.

Queen Paglinawan, a worker at a nearby gelato parlor, said she heard the two loud noises from the town.

“I heard some like falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,’’ she described, as per the AP.

Image credits: CGTN Europe

“We were just at the Colosseum … and we were just walking to get some food. … And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it’s going to go down,’ and then it just started erupting,’’ said German student Viktoria Braeu.

A waitress working at a restaurant on Via del Colosseo said, “I was outside serving tables when I heard a crash of falling debris. I looked up and saw a worker fall.”



Share icon During the rescue, another part of the tower gave way, forcing firefighters to retreat

Image credits: Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu/Getty Images

The 29-metre (95 ft) Torre dei Conti is located halfway along the Via dei Fori Imperiali, the broad avenue that leads from central Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum.

It was built in the early 13th century by Pope Innocent III and served as the residence for his family.

The tower was originally twice as high, but was damaged in earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries.

Seguiamo gli sviluppi e il lavoro di @ARESLazio a seguito del crollo della Torre dei Conti ai Fori Imperiali a #Roma. La più sentita vicinanza all’operaio gravemente ferito e agli altri lavoratori coinvolti nel crollo. Un grazie ai Vigili del Fuoco e agli operatori sanitari. pic.twitter.com/CfAVhRkTWr — Francesco Rocca (@roccapresidente) November 3, 2025

Though it once hosted city hall offices, it has not been in use since 2006.

According to Rome city authorities, the tower was being worked on as part of a four-year renovation project expected to end next year.

Image credits: IlMarcheseDelGrillo/Wikimedia

Due to the restoration work, the area around the tower was closed off to pedestrians.

In the past, the structure affected by the collapse has been the focus of evictions due to illegal occupation of properties within the complex, according to the Corriere della Sera.

The medieval tower has been completely blocked by law enforcement, who have cordoned off the area.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli met with the workers who survived the collapse, who, they reported, are in good condition.



