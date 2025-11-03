Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Famous Rome Tower Partially Collapses Onto People Below, Video Captures Terrifying Moment
Partial collapse of famous Rome tower sending dust and debris onto street below with people nearby in a terrifying moment captured on video
World

Famous Rome Tower Partially Collapses Onto People Below, Video Captures Terrifying Moment

Marina Urman
A medieval tower in central Rome, Italy, near the Colosseum, partially collapsed on Monday (November 3) during renovations of the structure, critically injuring one worker and trapping another.

Firefighters used a mobile ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti to rescue the worker who remained trapped, as per the Associated Press.

Highlights
  • A medieval tower in Rome partially collapsed during renovations.
  • Firefighters used ladders to rescue trapped workers but had to retreat after a second collapse.
  • The 29-meter Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III.
    The Torre dei Conti, a medieval tower in central Rome, partially collapsed on Monday during renovation work
    Image credits: Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu/Getty Images

    However, during the rescue attempt, another part of the Torre dei Conti structure partially collapsed, forcing firefighters to retreat.

    Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari confirmed that a rescued worker was being treated in critical condition and that another three workers were rescued and were unharmed.

    Image credits: CGTN Europe

    The initial collapse occurred sometime before noon and did not appear to involve any bystanders.

    “We are trying to get him out alive but the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses,” Cari told Reuters about the ongoing efforts to rescue the trapped worker.

    The worker, a Romanian national, is reportedly alert, responsive, and cooperating with the firefighters.

    The operation was described by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera as “very risky.” Specialists from the Rome provincial command are searching for a way to reach the worker without risking further collapses.

    The collapse left one worker critically injured and another trapped
    Image credits: L4731058952407

    The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine whether the tower’s renovation work was carried out in compliance with workplace safety measures.

    Queen Paglinawan, a worker at a nearby gelato parlor, said she heard the two loud noises from the town.

    “I heard some like falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,’’ she described, as per the AP.

    Image credits: CGTN Europe

    “We were just at the Colosseum … and we were just walking to get some food. … And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it’s going to go down,’ and then it just started erupting,’’ said German student Viktoria Braeu.

    A waitress working at a restaurant on Via del Colosseo said, “I was outside serving tables when I heard a crash of falling debris. I looked up and saw a worker fall.”

    Image credits: Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu/Getty Images

    The 29-metre (95 ft) Torre dei Conti is located halfway along the Via dei Fori Imperiali, the broad avenue that leads from central Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum.

    It was built in the early 13th century by Pope Innocent III and served as the residence for his family. 

    The tower was originally twice as high, but was damaged in earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries.

    Though it once hosted city hall offices, it has not been in use since 2006.

    According to Rome city authorities, the tower was being worked on as part of a four-year renovation project expected to end next year.

    Image credits: IlMarcheseDelGrillo/Wikimedia

    Due to the restoration work, the area around the tower was closed off to pedestrians.

    In the past, the structure affected by the collapse has been the focus of evictions due to illegal occupation of properties within the complex, according to the Corriere della Sera.

    The medieval tower has been completely blocked by law enforcement, who have cordoned off the area.

    Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli met with the workers who survived the collapse, who, they reported, are in good condition.

    Social media users are expressing concerns about workplace safety measures and are hoping that all workers involved remain safe

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

