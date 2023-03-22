Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rewriting Extinction Partners With Award-Winning Political Satirist Ben Jennings To Protest Drax Biomass Plant
Art, Climate

Rewriting Extinction
Community member

Political satire has existed in different forms for millennia, all the way back to Ancient Greece. It has been used to sway political opinion and change minds across the world for centuries. Now, Rewriting Extinction is utilizing this medium for to stop modern greenwashing and corruption in the UK.

The Drax power station is the biggest climate culprit in the UK releasing more carbon than any other business because it burns millions of tonnes of trees annually. One would assume this doesn’t fit in with the UK government’s net zero by 2050, and you would be correct. However, Drax receives billions of pounds every year in subsidies from the government, for what it calls “green energy”, and on top of that, the UK government is considering increasing the amount they are given!

Some see bioenergy (the process of burning plant matter etc for power) as a great alternative power source, perfect for the green future. This belief is flawed, as it doesn’t help reduce climate change, it only makes climate impacts worse through the destruction of habitats and the release of the stored CO2. Trees are a wonderful thing, important pillars of society for our wildlife, as well as natural carbon capture, surely the best thing for the climate would be to leave the trees where they are?

Not only that but according to Cut Carbon, Not Forests, 64% of the UK public agree that giving bioenergy a “green” label is “misleading”. People are also less likely to vote for a political party that has used government grants to support power stations that burn trees, so why is it still happening?

This is where Rewriting Extinction and Cut Carbon Not Forests come in. Working with award-winning political satirist Ben Jennings, they’ve created two cartoons to bring light to this topic. By utilizing dark colors, contrasting with the key focuses in the image, the reader’s eyes are drawn to the crucial parts of the artwork, really helping them stand out.

The Cigar image is the ultimate symbol of taxpayer money spent cutting down trees. This dark, mysterious figure, lighting his tree-shaped cigar with a stack of government bills is such an evocative image, showing those taxpayers’ pounds are really just going up in flames for the pleasure of the faceless business owners.

If you live in the UK, you can also take action by emailing your MP here.

More info: rewritingextinction.com

Comic made in collaboration with Ben Jennings, Cut Carbon Not Forests and Rewriting Extinction

Comic made in collaboration with Ben Jennings, Cut Carbon Not Forests and Rewriting Extinction

