Reverse Flower Dip Acrylic Pour: My Mesmerizing Fluid Art Painting

Watch paint bloom into a delicate flower using the Reverse Flower Dip Acrylic Pour technique.

This pour also taught me an important lesson.

I opened a new bottle of Vallejo Pearl Medium and didn’t test my pearl white mixture before starting.

Normally, this mixture creates beautiful lacing that gives the flower a soft 3D effect.

This time, the lacing didn’t appear — and the reason was simple: I skipped the test.

Fluid art is a reminder that even small changes matter.

New bottle, different behaviour.

Test your mixes before you pour — your flowers will thank you 🌸

Perfect for relaxation, art therapy, and anyone who loves satisfying acrylic pouring reveals.

If you enjoy fluid art flowers, and other mesmerizing acrylic pours, you’re in the right place.

Slow down, breathe, and let the flower appear 🌸

