One in four American jobs is supported by retail, meaning that I’m sure many of you pandas reading this article know what it’s like to sell makeup or video games. When it comes to what makes these jobs so appealing, opportunity for growth and a chance to climb the corporate ladder may be one incentive to work in retail. According to one study, 60% of retail workers have been given a promotion, and 90% have earned raises. Almost a third of retail workers are part-time as well, which means having flexible hours might be a huge perk of working in this industry. Students, parents and those who want to combine their retail jobs with another part-time gig might be drawn to the flexibility of these careers.

For many, working in retail is also a great way to build up work experience early on in their careers. Many of these jobs don’t require any specific level of education or pre-requisites, so it can be easy to start off in retail. “71% of hiring managers say that retail provides its employees foundational skills and experience that are transferable to other industries and recommend that employees include retail experience on their resumes,” the National Retail Federation writes on their site. “80% of hiring managers state that the skills and traits that are most important to them are the same skills and traits that more than eight in 10 current retail employees say they use regularly.”